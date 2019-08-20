Genfit And GenKyoTex In PBC: What To Expect In Phase 3

I provide an overview on what I would expect from these planned studies.

Both companies have each reported plans for a Phase 3 PBC study for their respective drug candidates.

Similarly, Setanaxib, a selective dual NOX1/4 inhibitor in clinical development for PBC by GenKyoTex, was associated with anti-fibrotic and anti-cholestasis benefits at 24 weeks with no safety signals.

Elafibranor developed by Genfit was associated with a significant decrease in levels of the cholestatic biomarker, alkaline phosphatase, in PBC patients at 12 weeks without worsening of pruritus.

Genfit and GenKyoTex are both small market-cap biopharmas with a different but unique therapeutic approach to Cholestatic Liver Disease, PBC.

Introduction

For two decades, the scientific advance of investigative drug candidates for PBC into clinical development seemed like an illusion. FDA approval of obeticholic acid (i.e. ocaliva) in 2016 as a breakthrough therapeutics developed by Intercept (ICPT) for patients with mild PBC heightened clinical interest in developing therapeutics for non-viral liver diseases.

Seladelpar by CymaBay (CBAY) is widely believed to be a top contender for PBC therapeutics that could capture a good chunk of the addressable market. This is based on the plethora of clinically meaningful benefits, anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritogenic responses coupled with excellent safety and tolerability profiles in the 52-week Phase 2b PBC clinical trial in patients with mild and moderate PBC.

Elafibranor is a dual PPAR-α/δ agonist in clinical development for PBC and NASH. Setanaxib (formerly GKT831) is a NOX-1/4 enzyme inhibitor in clinical evaluation for fibrotic diseases affecting the liver and kidney. Mechanistically, setanaxib and elafibranor are different with dissimilar pharmacological drug targets. But both have shown clinical promise in Phase 2 PBC.

This leads to the question of how elafibranor by Genfit (GNFT) and setanaxib by GenKyoTex (GKTX.PA) could advance PBC therapeutics?

The Phase 3 Clinical Expectation

GenKyoTex: Has proposed that setanaxib could exert direct anti-fibrotic effects on myofibroblasts in a broad PBC patient population comprising mild, moderate, and advanced PBC to regress inflammation and fibrosis that prevents the development of cirrhosis. Indeed, the top-line data readout from the Phase 2 PBC study showed that Setanaxib was associated with anti-fibrotic and anti-cholestasis benefits at 24 weeks with no safety signals. As reported by GenKyoTex from Phase 2 study:

setanaxib 400mg BID achieved an important reduction (-22%) in liver stiffness in patients with advanced disease (≥9.6 kPa at baseline). New analysis shows that in these patients setanaxib also achieves clinically meaningful reductions in GGT (-32%) and ALP (-24%) at week 24. These new data indicate that setanaxib could become an important new therapeutic option for the difficult to treat patient populations with advanced liver fibrosis in PBC and other liver diseases, including advanced NASH.

Based on this data, a Phase 3 clinical study of setanaxib in PBC should focus on patients with advanced PBC disease. There is a clinical need for effective therapeutics for this patient population for these reasons: (i.) setanaxib is the only drug candidate currently targeting patients with advanced PBC disease; (ii.) Although ocaliva is used to treat PBC patients with advanced disease, ocaliva was never clinically evaluated in this patient population during the Phase 3 POISE PBC study.

As a matter of fact, patients with advanced PBC were excluded from ocaliva POISE Phase 3 trial. Notably, the FDA issued a black box warning for patients with advanced PBC being treated with ocaliva due to a heightened risk of liver decompensation or failure.

Genfit: In Q4/2018, Genfit announced that the top-line data for the Phase 2 study in patients with mild PBC showed a clinically meaningful benefit for elafibranor at significantly suppressing ALP levels at 12 weeks, its primary clinical endpoint. Elafibranor treatment was associated with significant reductions in ALP levels at both doses of 80 mg (52%) and 120 mg (44%) versus placebo at 12 weeks. Furthermore, the composite responder rates for the regulatory endpoint (i.e. ALP<1.67 ULN or a ≥ 15% decrease in ALP levels from baseline and total bilirubin) at 12 weeks were 67% (80 mg) and 79% (120 mg) responders versus 6.7% for placebo (P≤0.001).

In Q2/2019, Genfit provided additional data including pruritus:

Further analysis shows significant improvements in PBC cholestatic markers such as GGT (-39% for 80mg and -40% for 120mg), significant reduction on immuno/inflammation markers (eg. IgM, hsCRP), decrease in bile acid precursors (C4.), and improvement in metabolic markers (total cholesterol, LDL, triglycerides). New data also suggest an improvement in pruritus - a major symptom of PBC - with a median change in VAS of -24% (80mg) and -49% (120mg) vs. -7% (placebo).

A Phase 3 study should include a longer time-point up to 52 weeks in patients with mild PBC as well as moderate PBC. This was the major limitation of the 12-week Phase 2 study since it was impossible to discern if the anti-cholestatic and anti-inflammatory clinical benefits associated with elafibranor could be sustained up to 52 weeks. Moreover, since elafibranor would be competing for the same patient population as seladelpar, to make itself a contender, it should demonstrate similar or better therapeutic efficacy in these patient population.

Actionable Event, Financials, and Risks

Genfit: Launched a successful IPO in Q2/2019 and entered into a strategic agreement with Terns Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize elafibranor in Greater China. The Phase 3 data readout of elafibranor in NASH could be perceived as the most important catalytic event for the company. Top-line interim data readout for accelerated conditional FDA approval on subpart H is expected late Q4/2019.

Negative data readout from the Phase 3 NASH study would literally sink Genfit clinically and financially. The reason being that elafibranor is the lead drug asset, and I don't think anyone is anticipating clinical failure for elafibranor in NASH. A scenario like that would lead to a sell-off.

At the end of Q2/2019, cash balance was $427M (after conversion from euro). Sufficient funds for potential NDA filing for elafibranor in NASH and ongoing development activities including PBC and pediatric NASH.

GenKyoTex: To accomplish a Phase 3 PBC study of setanaxib in PBC, GenKyoTex would need to raise capital. Presently, GenKyoTex has a cash reserve of $5M (presented in US$ after conversion from euro) that is expected to fund operations up to Q4/2020. Cash reserve significantly greater than $5M is needed to successfully accomplish their clinical goals. It has a partnership agreement with the Serum of India Institute Private Ltd (SIIPL) valued at $170M (after conversion from euro) and royalties. The next few months should reveal their plans for funding the proposed Phase 3 PBC clinical trial.

Epilogue

The addressable market for PBC estimated at 200,000, in the US and Europe, is expected to increase. Asia Pacific and China are expected to experience increased growth in upcoming years due to increasing awareness and high incidence of cirrhosis.

With an orphan pricing, therapeutics for PBC could be lucrative for effective therapies with good safety and tolerability profiles.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GKTX..PA