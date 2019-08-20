Alnylam Executing, But Concerns About Safety And Competition Linger

In terms of controlling what they can control, I believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) management is doing a good job. While there has certainly been criticism of the high cash burn and the large sums that the company spends on R&D, I believe funding a robust Phase III development program is a sound strategy to build the business. In the meantime, though, the shares seemed to be dogged not only about concerns about the ongoing cash burn, but also concerns about competition and platform safety. My position remains that Alnylam is in a stronger position than the share price reflects. Competition is always going to be a threat (any indication worth targeting will attract competition), but I believe the safety questions are closer to resolution. With another approval likely in early 2020 and a robust late-stage platform, I still believe these shares should trade closer to $130.

Onpattro Continues To Grow, But Tafamidis Is On The Scene

Alnylam delivered strong second quarter results from its approved drug Onpattro, with revenue climbing 45% quarter over quarter and beating the average Street estimate by about 16%. Growth was stronger in the U.S. (up about 50%), and the company added about 100 patients in the quarter, largely treatment-naïve patients who were not part of the EAP program. Cardiologists continue to be the primary prescribing physician type for the drug.

Based on the results reported thus far, Ionis (IONS)/Akcea (AKCA) isn’t much of a competitive threat in the space (as I expected), but there are two meaningful challenges Alnylam still has to deal with – patient identification and competition from Pfizer’s (PFE) tafamidis (brand names Vyndaqel and Vyndamax).

Management believes they have largely exhausted the “low-hanging” fruit of EAP patients and patients known to clinical sites, leaving the company more reliant on lead identification through genetic testing and physician engagement. This is an “is what it is” aspect to the market and something that has always been a part of my model, but management continues to work to shrink the timeline to patient identification and starting on the drug.

As far as competition goes, Pfizer got an early approval (relative to the PDUFA date) for tafamidis in early May, with a label for hereditary and wild-type ATTR patients with cardiomyopathy and no mention of polyneuropathy (the labeled indication for Alnylam’s Onpattro). That’s not very surprising, but what was surprising was the price tag – at an annual list price of $225,000, Pfizer priced the drug more aggressively than expected, which I regard as a net positive for Alnylam.

Given that label, the biggest threat from tafamidis will be in the “mixed” population (ATTR patients with symptoms of both polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy), but I expect Pfizer will get majority share here. As the cardiomyopathy market may be about 10x the size of the polyneuropathy market, this further underlines the importance of getting approval for an expanded label for Onpattro and/or approval of vutrisiran, with relevant pivotal trials scheduled to begin this year (suggesting read-outs in 2021/2022).

I would also suggest investors keep an eye on the progress of Eidos (EIDX) and its EIDX-AG10 TTR stabilizer (a drug similar to tafamidis); while I believe silencers like Onpattro will prove more effective than stabilizers like tafamidis and AG10 over the long term, they are still a viable treatment option for many patients.

Pivotal Data On The Way

Before 2019 is over, Alnylam investors will also see the pivotal results from two key development programs – The Medicines Company’s (MDCO) inclisiran (licensed from Alnylam) and lumasiran in primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (or PH1).

As the inclisiran program will only generate mid-teens royalties (on average) for Alnylam, the impact of the pivotal trial results is less significant from a commercial/financial perspective than from a platform safety perspective. MDCO has run a robust clinical trial program for inclisiran, and these studies represent the best long-term data on the safety of Alnylam’s GalNAc ESC chemistry. Safety concerns have continued to dog Alnylam, and positive data from these studies could prove invaluable in quelling some of those concerns.

With lumasiran, I believe earlier Phase I/II data has already primed the Street to expect strong results, so I’m not sure there’s much the company can do here to exceed expectations. Potential competitor Dicerna (DRNA) reported early-stage data on its PH1/PH2 drug DCR-PHXC (an RNAi therapy with a different target than Alnylam’s lumasiran) back in June. Cross-study comparisons are always tricky, but I’d note that the higher doses of DCR-PHXC produced similar mean-maximum urinary oxalate reductions (66% to 71% vs. 72% to 75% in Alnylam’s studies), with notably lower adverse event frequency (39% vs. 67% to 100%). Curiously, though, the rate of severe adverse effects was much more similar – 22% for DCR-PHXC versus 20% in Alnylam’s Phase 1/2 of lumasiran.

Closer To “Go Time” For Givosiran

With a priority review designation from the FDA and an early February PDUFA date, givosiran should become Alnylam’s second approved drug in the middle of Q1’20. I believe this is a low-risk approval, and the company does not expect an FDA panel meeting. To that end, commercial launch preparations are already underway, with the company announcing an agreement with Ironwood (IRWD) under which Ironwood will engage in physician engagement, education, and promotion for givosiran within its existing base of physicians (primarily gastroenterologists) prescribing Linzess. This is a non-exclusive three-year deal, and Ironwood will be entitled to mid-teens royalties.

While I consider the approval of givosiran to be a low-risk event, commercialization will likely be more challenging. Acute hepatic porphyrias can be tricky to diagnose, with many key opinion leaders claiming that patient identification/diagnosis can take more than a decade. More advanced testing should improve that process, but there are also uncertainties about how givosiran will be prescribed in practice – about 15% of patients in the U.S. and EU get frequent attacks and I expect the majority, if not the large majority, of these patients will use givosiran. What’s less clear to me is how deeply givosiran can penetrate the remaining 85% of the market that is characterized by less frequent attacks (though about 50% of patients have 2+ attacks per year); given how unpleasant attacks can be, I believe patient and physician interest will be strong, but I’m not sure how insurers will handle this.

The Outlook

I expect Alnylam to be cash flow positive in 2023, but the cash burn between now and then will pretty much use up the cash on hand, so I believe another financing event is more likely than not. Likewise, I don’t expect management to let up on its aggressive R&D spending.

In addition to maximizing the value of its existing pipeline, I expect the company to continue to push ahead with its early-stage CNS disease pipeline and work to expand the potential of oral delivery. While orally-deliverable GalNAc-conjugated siRNA drugs are only at the animal testing phase, and I’m concerned about the doses required to get comparable knockdown to subcutaneous administration, cracking the code on orally-available siRNA treatments would be a major advance.

Alnylam’s ATTR program continues to make up the bulk of my fair value estimate of about $130 for the stock (around 55%), and future approvals in cardiomyopathy are critical to those projections. Inclisiran, fitusiran (partnered to Sanofi (SNY) ), and givosiran have broadly similar per-share values to Alnylam (all over $10/share), and lumasiran could join that group with positive Phase III results. Earlier-stage programs like ALN-AAT2 and ALN-AGT have too little supporting data to make much contribution to the estimated fair value.

The Bottom Line

I believe the approval of givosiran and positive safety data from the Phase III inclisiran program would both help dispel some of the lingering concerns about Alnylam, but the concerns about competition in ATTR will take longer to fade. Alnylam’s high cash burn is going to be a talking point for a while longer, but I believe management has built a strong late-stage pipeline with that spending, and I believe investors will see good returns from here as those programs mature.

