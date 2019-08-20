GeoPark: Q2 2019 Financial Results Reviewed

Though the stock is up 21% YTD, investors may be awaiting for the management to present a convincing growth pathway beyond LLA-34.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA came to $98.7 million or $29.4/boe, up 18% from one year ago.

Operating netback improved in Colombia from $36.2/boe to $40.0/boe, offset by a decrease in Chile and Brazil.

Following the operational update on July 15, 2019, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Below, let's review these financial results, hoping to update our investment thesis concerning this Latin American pure-play E&P company.

Price realization

In the 2Q 2019, the benchmark Brent oil prices averaged $68.4/bo, down 8.7% from one year ago (2Q 2018). However, on a consolidated basis, the realized oil price was $55.6/bo, just down 2.8% from $57.2/bo in 2Q 2018. This improvement in oil price realization resulted from, in Colombia, a lower Vasconia discount (a $2.3/bo improvement) and, more importantly, large improvements in commercial and transportation discounts (a $3.5/bo improvement, thanks to start-up of the flowline connecting the Llanos 34 block to the ODL pipeline system) beginning in January 2019 (Table 1).

Table 1. Reference and realized prices by country. Source.

Due to the weaker realization of crude oil price (see above) and natural gas price ($4.5/Mcf in 2Q 2019 vs. $5.1/Mcf in 2Q 2018), the combined realized price decreased by 2.3% from $51.7/boe to $50.5/boe (Table 2).

Table 2. The key operational and financial results. Source.

Revenue

Driven by a 9.3% year-over-year production growth offset by a 2.3% drop in combined realized price, quarterly revenue increased by 6.4% over one year ago to a record high of $169.51 million (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The quarterly revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and net profit of GeoPark. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company quarterly reports.

Crude oil contributed some 93.7% of the total revenue, compared to 91.5% in 2Q 2018.

In Colombia, oil revenues in the quarter increased by 14% to $147.2 million due to higher oil deliveries (30,381 bo/d, up 16%) offset by lower realized oil prices ($55.6/bo, down by less than 1%). According to the company, commercial and transportation discounts in Colombia improved by $3.5/bo during 2Q 2019, partially offset by $1.7/bo of higher selling expenses, thus improving net margins by $2/bo.

In Chile, oil revenues in the quarter decreased by 49% to $2.5 million, due to lower volumes sold (454 bo/d, down 45%) and lower realized oil prices ($60.1/bo, down 6%).

In Argentina, oil revenues in the quarter decreased by 20% to $8.8 million, due to lower volumes sold (1,605 bo/d, down 12%) and lower realized oil prices ($60.5/bo, down by 12%).

Natural gas contributed 6.3% of the total revenue, compared to 8.5% in 2Q 2018. Consolidated gas revenues decreased by 21% to $10.7 million in 2Q 2019, compared to $13.7 million in 2Q 2018, due to a 12% decrease in gas prices and 11% lower gas deliveries.

In Chile, gas revenues in the quarter increased by 17% to $5.2 million reflecting higher gas deliveries (up 39%), partially offset by lower gas prices ($4.4/Mcf, down 16%) due to lower methanol prices for its customer - Methanex (MEOH).

In Brazil, gas revenues in the quarter from the Manati field decreased by 44% to $4.0 million, due to lower deliveries caused by planned maintenance and seasonally lower demand and to weaker gas prices ($4.8/Mcf, down 3%).

In Argentina, gas revenues in the quarter decreased by 38% to $1.1 million from $1.8 million, resulting from both lower deliveries (down 5%) and gas prices ($3.4/Mcf, down 35%).

Profitability

Costs. Consolidated production and operating costs, which includes operating costs, royalties and shared-based payments, came to $46.01 million in 2Q 2019, an increase of 2.7% (Table 3).

Table 3. Year-over-year comparison of production and operating costs. Source.

On a per-boe basis, production and operating costs averaged $12.90/boe in the quarter, continuing a general trend since 2016 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Unit costs on a consolidated basis. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company quarterly reports.

According to the company, operating costs per boe actually decreased in Colombia and Chile, due to "the impact of fixed costs over 16% higher deliveries", and in Brazil, but operating costs per boe in Argentina further increased by 4% to a high level of $31.2/boe in the quarter. Consolidated royalties increased by $1.0 million due to higher revenues recorded in the quarter (see here).

EBITDA. In 2Q 2019, consolidated adjusted EBITDA came to $98.7 million or $29.4/boe, up 18% from one year ago (Fig. 1). Operating netback improved in Colombia from $36.2/boe to $40.0/boe, offset by a decrease in Chile, Brazil and Argentina (Table 4).

Table 4. An analysis of adjusted EBITDA per boe by country. Source.

FCF and net profits. Cash flow from operations increased in the quarter to $93.12 million, but capital spending increased to $66.11 million, thus resulting in free cash flow of $27.02 million, down from $44.05 million as in the previous quarter. Net profits reached $31.48 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared with $19.69 million, or $0.30 per share, in 1Q 2019 (Fig. 1).

Investor takeaways

Sequential strengthening of the oil price, offset by a 0.9% moderate production decline, helped GeoPark achieve a record high revenue of $169.51 million.

Production and operating costs per boe appear to be still in a trend of appreciation, particularly in Argentina and Chile, where operating losses happen to be posted (Table 5). The start-up of the flowline from the flagship LLA-34 to ODL is said to have helped lower transportation costs in Colombia, which is good because it is still LLA-34 that sets the tone for the financial performance of the company.

Table 5. Operating profits by country. Source.

Nonetheless, GeoPark achieved record-high adjusted EBITDA of $98.66 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 58.2%. The company continues to post sizeable free cash flow and EPS reached $0.49. Importantly, all of these were achieved while the leverage ratio has been kept at 1.0X Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA (Table 5).

Table 5. Financial leverage of GeoPark by quarter. Source.

The stock is up 20.7% year to date; however, it has been consolidating since mid-2018, in spite of the ongoing stock buyback program (Fig. 3). Macro-wise, the oil price has been struggling during this time; idiosyncratically, GeoPark is yet to give investors a clear outlook of its future growth beyond LLA-34, especially after the frustration in the Morona Block, Peru, and the performance in Argentina.

Amidst all of these uncertainties, one should not lose the proper perspective: GeoPark has extremely talented management, which can be reasonably assumed to be working hard in searching for a solution, be it breakthrough in organic growth or a major M&A deal, without resting on the laurel of LLA-34. After all, we are looking at the best-run and best-performing E&P firm in Latin America.

Fig. 3. Stock chart of GeoPark. Source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.