Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers - Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and updated price target for ARCC is stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

Part 1 also performs a comparative analysis between each company's investment portfolio as of 3/31/2019 and 6/30/2019. This includes an updated percentage of investments on non-accrual status.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Ares Capital Corp.'s (ARCC) recent results and compare a handful of the company's metrics to thirteen business development company ("BDC") peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two detailed tables. Table 1 will compare ARCC's recent net asset value ("NAV"), economic return, net investment income ("NII"), stock price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized payment-in-kind ("PIK") income to the thirteen BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 8/16/2019. Table 2 will compare ARCC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2019 and 6/30/2019 to the thirteen BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on ARCC and some of the company's BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending Corp. (TSLX). As of 8/16/2019, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) had yet to report the company's earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 (calendar second quarter of 2019). As such, comparable metrics were not available for PART 1. I currently am not planning on expanding my BDC coverage list due to the fact I fully cover twenty mortgage real estate trust (mREIT) and a handful of other stocks on Seeking Alpha (fully cover approximately forty stocks through this forum).

Understanding the general characteristics of each BDC's investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for ARCC will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article. This includes providing a list of the BDC stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how ARCC compares to the company's thirteen BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. For instance, all metrics below are stated "Q2 2019" even though this does not correspond to every company's fiscal year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1 - NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, NII, and Capitalized PIK Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's NAV per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2019; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2019; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar second quarter of 2019 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar second quarter of 2019 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 6) stock price as of 8/16/2019; 7) 8/16/2019 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2019 (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar second quarter of 2019; 9) NII per share change versus the prior quarter; 10) NII per share change versus the second quarter of 2018; 11) 8/16/2019 stock price to annualized NII ratio; 12) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income; and 13) 8/16/2019 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

ARCC:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, ARCC had a NAV of $17.21 per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2019. ARCC had a NAV of $17.27 per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2019. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.06 per share or 0.35%. When including ARCC's quarterly and special periodic dividend of $0.40 and $0.02 per share respectively, the company had an economic return (change in NAV and accrued dividend) of $0.48 per share or 2.79% for the calendar second quarter of 2019. It should also be noted ARCC had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $1.84 per share or 10.72%.

ARCC's performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following three factors: 1) modest net underpayment of dividends when compared to the company's NII; 2) minor net realized gains within a handful of investments; and 3) notable net realized gain within Alcami Holdings, LLC (Alcami). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of ARCC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2019 and 6/30/2019. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 6/30/2019 Versus 3/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had 41% and 33% of the company's investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 6/30/2019, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of ARCC's investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC's percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans decreased (3%) and increased 2%, respectively. ARCC also had 12%, less than 1%, and 14% of the company's investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), collateralized loan obligation ("CLO")/credit-linked notes ("CLN") (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC's percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans) and CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other remained unchanged while the company's equity/warrants increased 1%. As such, there was no notable shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar second quarter of 2019.

As of 6/30/2019, ARCC's investment portfolio had a "fair market value ("FMV") versus cost" ratio of 0.9702x. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was slightly below the mean of 0.9940x. When compared to a ratio of 0.9720x as of 3/31/2019, ARCC's ratio slightly decreased during the calendar second quarter of 2019 which was mainly due to the fact ARCC continued to realize some net gains during the quarter (reversal of previous unrealized appreciation). ARCC had 2.3% and 0.2% of the company's investment portfolio on "non-accrual" status as of 6/30/2019; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers as of 6/30/2019, ARCC's amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was modestly below the mean of 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. In addition, unlike some BDC peers, ARCC's non-accrual percentages did not experience an "uptick" during the trailing twelve months (a positive catalyst/trend).

Since the company's initial public offering ("IPO"), ARCC's investment portfolio as of 6/30/2019 had generated a cumulative realized gain of $1.49 per share (when based on a per share count as of 6/30/2019). When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC had the third-largest cumulative realized gain per share amount as of 6/30/2019 (another positive catalyst/factor). ARCC's cumulative realized gain (loss) figure was notably more attractive when compared to the mean of ($0.62) per share. I believe calculating a BDC's cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities, due diligence, expertise, and operational performance. This metric provides direct evidence that ARCC's management team has continued to find attractive debt/equity investments over a long period of time which, more times than not, have ultimately delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns. I am the only contributor on Seeking Alpha to provide this specific metric (also considers Marketplace services; includes reconciling all necessary cumulative adjustments within this account to provide a "proper/true" per share amount). This holds especially true due to the recent Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") disclosure change when it comes to equity presentation.

As of 6/30/2019, 3.36% of ARCC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector). When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC's oil and gas exposure was slightly above the mean of 2.78%. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC's exposure to the oil and gas sector slightly increased; mainly due to FMV fluctuations and portfolio runoff of other investments.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, ARCC's NII of $0.488 per share during the calendar second quarter of 2019 exceeded all but two BDC peers within this analysis. When comparing each company's stock price as of 8/16/2019 to its annualized NII, ARCC had the fourth-lowest ratio at 9.56x (another positive catalyst/factor). ARCC's current annualized NII ratio is more attractive when compared to the peer ratio of 10.74x as of 8/16/2019 (even with the recent modest increase in stock price).

During the calendar second quarter of 2019, 6.02% of ARCC's total investment income was attributable to capitalized PIK income which was an increase of 1.20% when compared to the prior quarter (a "cautious" factor/trend). When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, this was slightly above the mean of 4.40%. I believe it is never a positive catalyst/trend when a BDC has any portion of its accrued income classified as being capitalized/deferred. Simply put, under GAAP, PIK income is revenue that is currently being "booked" but has not actually been received in cash. In a majority of cases, capitalized PIK income is paid in cash at maturity/when a sale occurs. However, more times than not, capitalized PIK income is a contractual amendment regarding a portfolio company who is, at the time, having operational difficulties (which increases the probability of the inability of paying its loan obligations). As such, it is usually the case capitalized PIK income is never "completely" received in cash upon maturity/when a sale occurs. In my professional opinion, if a BDC has a large/above average portion of its investment income classified/accrued as capitalized PIK income, it should be seen as a concern regarding future performance/credit quality.

As of 8/16/2019, ARCC's stock price traded at $18.64 per share. When calculated, ARCC's stock price was trading at a premium to NAV as of 6/30/2019 of $1.37 per share or 7.93%.

Comparison of ARCC's NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Thirteen BDC Peers in Ranking Order:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide multiple metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers during the trailing twelve months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) OCSL: 16.91% economic return

2) NEWT: 13.94% economic return

3) GAIN: 13.68% economic return

4) TSLX: 12.99% economic return

5) MAIN: 12.52% economic return

6) ARCC: 10.72% economic return

7) SLRC: 7.70% economic return

8) GBDC: 7.45% economic return

9) AINV: 7.16% economic return

10) OCSI: 4.18% economic return

11) TCPC: 3.24% economic return

12) PFLT: 2.82% economic return

13) FSK: (1.62%) economic loss

14) MCC: (27.63%) economic loss

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers as of 6/30/2019 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges and recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) SLRC: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 3/31/2019)

1) TSLX: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 3/31/2019)

3) OCSI: 0.1% non-accrual rate (0.1% as of 3/31/2019)

4) GBDC: 0.6% non-accrual rate (0.4% as of 3/31/2019)

5) ARCC: 2.3% non-accrual rate (2.3% as of 3/31/2019)

5) PFLT: 2.3% non-accrual rate (3.2% as of 3/31/2019)

7) AINV: 2.5% non-accrual rate (2.9% as of 3/31/2019)

8) FSK: 2.7% non-accrual rate (2.0% as of 3/31/2019)

9) TCPC: 3.9% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 3/31/2019)

10) MAIN: 4.4% non-accrual rate (3.6% as of 3/31/2019)

11) NEWT: 8.8% non-accrual rate (8.3% as of 3/31/2019)

12) GAIN: 9.4% non-accrual rate (11.6% as of 3/31/2019)

13) OCSL: 9.7% non-accrual rate (10.7% as of 3/31/2019)

14) MCC: 18.7% non-accrual rate (18.4% as of 3/31/2019)

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers as of 6/30/2019 (share count as of 6/30/2019; excluding AINV's recent reverse 1:3 stock split in order to more accurately present past performance) in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss [great indication of long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities/due diligence/expertise]):

1) NEWT: $6.07 per share cumulative realized gain (Conversion to BDC = 2014)

2) GAIN: $2.30 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2005)

3) ARCC: $1.49 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2004)

4) MAIN: $0.80 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2007)

5) TSLX: $0.53 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2014)

6) GBDC: $0.38 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2010)

7) PFLT: ($0.20) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2011)

8) SLRC: ($0.58) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2010)

9) FSK: ($0.94) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2009)

10) OCSI: ($1.71) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2013)

11) TCPC: ($2.87) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

12) AINV*: ($2.94) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

13) OCSL: ($4.04) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2008)

14) MCC: ($6.33) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2011)

* = Based on 6/30/2019 share count; excluding recent reverse 1:3 stock split (to more accurately present past performance)

Next, the following were the 8/16/2019 premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2019 percentages for ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) MCC: (43.30%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

2) FSK: (27.16%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

3) OCSL: (22.12%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

4) AINV: (15.53%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

5) OCSI: (14.62%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

6) PFLT: (12.01%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

7) SLRC: (7.01%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

8) GAIN: (6.27%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

9) TCPC: (2.35%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2019

10) ARCC: 7.93% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2019

11) GBDC: 14.98% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2019

12) TSLX: 22.90% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2019

13) NEWT: 39.14% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2019

14) MAIN: 78.69% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2019

Next, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2019 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) MAIN: $0.630 per share NII; ($0.008) decrease versus Q1 2019; ($0.030) decrease versus Q2 2018

2) AINV: $0.503 per share NII; $0.032 increase versus Q1 2019; $0.065 increase versus Q2 2018 (however, Q2 2019 notable increase in PIK income)

3) ARCC: $0.488 per share NII; $0.016 increase versus Q1 2019; $0.108 increase versus Q2 2018

4) TSLX: $0.472 per share NII; $0.066 increase versus Q1 2019; ($0.089) decrease versus Q2 2018 (notable "sporadic" original issue discount [OID] accretion income during 2018)

5) SLRC: $0.436 per share NII; ($0.001) decrease versus Q1 2019; ($0.017) decrease versus Q2 2018

6) TCPC: $0.405 per share NII; $0.008 increase versus Q1 2019; ($0.002) decrease versus Q2 2018

7) GBDC: $0.320 per share NII; ($0.012) decrease versus Q1 2019; $0.008 increase versus Q2 2018

8) PFLT: $0.292 per share NII; ($0.012) decrease versus Q1 2019; ($0.013) decrease versus Q2 2018

9) GAIN: $0.270 per share NII; $0.104 increase versus Q1 2019; $0.268 increase versus Q2 2018 (notable GAAP incentive fees accrued during 2018 [due to very large investment net appreciation])

10) OCSI: $0.201 per share NII; $0.024 increase versus Q1 2019; $0.029 increase versus Q2 2018

11) FSK: $0.193 per share NII; $0.013 increase versus Q1 2019; $0.004 increase versus Q2 2018

12) OCSL: $0.118 per share NII; ($0.008) decrease versus Q1 2019; $0.016 increase versus Q2 2018

13) NEWT: ($0.056) per share net investment loss; ($0.004) decrease versus Q1 2019; $0.058 increase versus Q2 2018

14) MCC: ($0.070) per share net investment loss; $0.124 increase versus Q1 2019; ($0.087) decrease versus Q2 2018 (proportionately large merger-related costs during Q1 2019)

Next, the following were the 8/16/2019 stock price to annualized NII per share amounts for ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2019 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

1) FSK: 7.42x (8.44x as of 5/24/2019)

2) AINV: 7.97x (8.50x as of 5/24/2019)

3) TCPC: 8.22x (9.15x as of 5/24/2019)

4) ARCC: 9.56x (9.48x as of 5/24/2019)

5) PFLT: 9.84x (9.82x as of 5/24/2019)

6) OCSI: 10.32x (11.97x as of 5/24/2019)

7) GAIN: 10.68x (17.55x as of 5/24/2019)

8) TSLX: 10.86x (12.21x as of 5/24/2019)

9) OCSL: 10.91x (11.04x as of 5/24/2019)

10) SLRC: 11.72x (12.05x as of 5/24/2019)

11) GBDC: 14.32x (13.39x as of 5/24/2019)

12) MAIN: 17.14x (15.92x as of 5/24/2019)

13) MCC: N/A (Q2 2019 net investment loss) (N/A as of 5/24/2019)

14) NEWT: N/A (Q2 2019 net investment loss) (N/A as of 5/24/2019)

Finally, the following were the percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income for ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2019 (in order of lowest to highest percentage [very good indication of overall health of investment portfolio]):

1) GAIN: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

1) NEWT: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

3) OCSI: 0.02% capitalized PIK income (0.05% last quarter)

4) SLRC: 0.62% capitalized PIK income (0.68% last quarter)

5) GBDC: 0.70% capitalized PIK income (0.63% last quarter)

6) MAIN: 2.18% capitalized PIK income (1.87% last quarter)

7) TSLX: 3.08% capitalized PIK income (3.44% last quarter)

8) OCSL: 3.27% capitalized PIK income (5.96% last quarter)

9) PFLT: 4.32% capitalized PIK income (1.88% last quarter)

10) ARCC: 6.02% capitalized PIK income (4.83% last quarter)

11) FSK: 7.06% capitalized PIK income (8.21% last quarter)

12) AINV: 8.35% capitalized PIK income (2.42% last quarter)

13) TCPC: 10.17% capitalized PIK income (5.04% last quarter)

14) MCC: 15.75% capitalized PIK income (15.97% last quarter)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed ARCC and thirteen BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 2) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2019 (good indicator of overall portfolio "health"); 3) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2019 (great indicator of long-term performance); 4) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2019; 5) quarterly NII per share; 6) current stock price to annualized NII ratio (good indicator of overall valuation); and 7) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income (good indicator of overall portfolio health).

When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, I believe ARCC once again outperformed most of the company's BDC peers I currently cover during the calendar second quarter of 2019. This includes, but not limited to, ARCC's NII per share, economic return percentage, and trailing twelve-month economic return percentage (a positive factor/trend). This article also highlighted ARCC had a slightly below average FMV versus cost ratio, modestly below average investments on non-accrual status, similar exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector), and the third-highest cumulative realized gain per share amount as of 6/30/2019.

In addition, I would also point out ARCC had the second largest year-over-year quarterly NII increase out of the BDC peers within by analysis. ARCC's NII for the calendar second quarter of 2019 of $0.488 per share was an increase of $0.108 per share when compared to NII of $0.380 per share for the calendar second quarter of 2018. Along with the typical fairly close relationship between NII and net investment company taxable income ("ICTI"), this provides direct evidence why ARCC has been able to increase both the company's quarterly dividend per share rate over the past year and provide a small quarterly special periodic dividend during calendar year 2019. Even with the recent reversal in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (which will begin to have a more negative impact on floating-rate debt investments; discussed in PART 2), ARCC's "cushion" to maintain the company's quarterly dividend per share rate of $0.40 per share remains large (unlike most peers). This especially holds true if ARCC can continue to generate net realized/capital gains.

While ARCC now trades at a modest (greater than 5% but less than 10%) premium to NAV and at a minor-modest premium versus the mean of the BDC peers within this analysis, I believe the metrics laid out in this two-part article provide factual, quantitative support as to why this company deserves to trade at an even larger premium to most of the BDC peers within this analysis and at the current NAV premium of GBDC (some could even argue more towards TSLX). Over the past year, even though ARCC's stock price has a modest net increase (after my detailed coverage of the stock and continued BUY recommendation), the company's stock price to annualized NII per share ratio has remained below 10.00x. I believe this fact helps support the notion ARCC continues to not be overvalued and should trade at a higher multiple versus most sector peers (not lower).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 16.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 9/30/2019 range ($17.20 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 6.0% but less than a 16.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 9/30/2019 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 6.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 9/30/2019 range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ARCC article (approximately 1 month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ARCC as a HOLD (however, close to my BUY range). As such, I currently believe ARCC is appropriately valued (close to being undervalued). My current price target for ARCC is approximately $19.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $18.25 per share.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I discussed ARCC's dividend sustainability through the first half of 2020 in the following article:

Ares Capital's Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection)

As of 8/16/2019, I currently have the following recommendation for the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis:

BUY: 1) GAIN; 2) SLRC; and 3) PFLT

HOLD: 1) AINV; 2) OCSL; 3) FSK; 4) GBDC; 5) MCC (already priced for notably below average performance); 6) TCPC; 7) TSLX; 8) OCSI; and 9) NEWT

SELL: 1) MAIN (strictly based on valuation)

While I do find MAIN attractive from an operations/portfolio perspective, I also believe, when compared to some of the other BDC peers, this stock is currently slightly overvalued. For long-term holders of MAIN, this indicates I personally would not currently add to my existing position at current prices (if I held a position; which I currently do not).

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide "every" catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at ARCC's past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to fourteen BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Recent/Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on PSEC (however very close to my BUY range).

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345, $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/12/2019, 7/15/2019, and 7/16/2019, I sold 33%, 26%, and 41% of my position in MAIN at a weighted average sales price of $42.23, $42.605, and $42.681 per share as my current price target, at the time, of $42.20 per share was met. When calculated, this combined sale had a weighted average total return of 31% in a little over a year. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalks disclosures, at the end of July 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 92.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 42 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, BLK, GAIN, GAINM, PSEC, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, GBDC, MAIN, MCC, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, or TCPC.