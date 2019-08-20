Lisa Su's Value To AMD

I used three-peer pricing relationship to show how a semiconductor stock with the same AMD financials would have been valued if Lisa Su is not in the picture.

Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) CEO Dr. Lisa Su's future has been routinely called into question. During CES 2019, one juicy gossip was the unfounded rumor of Intel (INTC) acquiring AMD. Eventually, it all boiled down to, if Intel would acquire AMD, they would do it to get Lisa Su, not to merge CPU technology. Similarly, just few days ago, Lisa Su took to Twitter to deny the chatter that she was eyeing a role at IBM (IBM). Su said, "Just for the record, zero truth to this rumor. I love AMD and the best is yet to come!" AMD shareholders’ response to such recurring rumor could not be more direct. SA poster Sighcopath said,

“The rumor of Lisa Su leaving for IBM had me wondering who would succeed her … It is not just who is in what position but how do the players in the positions equate to actually succeed. Have watched the problems at GE and INTC with interest and would hate to see that kind of interest directed at the love of my life AMD!”

Even SA’s most critical and respectable tech poster, Puddenhead, said, “I will say that Lisa Su appears so far to be one of the more effective CEOs they've had.”

No wonder the same subject came up regularly among AMD investors. It was Lisa Su’s vision which has made AMD into one of the most successful turnaround stories. Since Su was appointed to be the AMD’s CEO at October 2014, she has made over 1000% return for AMD shareholders. The intense public interest on Lisa Su’s future relationship with AMD gave me the reason to ask the question in this post, “How much shareholder value does Lisa Su bring to AMD shareholders?”

AMD With and Without Lisa Su

The way look at Lisa Su's value is to compare the market values between an AMD with Lisa Su at helm and an AMD without. Let's say, in an alternate universe, there is a company "AMDX" that has identical financials as the actual AMD ("AMD"), “eXcept” AMDX does not have Lisa Su as the CEO. If the market prices AMDX’s financials like other competitors, the valuation difference between AMDX and AMD must be that Lisa Su, being Lisa Su, has made a value difference to AMD shareholders, whether that's positive or negative.

To follow through this line of thinking, I need to first identify how the market prices the financials of a "Su-free" semiconductor company. For such competitors, I selected IBM (IBM), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). The choice of these three competitors seems obvious, but not including the obvious Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) is not. Intel has been “headless” for quite some time until the hire of the non-technology Bob Swan, while Nvidia’s Jen-Hsun Huang is an equally impressive technology CEO (as Lisa Su). Thus, neither companies are good choices for a control sample which is supposed to be free from CEO leadership.

Since stock prices are forward looking, I selected several typical forward financial metrics. These metrics include Street consensus estimates for quarterly revenue, earnings per share, free cash flow, and gross margin over the last five years with daily values. Then, as I did in many previous posts, I developed a market pricing structure by correlating stock prices with their corresponding forward financials at the time (multiple regressions). Thus, a significant correlation would imply the process of how the market has priced these firms' fundamentals. Using this process, I was able to estimate each one of the three stocks' fair value.

Lisa Su-Free Pricing Process

To show how "relevant" this process has been, I compared the model price to the actual stock price over time for each of the three stocks. It appears that the process has done a reasonably good job in predicting how the stock price should move toward (Figures 1A, 1B, and 1C). In all three cases, the actual stock price tends to stay very close to the fair value estimated only from the Street's estimates of the future financials over time. Moreover, the stock price tends to cross over with the fair value a lot. This would suggest that there's valid information of the company's true value that the stock price will revert to. All these signs suggest the validity and the relevance of the pricing process that I used to estimate the fair fundamental value of the shares.

So, all the preparation comes to this last step. Using the same pricing process for these three competitors, I was able to estimate a Su-free (AMD without Lisa Su) AMDX's short-term price target only from its forward financials, i.e., Street's revenue, EPS, gross margin, and free cash flow estimates. Then, I compared AMDX's estimated fair value (AMD without Dr. Lisa Su) with AMD's actual price (AMD with Dr. Lisa Su). The difference is striking! Maybe because of a tough learning curve, or maybe the market was still punishing AMD for losing most of its CPU market share to Intel, AMD stock price has been trading below the fair value for the first 2 years after Lisa Su became CEO around October 2014.

However, at the most recent time point, 8/14/2019, the AMD without Su's stock price would have traded around $23, which is significantly lower than the actual AMD stock price of $30 (Figure 1). It's more interesting, though, how there has been a consistent and persistent premium between AMD's actual stock price and its fair value since 2Q 2018 when Ryzen took off and EYPC was developed. Since then, AMD has routinely traded at a 20%-30% premium over the Su-free fair value. Following the logic of the current experiment, the conclusion seems clear that Lisa Su, the CEO herself, has brought a significant value over to the financial value to AMD shareholders.

Caveats

Admittedly, my approach may be oversimplified. For one, the pricing model may be incomplete for not including AMD's unique risk factors, comparing with other well established peers. Moreover, the historical AMD forward financials I used, not truly Su-free, are invariably affected by CEO Lisa Su's actual presence, so the resulting AMD Su-free price is not entirely Su-free. While I fully acknowledge these criticisms, the resulting biases only make the AMDX's Su-free value higher than that it should be (remember I used competitor pricing as a benchmark which does not consider AMD's high risk and Su's contribution). With a higher estimate of Su-free value, the conclusion of the existence of a positive Lisa Su Premium factor only becomes more robust and conservative.

Lisa Su Premium

The existence of a "Lisa Su Premium" makes perfect sense to AMD longs who have been willing to pay somewhere 20%-30% more in prices just to have Lisa Su as their CEO. However, the same price premium has been the reason why Intel, IBM, or other tech firms had tried to get Lisa Su on their board. Su has an impressive track record in her management style, leadership quality, and her credibility in delivering state-of-the-art technology products. The world recognizes that Su can increase the value of whichever the company she works for. While AMD shareholders acknowledge Su's presence which has added 20%-30% to AMD market capitalization, in an unlikely case, losing her at helm would mean to lose 20%-30% in stock value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.