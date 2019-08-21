Brookfield Infrastructure: A Safe 4.6% Yielding Blue Chip For Uncertain Times Like These

We consider Brookfield Infrastructure's global utility business model a great one for generating generous, safe and steadily growing income in all economic conditions.

By the end of the year, BIP plans to close on $1.2 billion in additional deals, which is expected to boost run-rate FFO/unit by over 20% over 2018 levels.

BIP does use a K-1 tax form which some income investors wish to avoid.

This article was co-produced by Dividend Sensei.

High-yield sleep well at night, or SWAN, stocks are one of the best ways to earn generous, safe and steadily growing income in frightening and uncertain times like these.

While the term SWAN has no official definition, we consider it a level 10+/11 quality company, based on my 11-point quality scoring system that factors in dividend safety, business model, and corporate culture/management quality. Photo Source

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) is one such stock whose level 10/11 quality makes it one of just 16 midstream corporations/MLPs the Dividend Kings consider safe enough for conservative income investors (8+ quality is our cutoff). - Note BIP does use a K-1 tax form which some income investors wish to avoid.

(Source: investor presentation)

Since its 2008 IPO BIP has delivered double-digit distribution growth, even raising its payout during the Financial Crisis. And as Peter Lynch, one of the greatest investors in history once said, "time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies."

Like most level 10 quality stocks (the average dividend aristocrat/king is 9.6 quality) BIP's track record of steady and rapid payout growth has resulted in the LP not just meeting management's long-term goal of 12% to 15% CAGR total returns, but surpassing it.

(Source: investor presentation)

Since its US IPO BIP has not just outperformed most utilities, MLPs, and infrastructure stocks, but even trounced the tech-heavy S&P 500.

So let me walk you through why I consider BIP one of my favorite high-yield income growth stocks, especially for uncertain times like these, when 12-month recession risk has risen to about 42% to 45%.

And as I'll also explain, while BIP's current valuations mean it's unlikely to recreate those historical 17% CAGR total returns, even buying it today (at a 16% premium to historical fair value) likely means high single-digit/low-double-digit returns over the coming five years.

Reason One: A Recession-Resistant Business Model You Can Trust

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (which uses a K-1 tax form) is part of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) empire of private equity funds and publicly traded LPs.

(Source: investor presentation)

The LP's investors pay BAM an annual management fee (1.25% of market cap) and 25% of marginal distributions (25% IDR fees), which makes BIP similar to a hedge fund (though one run by the Warren Buffett of global hard assets).

(Source: investor presentation)

BIP's double pass-through structure (it's an LP whose assets are themselves LPs) is designed to not generate UBTI, making it safe to own in retirement accounts.

BIP's base management fee is currently running about $240 million per year, representing about 4% of 2018's revenue. That might seem steep, but trust me, BAM is worth every penny.

Tracing its roots back to 1902, Brookfield Asset Management has proven itself one of the best real estate/utility/infrastructure managers on the planet. That's why it has grown its assets under management to more than $385 billion. Here's what BAM is giving BIP investors"

14 managing partners (average industry experience 21 years, 13 years with BAM)

Total corporate team 180 employees

32,000 operating employees on five continents (who run the assets)

BIP's assets are all mission-critical to a growing economy, wide moat, and cash-rich (12% average FFO yield on invested capital).

(Source: earnings supplement)

BIP's cash flow is incredibly diversified by asset type, geographic region, and highly recession-resistant.

(Source: investor presentation)

95% of cash flow regulated or under long-term contract

75% indexed to inflation

60% with minimum volume commitments (ensures stable cash flow during economic downturns)

90% of cash flow from investment-grade counterparties

Due to low maintenance costs, the LP generates 50%-plus adjusted EBITDA margins on its assets (55% average over the last five years). This creates a stable cash flow stream to support its generous, safe and rapidly growing distribution in all economic, market and interest rate conditions.

BIP's AFFO (operating cash flow minus maintenance capital, like a REIT), was $2.81 in the first half of 2019 (on an annualized basis). That means a 72% AFFO payout ratio, which helps deliver above-average safety to its generous and steadily growing yield.

The payout policy is to retain 35% of operating cash flow over time (FFO) and 15% of AFFO to reinvest in organic growth projects. As I explain in the risk section, BIP's wheeling and dealing in international infrastructure means cash flow per unit can be lumpy at times. But as you can see, its payout ratios over time are within management's target range.

(Source: earnings supplement)

But a safe payout (4/5 on my scoring system) isn't just about stable, recession-resistant cash flow and a safe payout ratio. It also requires a strong balance sheet, lest BIP follows in the footsteps of 87% of overleveraged REITs that were forced to cut or suspend their dividends during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Brookfield has a lot of debt (normal for this industry) but 90% of it is fixed-rate and 85% of it is non-recourse self-amortizing asset-level debt. Brookfield Asset Management is famous for its use of non-recourse debt across its various LPs and has proven it can safely pursue this leveraging strategy, even during credit market disruptions such as the Financial Crisis.

The corporate interest coverage ratio (representing debt investors are responsible for) is 25, sky-high even by corporate standards (8 or more is safe for most US companies). This is why it has a strong BBB+ credit rating from S&P and average borrowing costs of 5.1% (4.0% at the corporate level) on debt that has an average maturity of eight years.

This means BIP's weighted average cash cost of capital is about 6.5%, vs 12% ROIC it has achieved since its IPO on $8.2 billion in invested capital. That investment spread is far above what most utilities are able to achieve, which explains why the LP is able to grow cash flow per unit so quickly.

It should be noted that management's official long-term guidance (including for 12% to 15% CAGR total returns from fair value) is based entirely on 5% to 9% payout growth, supported by 6% to 9% FFO/unit growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

That cash flow guidance is based entirely on organic growth (not any of its famous M&A deals). This likely explains why the analyst consensus is for 10% long-term cash flow per unit growth, slightly above management's official guidance. I consider 5% to 10% a realistic long-term growth rate for BIP, which is what I use to estimate its long-term total return potential range (see reason three).

(Source: investor presentation)

As you can see, BIP's organic cash flow growth rate has been within management's guidance range for the last five years. This is another reason I love this SWAN stock because management almost always delivers on its guidance.

But what's really special about this high-yield SWAN stock isn't that it's likely to grow much faster than almost any utility over the next few years, but likely to maintain that growth rate for decades to come, courtesy of the single largest growth runway I have ever seen.

Reason Two: Excellent Long-Term Growth Potential And A World-Class Management Team That Has Proven It Can Execute On It

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

Brookfield Infrastructure, courtesy of its BAM management, gets to take part in numerous lucrative deals Brookfield puts together. For example, in July 2019 Brookfield announced the $8.4 billion (including debt) buyout of Genesee & Wyoming (GWR), a US railroad, with 23,000 km of track serving more than 3,000 customers. BIP's share of that deal is $500 million.

Brookfield also recently struck a $3.2 billion deal (BIP share $150 million) to buy two Mexican gas pipelines that will supply Mexican utilities with Eagle Ford (Texas shale formation) natural gas under long-term and volume committed contracts with an investment-grade counterparty.

But wait, there's more! Troubled telecom giant Vodafone (VOD), needed to raise money in a hurry, so in May BAM put together a sweetheart deal (for it) to buy Vodafone's New Zealand telecom business for $2.3 billion (BIP's share $200 million).

This means Brookfield Infrastructure will be part owner of

10,000 km of fiber optic cable

1,600 cell towers

A large amount of valuable spectrum (including what's needed for 5G rollout)

And Brookfield also was recently able to break into Indian telecom via a $7.9 billion deal (BIP share $400 million) to acquire 130,000 cell towers in the second-largest country by population, and whose economy is growing 7% per year.

Those towers have useful lives averaging more than 30 years, very low maintenance capital requirements, and thus generate rich cash flow margins, as well as highly stable revenue that will grow rapidly for decades as India's data usage grows exponentially. For example, over the last two years, per-capita data usage in India is up 10 fold.

By the end of the year, BIP plans to close on $1.2 billion in additional deals, which is expected to boost run-rate FFO/unit by more than 20% over 2018 levels.

The point is that Brookfield is great at putting together profitable and accretive deals for investors. I consider it the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Broadcom (AVGO) of its industry (Broadcom's CEO Hock Tan is a mad genius when it comes to structuring wildly profitable deals).

Brookfield's mountain of low-cost liquidity and rapidly-growing retained cash flow is supplanted by management's proven track record of highly profitable capital recycling (asset sales). For example, over the past 11 years, it has sold 12 assets for $3.8 billion, generating annualized returns of 23%.

23% returns over more than a decade mean a track record on par with the greatest investors in history (seven of nine are/were value investors just like Brookfield). In 2018 it sold $1.5 billion in assets at a 7% average FFO yield and invested the proceeds into new assets yielding 12%.

Over the next six months (through the end of 2019) BIP expects to generate $700 million in post-tax proceeds from more highly lucrative asset sales, with about $1.25 billion scheduled for 2020. BIP has $3.9 billion in liquidity available after a July 2019 secondary offering raised $825 million.

For context, BIP has invested $8.2 billion since its IPO, meaning its current liquidity represents potentially 50% growth all on its own. And thanks to the massive need for new infrastructure spending over the coming years and decades, Brookfield is not likely to run out of lucrative, wide moat, and cash-rich investing opportunities.

(Source: investor presentation)

A $69 trillion addressable market by 2035 is impressive, and that estimate might prove conservative (BAM loves to underpromise and overdeliver). The G-20 estimates that global infrastructure needs by 2040 will total about $94 trillion, and some analysts expect total global infrastructure spending over the next 50 years to total over $200 trillion (roughly double the size of the current global economy).

Basically, Brookfield Infrastructure is well positioned to deliver safe and steadily rising, recession-resistant distributions, growing at about 7% per year, for decades to come.

And despite being somewhat richly priced today, it's still likely that investors buying BIP at the current price will see high single/low double-digit total returns over the next five years.

Reason Three: Despite Overvaluation Brookfield Infrastructure Still Potentially Offers Double-Digit Market-Beating Return Potential

Our fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale (Seeking Alpha's Mr. Valuation and the Founder of F.A.S.T Graphs) has inspired us to switch to an entirely historically based multi-valuation metric model to estimate the fair value of dividend stocks.

This is based both on his 50 years of experience in asset management as well as the words of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, that over the long term the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

In other words, assuming a stable business model (thesis remains intact and growth rates are relatively the same), the multiple investors have given a dividend stock in the past is likely to be a close approximation of its intrinsic value.

Here's BIP's historical valuation analysis, specifically the fair values based on 2019's expected results.

5-year average yield: $43

10-year median yield: $45

10-year average price/EBITDA: $33

10-year average price/EBIT: $37

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $33

Average Historical Fair Value:$38

Current Price: $44

Premium To Fair Value: 16%

Quality: 10/11 SWAN

What this analysis tells us is that assuming BIP's fundamentals remain intact and its growth rate stable, its intrinsic value is between $33 and $45. The average historical fair value of $38 is my best estimate of what the LP is worth in 2019, based on this year's expected results.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Quality-Based Guidelines

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 AbbVie(ABBV) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens(WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments(TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

We take that historical fair value estimate and then apply various margins of safety, based on quality,

Reasonable buy near $38

Good buy at $36

Strong buy at $32

Very Strong buy at $29

Now as explained in the risk section, Brookfield's valuation, while slightly rich, is not dangerously so. For example, while it's not likely to deliver anywhere close to its historical returns from current prices, investors buying today are not likely to see very low or negative total returns either.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Due to the complex corporate structure the metric that the unit price most tracks over time is EV/EBITDA (the acquirer's multiple used by private equity firms). This is what I use to estimate BIP's realistic forward return potential range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Analysts currently expect 10% EBITDA growth (which FFO, AFFO, and distributions will track). We use 5% to 10% as the realistic growth range and then apply the historical EV/EBITDA multiple that BIP has averaged since its IPO when growth rates were similar.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

If BIP lives up to analyst expectations, via continued M&A boosted growth, then it could still realistically achieve management's low-end total return guidance. But even if management misses and grows at just 5% (a highly conservative outlook) then the current 4.6% yield should still deliver at least 6% CAGR total returns in the coming years.

And since BIP's potential fair value (based on its median yield since IPO) might be as high as $45, it's not irrational for defensive high-yield investors to still potentially buy it today. As long as they keep in mind the risk profile, and do so as part of a diversified and properly constructed portfolio.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risks income investors need to always keep in mind.

Fundamental risk : Things that could reduce cash flow (potentially to zero), resulting in a dividend cut or a permanent loss of capital (Buffett's definition of risk)

Valuation risk: Buying a quality company that grows as expected but multiple compression reduces total returns below levels that can meet your needs over your personal time frame

Volatility risk: Poor planning/asset allocation turns you into a forced seller at the wrong time (market downturn), so you lose money despite "your facts and reasoning" being right

BIP's fundamental risks including currency fluctuations, which management attempts to minimize via two-year hedges.

(Souce: earnings supplement)

65% of Brookfield Infrastructure's cash flow is denominated in US dollars over the next two years but that actually fluctuates from quarter to quarter (hedges roll off and get replaced).

Due to our FFO hedging program, approximately 65% of our pre-corporate FFO is effectively generated in USD and the balance in BRL and INR." - Brookfield

Today 35% of BIP's cash flow is basically denominated in Brazilian Real and Indian Rupees. While those are major growth markets for the LP, they also are emerging economies whose currencies can fluctuate wildly against the dollar.

This, along with the fact that Brookfield is now attempting to mostly fund its growth (new investments) with asset sales, means that its cash flow can be rather lumpy from quarter to quarter. The skilled management team has proven it can deliver safe payouts over time, but investors need to be aware of the lumpiness in reported FFO and AFFO/unit. In any given quarter, if you merely check headline results, you may think that BIP's cash flow might be taking a substantial hit and its distribution is unsafe when that's not the case.

And given that it operates all over the world, including in emerging markets, there's always the risk of red tape potentially scuttling one of its deals. For example, the Indian Telecom tower acquisition was the second attempt to buy such assets, the first one fell through. Fortunately, Brookfield has decades of experience in most of these countries, dealing with challenges created by regulators and bureaucrats.

In terms of valuation risk, some multiple compression is likely, but as I showed in the valuation section, terrible returns are not likely over the next five years. However, this is where volatility risk (the kind most people fear) comes in.

BIP Total Returns Since January 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BIP

If you had bought BIP in early 2009, then you'd have enjoyed total returns of 900%, a stunning 24% CAGR total return that put even the red hot S&P 500 to shame. And over the time BIP was 49% less volatile than the S&P 500, as one might expect from what's effectively a utility.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BIP

But that's just over the long term. In any given market downturn, even low volatility utilities can be highly volatile, as was the case in 2016.

BIP, JNJ, Dividend Aristocrats, and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

BIP held up relatively well in the late 2018 correction, the worst in a decade. It nearly matched the dividend aristocrats in declining less than the S&P 500. However, even Super SWAN dividend king Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ended up declining 13.5%, showing the danger is owning any dividend stock as a bond alternative.

Bonds, like MINT, SCHZ, or SPTL (the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio) actually went up 1.8% during that time. That's what one would expect from non-correlated assets with a -0.25 weighted beta to stocks.

The purpose of bonds is to be stable or go up when stocks fall, giving you something to sell to meet expenses, such as for retirees living on some form of the 4% rule.

In contrast, BIP, like all stocks can be monstrously volatile at times, including several single month 10%-plus corrections over the past 10 years.

February 2009: -10.1% (market -10.7%)

October 2009: -11.9% (market -1.9%)

September 2014: -10.5% (market -1.4%)

We point out this historical volatility not to scare you out of owning BIP, but merely to provide the proper context and emphasize that BIP, nor any dividend stock, is a true bond alternative. It should be owned as part of your stock portfolio, with proper risk management and asset allocation rules that are most likely to meet your long-term financial needs.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Infrastructure Is A Safe 4.6% Yielding Blue Chip That Can Help You Sleep Well At Night During Uncertain Times Like These

We consider Brookfield Infrastructure's global utility business model a great one for generating generous, safe and steadily growing income in all economic conditions. And since it's basically a utility, BIP is typically a defensive, low-volatility stock.

That can help you sleep well at night, should the market experience a correction or bear market in the next 18 to 24 months. But just remember that historical analysis (including long-term relatively volatility) doesn't mean that BIP will live up to its defensive nature every single time.

No dividend stock is a bond alternative, not even level 10/11 quality SWAN stocks. This is why proper stock risk management (diversification, sector weighting and position sizing), as well as overall asset allocation, is crucial to building a bunker-like SWAN portfolio that can handle anything the market throws at it in the short term.

Today BIP is potentially about 16% overpriced, but still likely to deliver about 7% long-term payout growth and 6% to 12% CAGR total returns over the coming years.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Dividend Kings is running a flash sale… and we would like to offer new members a 20% discount!

Dividend Kings is on a mission, not just to help our members make smarter investing decisions that allow them to achieve their long-term financial goals, but to build the best premium safe income service, not just on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.