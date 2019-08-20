Seadrill: Q2 Earnings And Fleet Status Report Analysis

Seadrill (SDRL) has just reported its second quarter results and published the new fleet status report. We have recently discussed the news about Seadrill’s joint venture with Gulf Drilling International, and now it’s time to look at what else is going on with the company.

Seadrill reported revenues of $321 million and net loss of $206 million. The company continues to lose cash on an operating basis with a negative operating cash flow of $85 million in the second quarter. Not surprisingly, Seadrill’s cash position continues to deteriorate, down to $1.25 billion from $1.5 billion in the first quarter. Restricted cash position also declined, mostly due to the completion of tender offer back at the beginning of the second quarter, and now stands at $132 million. In short, the financial picture continues to look grim which is not surprising given the still low dayrates, many idle rigs and big debt which causes material interest payments that put pressure on the company’s finances.

As time goes by, first bank debt amortizations approach. As per the report, first installments are due in Q1 2020. However, the company has the capacity to defer the first five quarters of amortization. I fully expect Seadrill to preserve cash and defer first payments of bank debt. While the stock is already trading as if bankruptcy is almost a done deal, the company has the capacity to exist without financial problems for quite some time due to the cash position and the ability to defer first debt payments. However, long-term picture is already looking challenging (frankly, it looked challenging straight out of restructuring which did not eliminate much of the debt).

The fleet status report did not contain material news that was not disclosed before. Seadrill stated that current rates did not justify floater reactivations which is absolutely not surprising for anyone who follows the industry. The company also stated that it did not expect any jack-up reactivations in 2019.

Source: Seadrill Q2 2019 report

In the second half of the year, the company expects to consume $450 million of the $1.9 billion backlog. In Q2 2019, $160 million of backlog was added. Assuming no reactivations as per the company’s guidance, Seadrill’s backlog is currently set to decline further, but the late 2019 re-contracting season may improve the situation a bit. Seadrill has a number of floaters rolling off their current contracts before the end of 2019 – semi-sub Sevan Louisiana and drillships West Tellus, West Neptune, West Saturn and West Jupiter. In addition, drillship West Carina is currently without any contract. In this situation, I expect that the third-quarter fleet status report will be more eventful.

While the financial picture looks grim, Seadrill's shares have dropped so low that it’s hard to see them moving much lower without another big selling wave in the whole offshore drilling space. From a practical point of view, Seadrill remains very speculative and suitable for trading rather than investing. At current levels, I’d be much more cautious on the short side even in the case of additional oil price downside because the company has material financial runway and is not going bankrupt under any scenario in the near term.

