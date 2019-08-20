Lowe's: Assessing If It Can Do Better Than Home Depot

I still believe that this is not the ideal time to increase exposure to the home improvement space.

Following peer Home Depot's (HD) less-than-exhilarating second quarter results, it is now time for Lowe's (LOW) to present investors with its 2Q19 performance. Analysts are expecting to see revenues of $20.96 billion rise very modestly compared to 2Q18. Meanwhile, EPS of $2.00 would represent a 4% YOY drop.

Credit: Lowe's Newsroom

I believe there will be a few forces impacting sales growth this quarter. First, Home Depot provided evidence on Tuesday that lower lumber prices may have been a stronger top-line headwind than many anticipated. Because Lowe's is exposed to the same commodity price softness, the Mooresville-based retailer may experience similar top-line pressures.

It does not help much that Lowe's has been undergoing a restructuring period aimed at improving inventory levels and sales conversion. The efforts proved successful in 1Q19, but arguably for the first time after a few quarters of underwhelming revenue performance. It is hard to anticipate whether positive trends will carry forward into 2Q19. Therefore, I maintain my expectations under check, projecting comps of only 1.5% vs. a more encouraging 3.5% last quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research estimate, actual data from company reports

Gross margin will be a key line item to pay attention to, for a couple of reasons. First, Lowe's has been experiencing severe margin compression as of late, largely the result of its fairly messy transformation process that calls for better out-of-stock inventory management, pricing tools upgrades, and improvement in product assortment. Second, lumber pricing softness and even merchandise cost pressures pose a risk to profitability. Once again, I keep my estimates de-risked and believe that gross margin could dip by 120 bps.

The most likely source of bottom-line uplift will be, once again, opex management. On this front, Lowe's has been performing very well, now that the company has been able to reduce its footprint in non-core areas of operation - including the shutdown of all Orchard Supply Hardware stores last year. Share buybacks will certainly play a key role as well, contributing to what I estimate will be eight cents of EPS increase YOY.

On the stock

The same reservations that I have towards owning HD apply to LOW as well. I believe that decelerated growth in home building and remodeling could eventually catch up with the home improvement retail space, even though the U.S. consumer and housing environment have yet to display signs of being under distress.

Data by YCharts

Co./Ticker Forward PE LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Lowe's - LOW 17.7x 1.2x 4.7% Home Depot - HD 21.5x 2.4x 4.5% Walmart - WMT 22.9x 4.0x 5.2%

The one benefit of owning LOW over HD is the stock's much more enticing valuation. While the former trades at a current-year P/E of 17.7x and long-term forward PEG of only 1.2x, the latter boasts richer multiples of 21.5x and 2.4x, respectively. To be fair, Home Depot seems to be in much more stable footing than its peer, while Lowe's provides a higher risk, higher reward opportunity for more aggressive investors.

All factors taken into account, I still believe that this is not the ideal time to increase exposure to the home improvement space. In the retail sector, I would probably give preference to stocks like WMT or players in the off-price arena, including TJX Companies (TJX).

I do not own LOW because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns, in the long run, using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.