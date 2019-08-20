Deutsche Telekom: Reassessing My Investment Thesis After Quarter Results

The company is definitely on course. However, the risk of a dividend cut remains.

The T-Systems division is to be restructured. In addition, high investments are planned in connection with 5G. Finally, the company will also have to merge T-mobile US and Sprint.

Around one percents of my private portfolio consists of Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF/OTCQX:DTEGY) shares. It wasn't one of my best investments, because the share price has been somewhere in no man's land for 5 years.

Nevertheless I enjoyed the generous dividends every year and in the meantime I bought more shares to reduce my purchase price. At the moment, the company is in a state of change. The T-Systems division is to be restructured. In addition, high investments are planned in connection with 5G. Finally, the company will also have to merge T-mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S). Therefore, I think it's important to check whether my investment thesis is still intact. After providing the highlights, I will analyze these numbers.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the first quarter short and sweet:

Net revenue up by 3.2 percent in organic terms in the first six months to EUR 39.2 billion

In organic terms, adjusted EBITDA is up by 3.7 percent compared with the first half of 2018 to EUR 12.2 billion

Free cash flow up by 9.0 percent in organic terms to EUR 3.1 billion in the first six months

Net profit up by more than 90 percent in the second quarter

Operations in Germany still leading in mobile communications

Customer boom at T-Mobile US continues

Converged products drive growth once again in Europe

In the second quarter of 2019, T-Systems again managed to increase order entry compared with the prior-year period to EUR 1.9 billion. This was 2.4 percent higher than between April and June 2018

Analysis

Of course, the increase of net profit by more than 90 percent is impressive. However, investors should note, that the main reason for this was a negative special factor in the second quarter of 2018 from the settlement in the Toll Collect arbitration proceedings, which was not matched by any comparable effect in the reporting year. Apart from that, it's great that T-Systems is increasingly gaining momentum.

The next big thing was the merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint. The companies expect synergies with a cash value of around 43 billion US dollars. More importantly, the merger would create new growth opportunities for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US has experienced extreme organic growth and it was foreseeable that the company would no longer be able to grow on its own with the same growth rate. The new merged company would be closer to the two market leaders and would have a 29.6 percent market share in the USA. The market leader is Verizon (VZ) with 35 percent, closely followed by AT&T (T) with 34 percent. Nevertheless, for next year I think a dividend cut is likely if the merger is definitively implemented. Of course, Deutsche Telekom was always a generous dividend payer. In recent years, the dividend has always been raised. In 2019, the company paid almost EUR 3.3 billion to its shareholders.

In addition, in 2019, the dividend payout was around reasonable 75%.

Year 2018 EPS EUR 0.96 PE 13.8 Dividend EUR 2019 0.7 Yield 5.1%

Regarding further dividend increases, Deutsche Telekom has already announced that the dividend will follow growth in adjusted earnings per share. At the moment, the EPS is projected to rise to EUR 1.20 by 2021, an increase of 20 percent.

I am expecting that the further business development will hurt the ability to pay the same or even higher dividend in the coming years because the EPS should be far more less than expected. There are two reasons for this:

Firstly, due to the higher than expected costs in the 5G auction, further increases will be more difficult in the future.

Secondly, the merger with Sprint could also burden. Integration costs will amount to an estimated USD 15 billion. Assuming that these integration costs would spread over 5 years and would burden the earnings for three years (like CFO Christian Illek already expected), the EPS would decrease by nearly EUR 0.63 billion per year to almost 0.07. For now, Sprint cannot compensate for these integration costs. In the first quarter, Sprint made a loss of USD 2.2 billion. In addition, it lost 189,000 contract customers. Given that the Deutsche Telekom has already announced that the dividend will follow growth in adjusted earnings per share, a cut would be inevitable.

Deutsche Telekom already invested a lot during the last quarter. The company completed the 5G auction in Germany and acquired 130 MHz for EUR 2.2 billion. Furthermore, T-Mobile US acquired 367 MHz of 28 and 24 GHz spectrum for USD 843 million. In the call, Christian P. Illek and Timotheus Höttges were not very specific when asked if it is reasonable to assume a dividend of 50 cents.

Look, I can only come back to our dividend policy. And we said there is a floor, which is 50 cents. I've been asked the question, especially if the deal closes this year, what's going to be the full impact of the combined entity? We said it's EPS dilutive. But since we don't have full visibility in books, we can't tell you the exact number. So I cannot confirm the $0.50. I cannot confirm anything else. I think we just have to simply take a look into the combined entity and then take a look how EPS is impacted. (Source: Christian P. Illek - Deutsche Telekom AG - CFO & Member of Management Board)

Knowing how important that question is for our shareholders, Christian and myself, we have said that by the Q3 results, after discussing that with the Supervisory Board and giving a direction towards this, and knowing exactly where our business is heading to, which looks quite positive at that point in time, we will give you an indication by the next quarterly results on how we think about the dividend for 2019. (Source: Timotheus Höttges - Deutsche Telekom AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO)

Given that, I expect a dividend cut. The new dividend payout could be 50 cent. Even then, the dividend yield would be 3.3 percent. Similarly, a return to rising dividend payments after the investments in 5G and the merger could be likely in the 2020s.

Investors Takeaway

Conclusion: The grade for Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is still a very well-run company. I will keep my shares but do not see any reasons for buying more shares right away.

Good numbers.

Company prepares for the future by investing in the future.

Given the opportunities offered by 5G, it is a good sign that Telekom is investing massively here.

The potential merger with Sprint also offer further growth potential in the US market.

Most of it should be priced in.

I still see the danger of a dividend decrease.

