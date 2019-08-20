Tesla's New Solar Rental Product Could Decimate Residential Solar Installers

We expect this development to have serious negative consequences for other residential installers such as Sunrun, Vivint Solar, SunPower, and Sunnova.

Tesla is unlikely to make any money on the product but is likely to drive significant volumes and revenues.

Tesla solar rental product is disruptive to the residential solar industry. We discuss the vectors that will likely drive big changes in the industry.

Tesla (TSLA) launched a new solar rent product on Friday. With $100 deposit which will be applied to the first month payment and no long-term contract, this product has the potential to disrupt residential solar market. We see several solar installation companies being negatively affected and see expect a stock price downdraft at these companies.

This article evaluates the product and the implications of this product launch.

First, Some Background

Ever since Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity, the new entity's solar installation business has witnessed an exponential decay. After about 90% drop in installations in 3 years, the Company now find itself third in the list of publicly traded residential installers (image below from Wood Mackenzie).

Due to the low installation rate, Tesla now is swimming in overcapacity at the Buffalo solar module factory, which is currently being run by Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). With Tesla Q2 solar installations at 29 MW and Buffalo factory capacity at 1 GW per year, Panasonic may not be able to continue running the Buffalo fab for much longer. There are already rumors that Panasonic is evaluating its options. Tesla needs to do something to rectify the situation. Quickly.

At the current level of demand, Tesla has a hard choice to make: walk away from the solar business or turn it around and drive growth. Walking away from Buffalo fab may not be an easy option for Tesla. In addition to having to pay about $41M per year in fines to the State of New York, Tesla will also have an uphill task of convincing investors suing Tesla and CEO Elon Musk about the SolarCity acquisition. As such, Elon Musk was scheduled to be deposed on the subject on August 10th. The timing of this product launch within a week after the deposition is suspect.

It appears that Tesla was left with few options but to find a way to grow its residential solar business. In context, the intended purpose of this new product appears to be to drive growth.

Solar Rental Product

The solar rental product is a simple and elegant product from a customer perspective. Tesla will install the system on customer's rooftop at virtually no charge to the customer. Customers have no down payment, other than the $100 deposit that will be applied to the first month payment, to get the ball rolling.

To simplify logistics, Tesla is offering three fixed sizes for systems - 3.8kW, 7.6kW, and 11.4 kW. The monthly payment for each system varies by the size with the price for the baseline system:

The annual savings, as can be seen from the table above, are not significant in absolute dollar terms, but if customers do not need to pay anything from their pockets to get the savings, many will take the deal partly due to the allure of "going solar". It is unclear how well Tesla can deliver on the above referred annual savings, given the sensitivity of production to the solar resource, orientation, roof pitch, and surroundings. We will assume that Tesla will only install on houses where the economics are favorable.

For economic reasons, Tesla is launching the systems only in a handful of states where energy prices are high. Even within these states, Tesla is offering the systems only in utility territories where the energy costs are some of the highest and solar economics are favorable.

Tesla claims there are no price escalators in the contract. While this is technically true, according to Tesla Solar Subscription Agreement, one big downside to the contract is that Tesla reserves the right to increase subscription prices at any time:

"Changes to Subscription Price. Your Monthly Subscription Payment is subject to change. If your Monthly Subscription Payment is changed, Tesla will provide you with an updated Price Sheet electronically and/or through your Tesla portal. If you do not reject the updated Price Sheet within thirty (30) days and cancel your subscription, your next invoice will reflect the updated pricing."

However, Tesla also makes it easy for customers to terminate the contract. Post installation, customers can cancel their solar rental at any time subject to terms. From the agreement, it appears that Tesla will charge customers a $1500 removal fee in effectively all scenarios:

"Removal Cost. If Tesla has to remove your system for any reason including your cancellation, default or at your request, you agree to pay Tesla $1,500.00."

This removal cost seems to include situations where Tesla raises the prices with a 30-day notice. The provisions discussed above make it likely that Tesla will increase prices to maximize Tesla's return.

Customer Implications and Likely Response

Tesla solar rental product can be tremendously attractive to customers as they can sign up for $100 and start enjoying energy cost savings almost immediately. It helps tremendously that there are no long-term contracts as with leases, PPAs, and loans. Not having an automatic escalator is also a big positive. In simplicity and terms, this product is vastly superior to current lease, PPA or even loan products currently in the market.

If customers do not see any savings, or if they want to sell the house, or if they want to discontinue for any reason, they only need to shell out $1,500 to get out of the contract. While $1,500 is not insignificant, it is much better than any of the current lease, PPA, or even loan terms. Also, customers are likely to assume that Tesla will not install expensive solar systems on rooftops unless the savings are certain. After all, Tesla is at risk of losing their entire investment if the savings do not materialize.

Unlike long-term leases and PPAs, customers also do not have much obsolescence risk. As new solar technologies arrive and as aesthetics improve, it is easy for customers to pay a one-time fee of $1500 to move to a newer, more modern, and likely more higher efficiency designs. Same goes with re-roofing risk.

Given the eminently sellable customer advantages, we see this product as a much easier sale compared to any other solar product that we have come across. By focusing on markets with high energy prices, Tesla makes selling of this product easier. We expect Tesla to have some of the lowest marketing costs in the industry as a result of this precision targeting.

With solar systems also becoming mandatory on new homes in California, home builders may also find Tesla offering extremely compelling. Because of in-built efficiencies of installing solar on new homes under construction, Tesla may be able to even sweeten the deal for customers or incentivize builders to go Tesla way.

On the downside, the average system sizes may be challenged. With residential solar penetration increasing by the day, and with a high percentage of credit worthy customers having already deployed solar, the remaining target pool of customers is likely to be lower economic strata with smaller roof sizes, lower credit quality, and poorer solar resource quality. This plan is likely to attract customer buying the lowest sized 3.8 kW systems, which suffer from the worst economies of scale.

Can This Product Make Any Money For Tesla?

Tesla website says that, instead of a rental, Tesla can sell the solar panel products at $1.99 per watt, assuming customers can avail the full ITC credit. That suggests a pre-incentive sales price of $2.84 per watt.

Let's assume for the sake of this analysis that Tesla can perform the install at a cost of $2.50 per watt. This estimated cost is below the disclosed installed cost of Vivint Solar (VSLR) at $3.56 per watt and that of Sunrun (RUN) at $3.33 per watt. Despite being low, $2.50 per watt may be realistic as Tesla may be able to attain lower customer acquisition costs due to its branding and an easier to sell product. For the sake of this analysis, let's assume Tesla has got a handle on the cost structure and is able to do this. At this cost level, the likely popular small-sized solar system cost to Tesla could be $9,500 ($2.50 * 3.8 kW).

Given the lack of contract term, it may be challenging to find tax equity and debt partners for this product. However, let us assume that Tesla has lined up such partners prior to the announcement of the systems or will be able to find such partners shortly.

For ITC purposes, Tesla could claim a system value higher than the deployed cost at $2.84 per watt (after all, that is the price at which Tesla is selling equivalent systems). Assuming a 30% tax equity contribution (this number is likely to decline every year starting 12/31/2019), the net cash outlay to Tesla is $1.65 ($2.50 - $2.84 * 0.3). If Tesla's debt partner can carry $1 per watt of installation costs, Tesla may be out as little as $0.65 per watt in cash flow per each deployed watt. The flip side of this is that much of the rental receipts that Tesla generates for many years will go to Tesla tax equity and debt partners. Tesla will have barely any cash flow, and may even have negative cash flow, for the first 5 to 10 years of the asset's life even if vast majority of customers do not cancel the agreement.

Positive cash flow to Tesla will only occur if the customer does not cancel the system for a decade or more. If a customer cancels, then Tesla gets $1,500 for uninstall. We are skeptical that this small payment fully accounts for all the costs of cancellation including: Administration, the actual cost of uninstall, the actual cost of roof patch up work and warranty, and material recycling. Even assuming Tesla properly budgets for these costs, Tesla's residual value of the system is limited to the value of recovered items which may be at best 30 cents per watt (primarily the salvage value of solar panels and inverter). In other words, Tesla will recover less than its $0.65 per watt in cash outlay even if one assumes that tax equity and debt partners have been made whole.

It should be abundantly clear that the investment recovery and the entire payoff to Tesla is dependent on customers continuing to keep the system alive and keep paying. Given the math and the risk of contract cancellation for many number of reasons, we consider the possibility of a typical systems generating positive cash flow over the asset's lifetime as small.

What Are The Cash Flow Implications For Tesla?

Considering that there is no fixed term contract with the system, it is highly unlikely that the systems can be securitized post installation. This in turn means that Tesla will likely have to foot about $0.65 in cash per each deployed watt.

So, how bad can Tesla cash flow be if this rental business takes off?

We suspect that, if properly sold, there will be no shortage of demand for this product and the limitation on ramp may be Tesla's desire on what scale it wants to achieve. To keep Panasonic at the table, and to keep State of New York obligations, we suspect that Tesla would probably have to shoot for a run rate of at least 200 MW of deployment per quarter. That will not keep the Buffalo fab fully occupied, but Panasonic may be able to find business elsewhere to keep the fab near full capacity. Note that 200 MW per quarter, while almost an order of magnitude above current levels, was the level SolarCity was operating at prior to Tesla acquisition.

If we assume 200MW per quarter is the target, this would imply a negative cash flow per quarter of $130M ($0.65 per watt x 200 MW). If Tesla ramps only to 100MW per quarter, cash burn could be around $65M per quarter. Not ramping at all could mean $41M a year in fines to the State of New York and a set of unknown consequences in the Panasonic relationship.

Impact On The Solar Lease and PPA Industry

After years of seeing SolarCity business implode, Tesla appears to have a big potential winner on hand in terms of a product it can ramp. Assuming Tesla persists with solar rental product despite the negative cash flow, and we believe Tesla will due to Panasonic and Buffalo plant obligations, this product will immediately change the discussion in the industry on long-term leases and PPAs.

Tesla has a strong brand and loyal fan base that can get the word around on the benefits of this "no long term" contract product. Long-term consumer leases and PPAs, which are a bane of the industry, will become very difficult to sell and are likely to go out of favor very rapidly. Consequently, we expect lease, PPA, and loan vendors to see immediate challenges in the business starting in Q4.

The drop in the business of lease/PPA companies like Sunrun, Vivint Solar, and SunPower (SPWR), Sunnova (NOVA) is likely to be immediate in the most profitable markets with high energy prices. At the minimum, we will start seeing a rapid uptick in customer acquisition costs as sales force will have to, on average, spend more time convincing customers to go with longer term leases instead of a Tesla alternative. The lease PPA players may have less of a problem in the markets Tesla is not targeting, but these are not economically attractive markets.

It will not be easy for competitors to launch a competing product as financing systems without a guaranteed term will be difficult. While sustaining a negative cash flow may be possible for Tesla, it may not be an option for its competitors. Consequently, the industry is likely stuck with the current products and headed for a time where the sales costs will increase even as the economics of deployment become worse.

If Tesla is aiming to jump from 29MW per quarter to 200MW per quarter as we think is likely, that growth is likely to come directly out of the current lease/PPA vendors. Consequently, 2020 is shaping up to be an ugly year for the industry.

Prognosis

Tesla should get credit for coming with a sensible product (from a customer perspective) and possibly changing the direction of the residential solar industry from dubious long-term leases and PPAs. These long-term leases and PPAs have been exploiting customer ignorance and doing considerable harm to the solar industry. Regardless of what led Tesla to launch this product, this is a positive for the customer and the industry.

However, Tesla, as we discussed above, will suffer from negative cash flow from this product. On the other hand, we expect it to appease Panasonic, State of New York, and investors suing the Company about SolarCity acquisition. For a Company that has been burning hundreds of millions of cash per quarter, all this means is a slightly more accelerated path to the next capital raise. However, given the current markets have been rewarding revenue growth without regard for profitability, the solar installation boost may help drive positive sentiment in the stock.

On the other hand, the solar lease PPA industry is headed for trouble. Sunrun, Vivint Solar, SunPower, and Sunnova will face significant headwinds starting as early as Q4. 2020 prospects now appear substantially worse.

Consequently, we expect investors to drive down the price of Sunrun, Sunnova, SunPower, and Vivint Solar. These stocks could move down significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA, RUN, VSLR, SPWR, NOVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.