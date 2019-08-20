GameStop: Definition Of A Lottery Ticket

Over the past year, you won't find too many stocks that have done worse than GameStop (GME). As the chart below shows, the gaming retailer has seen its stock price plunge amidst a tough sales environment. Recently, one holder of the company's stock suggested that management make a big move, one that proves the name is the definition of a lottery ticket.

Michael Burry, known for The Big Short, currently owns about 3 million shares of GameStop stock. He believes that due to the company's valuation being less than its cash value, a major buyback would be a wise strategy. His reasoning is a market cap that's now under $300 million, compared to a cash balance of about $480 million, which takes into account the money spent on a dutch auction at more than $5.20 a share. That buy looks terrible at this point.

That 12 million share repurchase leaves around 90 million shares outstanding currently. However, as Yahoo Finance details here, there were more than 57 million shares short at the end of July, making GameStop one of the most shorted stocks out there. A major buyback, or a perhaps rumors of a potential buyout, like say Amazon (AMZN) using GameStop to expand Prime, could certainly lead to a major short squeeze that pushes shares substantially higher. Of course, that's very speculative, just like buying lottery tickets.

Here's the issue I have, and is has to do with financial flexibility. It's a fact that the company's cash balance is certainly more than its market cap. However, there's also roughly $470 million of debt on the balance sheet, and that's due in March 2021, less than two years from now. Refinancing could be an option, but how expensive would that be when the debt amount is like 60% more than your total market cap? GameStop has produced solid free cash flow in the past, but those numbers are dwindling, as seen below.

Back in early June, the company reported a fiscal Q1 revenue miss and guided to a yearly sales decline of 5%-10%. It's certainly possible that those numbers get even worse once we see the official launches of Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Stadia and Apple (AAPL) Arcade. Those tech giants are very interested in spending heavily on gaming, which may pull even more sales away from traditional video games that GameStop is so reliant on. Even though management is trying hard to cut costs, would another year or two of sizable revenue declines send free cash flow numbers into the red? It's certainly a legitimate question to ask.

In the end, video game retailer GameStop looks to be the textbook definition of a lottery ticket. One shareholder is arguing for a major buyback with the company's market cap below its cash value, but would that only result in a short-term pop from a short squeeze? The company's main problem is its declining sales, about to get worse as two major tech giants enter the gaming space, and GameStop has a major debt payment due in just over 18 months. If free cash flow numbers continue to worsen, wasting money on buybacks will not be a good strategy, and we already saw the dividend eliminated to save cash. Are you speculating on GameStop at these levels? I look forward to your comments below.

