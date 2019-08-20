Oil Must Break Bonds

Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1 – Warren Buffett

Bond market investors are acting contrary to one of the most important investing principles by billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Even though yields on government bonds across the world are falling and turning negative, investors are flocking over to these bonds perceived as safe-haven assets. As stock markets turn volatile and fears of an impending recession emerge stronger, government bonds are the most sought-after assets by investors.

Compared to October 2018, the total amount of negative-yielding debt has almost tripled to reach levels as high as $15 trillion.

Even though yields are declining, inflation expectations also are falling. The ratio of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) to iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) has been consistently declining in the past year and is currently very close to the lower end of its price channel.

Inflation expectations are driven by several factors, and crude oil prices are one of them. Higher crude oil prices lead to cost-push inflation since rising input prices put upward pressure on the cost of production, thereby creating inflationary waves across the economy. Oil also has been positively correlated with Treasury yields over the long run. Over the past five years, oil prices and 10-year Treasury rates have moved in tandem and have a strong correlation of 0.565. If oil prices get a boost, it's expected that bond yields also would go up.

Oil prices have been in a down for over a year now. This has led to losses for OPEC economies and has been listed as a critical challenge by oil major Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). If OPEC economies control the supply of oil to prevent the free fall of oil prices, the energy sector ETF (XLE) is expected to get a boost. The energy sector has been the worst performer on a year-to-date basis, but this can change if oil prices reverse their trend and gain upward momentum.

Investors who are contrarian and bullish on a trend reversal on oil can bet against bonds rather than go long oil or energy stocks themselves on the idea that rising oil reverses yields, and breaks the bond market fever all markets are experiencing now. That way of playing rising oil may be a higher probability trade given just how extreme and negative fixed income has become.

