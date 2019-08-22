How To Retire: Eat Dividends For Breakfast

How to retire? One of the most pressing issues of the day. Countless readers turn to Seeking Alpha to handle the challenges that face retirees today. Retirees must know:

How to plan their cash flows.

How to build a steady portfolio.

What levels of expectations are sensible.

It is painful to hear from retirees who state they “NEED” a 14% return each year. Even with risky investments, sustaining 14% annually is an insanely aggressive plan. It certainly wouldn’t be likely to come in a steady sequence. The biggest challenge comes with recessions. Portfolios designed for a 14% yield get obliterated in recessions.

Are you ready to play?

Today, I will be using hypothetical situations many readers may face. Most retirees aren’t professional investors and don’t have a huge portfolio. It would be easy to plan retirement with $10 million. So instead, let’s go with less: $500,000.

Market environment

The current interest rates available on bonds are low. Bonds are a difficult way to generate income unless it’s with a huge portfolio. The market is seeing all-time record highs day after day. Investing today should be done with caution. The investments I would choose are companies that are large and have a strong track record. A retiree today could invest in an income portfolio and expect solid dividend yields. Large companies with a great track record are unlikely to cut their dividend – even in harsh times. Short-term volatility of the market may be significant, but the income source should remain almost entirely intact.

One way to enhance the total income on the portfolio is to incorporate preferred shares. We cover preferred shares frequently on the REIT Forum. Our latest article on them:Preferred Shares Week 164

Nursing homes

Skilled care costs are high. They could decimate a retirement portfolio. Regardless of your portfolio strategy, if we're starting with $500,000, these costs cannot be sustained.

Nursing care, for a long period of time, would almost certainly drive most retirees into bankruptcy or an early grave. If you are considering this option, please speak with a financial planner about designing a legal structure to protect your capital in the event of a forced bankruptcy.

Social Security

On a sheer numbers standpoint, there is definitely something to be said about waiting as long as possible to take Social Security benefits. However, there’s also something to be said about taking it early. A lot of this depends on the individual retiree and what’s important to them. How long do you believe you will live? How will your quality of life be for the years you are not collecting Social Security benefits? Are you carrying any high-interest rate debt? I urge investors/retirees to be honest with themselves.

For this scenario, I will be having the retiree taking out Social Security benefits as soon as possible. If an investor is unsure of whether they will live to be 65 or 105, taking it early may be wise. Let’s say if an investor at 62 pulled Social Security benefits today, it would come out to $2,000 monthly. This comes out to $24,000 a year.

Note: taking Social Security early means reduced benefits in your monthly payment.

Challenges

Every retiree or future retiree faces their own unique challenges. I urge you to be diligent in your planning.

Frugality and commitment to a plan are critical aspects for living a long and happy retirement. Plan for every expense. Then, see which expenses can be cut/reduced. Every retiree doesn’t get to retirement with $10 million, but we all have the capacity to do our due diligence.

Work

I want to point out that retirees who don’t work tend to haveshorter lifespans:

The correlation here is a lack of physical activity and brain use. Combined, the two lead to an overall shorter lifespan. Of course, you can argue correlation vs. causation all day. That's for you to do, but I'd rather just go with the fun interpretation. It's my article. If you want to go the other way, feel free to submit your own.

Clearly, physical activity and brain use do not only come from working. However, working greatly increases the likelihood of both.

Some of us love our work. Some of us will eventually find work that we love doing. The word “work” can be used loosely. Some people find work where I find enjoyment.

I’m sure there are some readers who would much rather work than travel. Often, I fall into that category.

Portfolio investing

Let’s start looking at building a portfolio that is filled with strong dividend investments. An investing strategy should help you sleep at night. Investing should not keep you up at all hours of the night wondering if your 16% dividend yielding company is going to go bankrupt tomorrow.

I will be focusing on dividends to supplement income. The plan is to buy and hold 20 of the best dividend stocks on the market.

Let’s begin!

MO and PM

My first and second picks could be obvious: Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM).

I consider MO’s dividend history applied to PM. Altria Group has raised the dividend for nearly 50 years. The two companies split. Any investor who owned shares at the time became an owner of both shares.

Both of these companies have massive market share and sell an addictive market. They are also showing the ability to transition into new products. Philip Morris is using their new technology in international markets:IQOS.

The FDAannounced a plan to reduce nicotine in combustible cigarettes. Since then, MO and PM saw their prices decline. However, the FDA isaccepting IQOS.

PG, MMM, and JNJ

Third, fourth, and fifth picks:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has over 60 years of dividend increases. 3M (MMM) has about 60 years of dividend increases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has over 50 years of increases. All of these companies have something else in common: product diversity. Within their sector, these companies are giants. All three have products that are probably in your residence. When it comes to dividend portfolios, these three companies are frequent picks.

KO and PEP

Sixth and seventh:

Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) combined come to a century of dividend raises. While the growth of either company looking forward is debatable, their ability to give out dividends is not. Some investors may focus on the importance of junk food to these dividend behemoths. However, their real power comes from the distribution networks. Their core competency isn't in producing junk food, it is in distributing that food to customers.

LOW and HD

Eighth and ninth:

Lowe’s (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) cornered the market on home improvement. They excel within their niche and generally find less competition than many other retailers.

O and NNN

Tenth and eleventh:

Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are two of the most respected REITs on the market. Both are exceptional at choosing tenants.

Dividend yields declined dramatically as both saw a massive increase in share price since over the last two years. With interest rates declining, the triple net lease REITs are getting far more love from the market.

Exceptional management and a strong dividend history separate these two from most REITs.

T and VZ

Twelfth and Thirteenth:

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ): The two gatekeepers of mobile internet access. Can telecommunications be too big to fail? If so, these would be the first players to receive the designation. These are leaders in their sector with strong dividend yields and cheap P/E ratios.

You've gotta be impressed with the courage shown by AT&T's management. They were willing to buy HBO while Game of Thrones was coming to an end with two much weaker seasons. Perhaps they should've thought to negotiate for firing the executive producers and getting George R.R. Martin to write the plot instead?

AAPL

Fourteenth:

It’s hard not to put Apple (AAPL) into a retirement portfolio. Even if you pick an ETF, congratulations, you've picked AAPL. The yield isn't high, but it was covered. They had a large pile of cash. We'd love to see the company finding more effective ways to grow revenue though. Remember when Steve Jobs was there? That was a company that could innovate. Today AAPL is a company that can buyback shares. Nothing against buybacks, but I'll take innovation. To be fair, their competition hasn't done much to innovate either.

XOM

Fifteenth:

Exxon Mobile (XOM): Huge oil company. Low beta. For diversification, XOM can be pushed into most portfolios. XOM’s size gives them political clout. If you call your congressman, do you think they would pick up? What if XOM calls? Precisely. That's XOM's congressman, not yours. It will be hard for oil to become obsolete as long as oil donates heavily to congress.

V and MA

Sixteenth and Seventeenth:

Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) dominate their sector. It's a great sector to dominate. The leaders in electronic payments. How often do you spend cash? I mostly use it to provide tips or when a company's credit card reader goes down. Electronic payments automatically give me a record of transactions, some cashback, reduce the need to touch dollar bills, and are processed faster.

WMT

Eighteenth:

Wal-Mart (WMT) faces off with Amazon (AMZN). While Amazon has won consistently during this prolonged bull market, Wal-Mart continues to deliver. Their grocery pickup program creates a unique angle that encourages more consolidation in the grocery sector. Setting up a shopping list is surprisingly easy, especially when it is time for repeat purchases.

MCD

Nineteenth:

McDonald’s (MCD) is the king of terrible food. Sorry, they still call it "fast food". They do deserve credit for that. They can serve up food that is hot and terrible faster than anyone else. Management was bright enough to see the opportunities in simplifying the menu rather than improving quality.

I didn't think it would work. I was wrong. Management correctly evaluated the market. Plenty of customers wanted to buy more "food" at MCD, but didn't want to wait in line. They sped up the process and increased sales.

The company also has 40 years of dividend raises. The dividend isn’t as impressive as some on the list, but the consecutive raises are impressive. I thought MCD may have questionable future growth with competition from mobile ordering making other food more accessible. However, some of their closest competitors appear unaware of how to create a website that can consistently process orders (subway) or an app that can accept credit cards (Wendys).

SPG

Twentieth:

Simon Property Group (SPG) will be around decades from now. Investors are generally terrified of the mall REIT space. Look, we get it. Most malls are pretty lame. However, the majority of the value is in the higher quality malls.

I went to a dying mall recently. Some friends wanted to see a movie and the mall was centrally located. Went in and had a look around. The place appeared to have slashed their budgets for maintenance and had no interest in any capital expenditures that would've improved the place. Why spend money on better seating when the whole mall is going under anyway?

That's a big gap from the higher-quality properties. SPG is still on track for another year of same-store NOI (net operating income) growth running around 2%. How do you keep growing NOI? It starts with growing revenue. SPG keeps signing new leases and getting paid more money.

It's not like SPG didn't have any garbage malls. They had quite a few. They spun them off in a REIT called Washington Prime Group (WPG).

Portfolio

Here are all the stocks put into a portfolio tracker:

When we break down this sample portfolio by sector, we can see that the largest concentration is in consumer staples:

That's a large allocation, but consumer staples and real estate are generally two of the more defensive subsectors. Since the portfolio doesn't include any utilities, overweighting consumer staples and real estate makes sense.

To ensure that neither portfolio value nor dividend income is too heavily concentrated in any one name, I use the following chart to check the diversification:

These tools are free by the way, but only for members of The REIT Forum. We also use them in ourMonthly Portfolio Update. The monthly portfolio update is based on our holdings in our accounts. The updates show precisely what investments we own and how each is doing.

Portfolio Income

The total portfolio income would be $16,775. Social Security benefits brings in $24,000 a year. This comes out to $40,776 per year for one person. If the retiree has a spouse also bringing in Social Security, that could be a significant increase in yearly income.

This is enough to live off of for one person, though comfort levels may differ.

Note: It's enough to live, not enough to live everywhere. This article title said nothing about living in New York or San Francisco.

If a retiree were able to find a job for $15/hour with benefits (health insurance), we’d be looking at around $70,000 a year. This retiree would also no longer be a retiree, they would just be a person with a job. Working part-time, a retiree could still make nearly $55,000 a year.

Bond option

If the investor wants to have a moderate bond allocation to stabilize portfolio values, I would suggest the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ). It carries a better yield than your checking account and beats most savings accounts. The portfolio is constructed with mostly high-quality bonds and relatively short duration.

Conclusion

There are countless strong companies that got left out. That's fine because I didn't feel like talking about them. The companies I did choose were fun enough to discuss and they should continue to demonstrate solid dividend growth. Okay, not so sure about AT&T given that acquisition, but the other 19.

Retirement is about two things: Planning expenses and clicking on my articles. Without planning, everything else can easily fall apart. Due diligence on choosing stocks in the market is important. Investors who are not comfortable investing in individual companies could just invest in the S&P 500 (SP500). However, that would bring in fewer dividends and I wouldn't risk my portfolio that way. Would you?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, WMT, MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.