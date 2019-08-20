Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield

The tech stock was previously a buy around $48.50 based on the cheap forward P/E and nearly 3% dividend yield.

In one swift move, Cisco Systems (CSCO) gave up all of the stock gains of the last year. The tech giant succumbed to macro weakness, but the stock has yield support to ward off weakness. Cisco Systems is back down to my previous buy point based on the large net payout yield, but the company doesn't appear poised to maintain the large capital returns.

Macro Headwinds

After reporting FQ4 results that easily beat analyst estimates, Cisco Systems dropped a bomb on the market. The company forecast a possible end to the recent string of revenue growth in the 4% to 7% range.

On the earnings call, CEO Chuck Robbins discussed a more challenging environment in the current quarter:

First is that, we had continued challenges in service provider and I'll double click on that in just a moment. As you saw in the order growth that Kelly talked about. And then, we did see in July some slight early indications of some macro shifts that we didn't see in the prior quarter. So, those are two things to happen.

The CEO went on to discuss major issues in the service provider bookings in both China and India.

In Asia, we saw continued weakening in our China service provider business and we had two massive build outs in India a year ago that just didn't replicate this year with the two major players there. That's the net of the service provider situation it's not more complicated than that.

Analysts weren't exactly extremely bullish on the revenue growth potential over the next couple of years. The average growth rate was only targeted at 3% and the updated target for FY20 is still 2% revenue growth.

For this reason, the FQ1 guidance isn't horrible. The company predicted the revenue growth to dip a few percentage points from expectations due in large part to troubles in China.

Source: Cisco Systems FQ4'20 earnings release

The EPS hit is only a couple pennies from expectations so investors need to keep in check expectations with the stock trading at only 14.5x FY20 EPS estimates of $3.34. Those numbers are likely to take a further hit from the macro headwinds, but the capital return plans might offset this weakness via more share buybacks with the stock down to $48.50 again.

Unsustainable Yield

In the last quarter, Cisco Systems returned an incredible $6 billion to shareholders via the dividend that now yields 2.9% and $4.5 billion spent on share buybacks. Unfortunately, the shares were bought at an average price of $55 so clearly the company didn't foresee these macro headwinds.

With a market cap of $214 billion, this level of capital returns is highly rewarding to shareholders. The net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) has soared back above 13% in the process.

Data by YCharts

Normally, a stock would be an automatic buy with such a large yield. One hiccup exists in the case of Cisco Systems. CFO Kelly Kramer was clear on the earnings call that the tech giant was likely to revert to old buyback patterns:

In our Q2 fiscal '18 earnings call, we said we would return $31 billion through share repurchases over the following 18 to 24 months. As of Q4 fiscal '19, we completed that commitment with share repurchases of $32.6 billion. Going forward, we will return to our capital allocation strategy of returning a minimum of 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders annually through share repurchases and dividends.

For FY19, Cisco Systems generated about $15 billion in free cash flow. The company spent about $6 billion on dividends, leaving about $9 billion left over for stock buybacks. Under a scenario of only spending 50% of FCF on capital returns, the amount left for stock buybacks dips to only $1.5 billion.

The net payout yield dips to only 3.5% in such a scenario and would still dip to 6.3%, if all $15 billion was spent on stock buybacks. The stock isn't a screaming buy with the lowered net payout yield expectation.

The tech giant is down to below $10 billion in net cash so investors shouldn't expect aggressive capital returns going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cisco Systems is likely a buy at this key pivot point back below $50. The stock offers a solid net payout yield, but the number doesn't appear sustainable and the market offers plenty of stocks with yields in excess of Cisco. Regardless, the market will warm to the valuation and nearly 3% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.