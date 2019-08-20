Macy's: The Thin Line Between Good And Terrible

I've started to like Macy's (M). Not from an investor/trader standpoint, but because the stock is one of the most interesting stocks in the retail industry as the company is desperately working on measures to turn its struggling business around. I don't think it's breaking news to most of my readers when I say that I have been bearish for a while now. The stock just dove to another low after earnings revealed too much bad news. I think it's time to start another heated discussion between bears and bulls, and in this article, I will tell you why I still don't think it's a good idea to be bullish as the thin line between good and terrible just brings too much risk to the table. So, bear with me!

Source: Macy's

It's Not All Bad! But Does It Matter?

Let's start this article by mentioning the worst number of the earnings release. Adjusted EPS had its biggest drop since the third quarter of 2016. This time, the drop is 10 percentage points higher at -60%. Adjusted EPS fell to $0.28 which is well below expectations of $0.45.

Source: Estimize

It all started at the top line as total sales were flat at $5.55 billion. This is in line with expectations, but the second consecutive quarter of flat sales after a 2% sales decline in Q4 of 2018. The second quarter got off to a very slow start which was further pressured by the company's inventory which turned out to be too high. This in addition to slow women's sportswear sales, slow sell-through of warm weather apparel and an accelerating decline in international tourism business.

Total comps were up 0.3% as higher average tickets offset a total lower item/unit count.

In addition to that, and with regard to the just mentioned inventory problems, the company took large markdowns to clear inventory. Inventory levels are back at 'normal' levels in the third quarter.

These markdowns accelerated the margins decline as gross margins fell to 38.8% which is 160 basis points lower compared to the prior-year quarter.

As a result of the second-quarter disaster (let's call it what it is), the company has lowered full-year EPS expectations by $0.20 to the range of $2.85-$3.05.

This is where the bad news stops for now. The company reported good news, as its Growth50 growth initiative and Backstage expansion have caused brick-and-mortar sales to stabilize. The current Growth50 stores will be expanded by 100 additional stores receiving 'growth treatment'. The new Growth150 program will be completed in advance of the holiday season.

The Backstage store count was expanded by another 50 stores of which 47 were completed by the time the company reported its earnings. Currently, the company is operating 200 Backstage stores and is witnessing mid-single-digit comps growth in stores open for more than 12 months. This is supporting the company's off-price sales and a promising result on the search for growth in a tough retail environment. On a side note, Macy's Backstage distribution center in Columbus, OH, is currently up and running. The DC operates on the Google cloud platform to enhance efficiency, speed and scale to support the outperformance of Backstage stores.

When it comes to digital sales, the company saw its 40th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth as strategic initiatives continue to support online sales.

Another growth initiative is the Vendor Direct program. Macy's is halfway to its goal of adding 1 million SKUs in 2019 to expand its selection. Macy's even says that the program only has upside as it enhances sales and gross margins and increases customer satisfaction and traffic to the site thanks to zero capital and inventory investments.

And speaking of customer satisfaction, the company's mobile program remains the fastest-growing channel as it features My Wallet, My Store, My Stylist and programs that improve the in-store experience like quick barcode pickups and online ordering.

So far, the 'special growth measures'. But before I continue, it's important to mention that the company's six destination businesses did very well in the second quarter. Sales were up 5% with the strongest performance in fine jewelry, men's tailored and women's shoes. These six destination businesses account for almost 40% of total sales.

I already mentioned that EPS guidance has been reduced as a result of a weak second quarter. However, the company is sticking to its full-year guidance of total sales growth and comps growth between 0% and 1%. The company believes to be able to reach the upper end of this range as its strategic initiatives will be at full strength. The company has learned from its previous challenges and continues to believe that the consumer is healthy.

That said, the stock, which is trading at 6.1x next year's earnings, continues to break down as it's simply not enough to stabilize the stock. I tend to agree as I have been bearish for a while and do not yet see a clear bull case. Yes, it's phenomenal news that the six destination businesses continue to do well and initiatives like Backstage and Growth50 (soon to be Growth150) continue to show promising results. Nonetheless, total sales growth is flat and the pressure on margins is not turning into a tailwind. Gross margins are likely going to improve in Q3 as the inventory problems seem to be under control, but real evidence of the company's turnaround will likely (if at all) be revealed at the start of 2020 when we get to see how well the Growth50 stores have performed during the holiday season. Also note that the debt/equity level of 0.75 is slightly elevated which is reducing traders' patience.

Source: FINVIZ

All things considered, I am not buying but also not shorting. There are retailers on the market that are in a far worse shape than Macy's. This company continues to be too large to achieve a quick turnaround as I have mentioned in previous articles and real evidence of a successful turnaround could take some time.

I believe that the best thing to do is to stay away for now. Buy better, less volatile/risky stocks and don't add this much uncertainty to your portfolio.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.