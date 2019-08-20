Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In

With the amount of diaper changes we have been through the last month, my husband thought it only made sense to gift our daughter Waste Management (WM).

It’s been a busy month, both on the baby front and investing/portfolio front. The baby is doing well- eating, sleeping, growing; all the usual baby stuff. I’m happy to say that our portfolio is doing the same. A few exciting events have occurred since my last article. The first big update to the portfolio was a gift, or a transfer really from my husband to our daughter’s portfolio. My husband has built up a decent portfolio of stocks that he manages as a hobby. With other family members stopping by to meet the baby and drop off gifts, we figured we should give our little girl something too. At this stage in life, she doesn’t want or need things, besides diapers and food, so why not give her something that would literally pay dividends in the future?

Portfolio Goals

Rather than rehash the content in my last article, I am including the Newborn Portfolio goals below for reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 dollars on a monthly basis as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holiday’s etc. Last but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

WM Transfer

With the above in mind, my husband picked Waste Management (WM), one of his favorite long term holds, and transferred over 130 shares. While the transfer was easy, a lot of thought went into the most economical and financially prudent way to do it. As CPAs, we were well aware of the tax implications of moving assets over to our daughter’s account (capitals gains tax and gift tax, to name a few). To be fully transparent with the SA community, the account created for our little girl is currently just a separate brokerage account opened in my husband’s name, with the beneficiary being our daughter, so the actual tax implications of the transfer are nil at this point. However, once the account is transferred over to our daughter, whether it be via a trust or just account ownership transfer, she will receive the original cost basis in the position, as well as the capital gain associated with the stock. The upside is that her tax bracket in her college years will likely be lower than ours, so she will pay a lower long-term capital gain tax than I would now if I were to sell the stock and give her the cash proceeds.

In order to show the true balances of the positions in the portfolio, and the gains associated with those, we wanted to provide the readers with the original cost basis of the WM position, as well as a few reasons why we are continuing to hold the stock. The 130 shares that were added to the Newborn Portfolio were purchased on September 6, 2012 at a cost of $35.03 per share. At the time the transfer was made, the price was $119.12 per share, which comes out to a total position of $15,486 and an unrealized gain of $10,923. Consistent with the 3M (MMM) investment, the dividends paid will be reinvested in WM stock.

Cash Balance

With some family gifts and our monthly contribution of $250, the current cash balance in the portfolio is $3,500.

Waste Management = Long term hold

At current prices, close to its 52-week high, I would have a hard time arguing that the stock is undervalued, because it’s just not. To say its fairly valued at current levels is also a stretch. At approximately 29 times earnings, the stock looks to be overvalued when compared to its historical median PE of 19.51. On the basis that TTM PE reverts to the mean of 19.51, and using the lower end of the 2019 full year guidance of EPS at $4.28, we come up with a fair value of $83.50 a share. Even at the high end of management’s guidance of $4.38 a share we calculate a fair value of $85.46. While this is a quick and easy valuation of WM stock, the simple point is that at current prices the stock is expensive. So why are we holding?

With our long-term horizon and the goals laid out above for the portfolio, we believe there are a number of reasons to like the stock for long run, which in our case is approximately 20 years.

Garbage & recycling will be around for a while

Said another way, we like the company’s business model, the defensive nature of the industry and the future growth prospects. Let’s face it, as the population in the U.S. and the world grows, so does our output of garbage and recycling. While our population will continue to grow into the future, the places to store or dump that garbage will eventually reach max capacity and then start to decrease as landfills across the country are filled and closed as shown in the table below. This will likely drive garbage removal prices up and create a competitive advantage for WM as the leader in the industry. Additionally, consumers will continue to produce garbage in a both an economic boom, as well as in a recession, which makes the stock a nice defensive play to add to the Newborn Portfolio as we are likely to see swings in the economic cycle over our portfolio’s time horizon.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

A growing population is not enough to justify holding a stock. We also like the company’s geographic diversification and diverse customer base. The company’s operations are spread across the United States which is shown in the slide below and their recent acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) will build on its already vast network, while expanding its customer base by approximately 3 million people.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Further, the company generates revenue from 4 core businesses: Collection, Transfer, Landfill and Recycling. In 2018, revenues were from the following: 54.0% collection, 19.8% landfill, 9.5% transfer, 7.2% recycling and 9.6% other. While recycling has been a difficult business in the first half of 2019, the other 3 businesses have generated strong returns. As discussed in the 2Q’19 earnings call, the company’s yield in both landfill and MSW (municipal solid waste) was above its target of 3% with core price in the landfill line of business at 4%, and MSW yield at 3.6%. Management also reiterated their 2019 guidance and expects the collection and disposal business to continue to generate strong earnings growth and more than offset the decline they now expect in their recycling line of business.

As you can see in the slide below, the company generates revenue from a wide spectrum of customers across a number of different industries. This diverse customer base reduces the potential impact a recession may have on future earnings as the company will still be able to generate strong earnings from those industries less impacted by the economic downturn. The diverse revenue mix can also be a driver for growth. For example, as trade tensions ease, a pick-up in industrial activity as a result of higher infrastructure spending and increased customer activity would drive revenue growth in the future. WM is also exposed to construction end markets where the company continues to see solid demand in 2019.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Future Focused

Management’s focus and commitment to emerging trends is another reason we are holding Waste Management. Management has emphasized sustainability and has invested heavily in achieving their goal. One program that the company initiated is the WM at Your Door Special Collection, where the company will come to your house and pick up used electronics, batteries, paints and other hazardous materials that should not be simply placed in a trash can or recycling bin. Since the program started, the company has collected 1.795 tons of hazardous materials from people’s homes or businesses. The company has also converted 60% of its collection vehicle fleet to natural gas. This conversion is also beneficial to shareholders in the long run as it reduces fuel and maintenance costs. In its landfill business the company is using the methane gas produced by the landfill to power its trucks and potentially power homes in the future. With the traction ESG investing has received and the millennial generation’s focus on sustainability and going green, Waste Management is investing today to maintain its competitive edge in the future.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Healthy Dividend

In line with our portfolio goals, another reason we will continue to hold WM in the Newborn Portfolio is the healthy dividend it pays, as well as the future growth potential of the dividend in the future. As you can see in the chart below, the company has consistently raised its dividend for the last 10 years. In fact, the company has been increasing its dividends for 16 years now. In the last 3 years the company has also improved its payout ratio and increased free cash flow, which should give it room for future increases. At the company’s 2019 Investor Day, management set a target dividend payout ratio of 40%-50% of FCF and has historically allocated approximately 22% of its capital to dividends. With strong FCF and a balanced capital allocation plan, WM should be able to both support and grow its dividend well into the future.

Source: Author Created

Risks Considered

While Waste Management is a leader in its industry with an excellent management team and strong cash flows, there are some key risks that must be considered. The first and most pressing risk is the state of the recycling business, which has shown poor results. These poor results are primarily driven by China's National Sword Program. In January of 2018, China banned or severely restricted the import of a vast majority of recycled materials. Across the industry and throughout the world, recycling operations came to a stand-still and collected material piled up as recycling companies struggled to find a destination for their unprocessed recyclable material. With the recycling business accounting for approximately 10% of Waste Management’s overall revenue, the impact should be minor, but it is definitely something to monitor over the next year or so.

Rising fuel costs is another risk which could impact the company’s profitability in the future. Although 60% of the collection fleet is in the process of being converted to natural gas, an increase in fuel costs, given the fuel heavy nature of Waste Managements business, could impact earnings in the future.

Weaker than expected growth in the U.S. housing market or an economic recession will also impact future earnings. As the waste produced by consumers is tied to the overall state of the economy, a slowdown in the economy will lead to a slow down in the volume of waste produced and eventually collected by Waste Management. A drop off in waste volumes would likely lead to pricing pressure and potential customer churn which would pressure Waste Management’s margins.

After considering these risks, we believe that the potential future long-term rewards outweigh the risks above.

Purchase/Conclusion:

Acknowledging that at current prices Waste Management is trading at a premium, we still believe the company is a hold and warrants a spot in our Newborn Portfolio. The company is relatively defensive throughout the swings of business cycles, generates strong FCF supported by organic volume growth in its largest core businesses and has a sustainable dividend that will likely increase in the future. For those reasons, we will continue to hold WM alongside our first purchase of 3M as we build out our portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.