Pieces Falling Into Place For A Bottom

Bearish sentiment continues to run high right now as investors are all too ready to believe the worst-case outlook for stocks and the economy. This can be seen reflected in the latest news headlines as well as in several investor sentiment indicators. In today's report, we'll look at the growing signs which support a positive outlook for equities. We'll also examine evidence which points to a strong performance in some of the market's leading segments once a bottom has been confirmed, including alternative energy stocks.

In their latest attempts at regaining control of the market trend, Wall Street's bulls were aided by an announcement that China's People's Bank wants to stimulate its economy by lowering borrowing costs for companies. China also intends to replace its benchmark lending rate with a more market-based interest rate system, according to reports. It was also reported that Germany could spend upward of $55 billion in stimulus measures should its economy falter. Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, said she saw no immediate need for stimulus.

On the sentiment front, it was encouraging to see financial news headlines which expressed doubt about the stock market's ability to rally. A MarketWatch article his week quoted Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson, who said stocks could fall by an additional 8% before the latest correction is over. According to MarketWatch, Wilson said he thinks the market will continue to weaken in the weeks ahead, with the SPX falling to 2,650 to 2,700. He also suggested that credit spreads could widen and encourage the Fed to act aggressively by possibly cutting interest rates before its next scheduled policy meeting.

As if that wasn't enough, MarketWatch also recently published an article warning of 10 "gray swan" events which could hurt the global economy and financial markets. Gray swans are defined as lower-probability risks which could conspire to create problems for investors. Among the potential trouble spots listed by the article were a "no-deal" Brexit, auto tariffs, an EU-U.S. trade dispute, and a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

From a contrarian's perspective, the appearance of skepticism in financial news headlines is an encouraging sign which suggests that there's plenty of short interest to fuel a rebound. Also supporting this outlook is the CBOE equity put/call ratio. This indicator recently hit its highest level of 2019, exceeding even the bearish option trader sentiment seen during the previous market decline in May.

Source: Index Indicators

The implication of the high put/call ratio is that retail option traders have built up an incredibly high position in put options, which is to say they're extremely bearish on the market's short-to-intermediate-term outlook. But with so much short interest having piled up lately, this is more likely to serve as fuel for additional rallies than it is to push stock prices lower.

Consider also that the percentage of S&P 500 stocks above the 50-day moving average - which is arguably Wall Street's favorite trend line - is currently near a 3-year low. This is a measure of how technically "oversold" the market is on a near-term basis. Combined with the heavy amount of put buying and short selling we've seen recently, the oversold market condition reflected in the following graph should make it easier for the bulls to regain control of the short-term trend.

Source: Index Indicators

It's also encouraging to see the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE dramatically shrink in the last few days. On Aug. 19, there were fewer than 40 stocks making new lows on the Big Board. This notable improvement marked the first time this has happened in several weeks. If we can see a few more days where fewer than 40 NYSE stocks make new lows, we'll have a strong confirmation signal that a bottom has been established and that the stock market has returned to a condition of health.

As far as a confirmed bottom goes, we're not quite there yet. As of Aug. 19, only two of the six major indices which comprise my immediate-term (1-4 week) trend indicator have managed to close above the 15-day moving average. Only the SPX and the NASDAQ Composite have closed above the 15-day MA as of this writing, while the NYSE Composite, the Russell 2000, the S&P 400 Midcap, and the Dow Industrials are still below this important moving average. Based on the rules of my technical trading discipline, a confirmed bottom occurs when at least four of the six major indices close two days above the 15-day MA, and preferably finish above the 15-day MA on a weekly basis.

Source: BigCharts

Once we have a confirmed market bottom in place, we'll want to turn our attention to the areas of the market which have shown the most relative strength versus the SPX during the correction phase. One of the easiest ways of identifying relative strength is to watch for signs of accumulation (i.e. informed buying) among the various industry groups and ETF classes. For instance, while the SPX is making lower lows, it's important to watch for higher lows being made during that same period in individual stocks and ETFs. This is usually a tell-tale sign that insider accumulation is taking place.

Let's take another look at some ETFs which have the potential to outperform when the SPX confirms a short-term bottom is in. One surprising area of strength visible right now is in certain foreign markets, particularly the Middle East. Israel has certainly been impressive in recent weeks, as has Turkey, and, to a lesser extent, Egypt. One ETF which is on my watch list is the BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ), which is in a decisive position of strength versus the S&P 500 right now. Assuming ITEQ maintains this impressive strength through the duration of the latest broad market correction, it will be worth considering as a buy once the SPX has confirmed a bottom.

Source: BigCharts

Alternative energy stocks are also showing signs of impressive relative strength, given how weak the broad market has been since late July. Many solar energy stocks have in fact been top performers this summer, which may be attributable to the increased demand for solar panels due a drop in prices. Based on this surge in demand, as well as the relative strength factor evident in the following graph, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is poised to benefit from the next rally phase in the broad market. This ETF heads my personal list of buy candidates for the next broad market bottom signal.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, there are a growing number of signs that recent selling pressure is dissipating and that a tradable market low could be just a few days away. The single most important indication that a bottom has been established will be for the number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week lows to remain below 40 for a few days - especially on the NYSE. And most importantly, we should see a decline in the number of energy sector stocks making new lows, as discussed in a previous report.

When all the pieces mentioned here fall together - and the indications are good that it will happen by the time this month is over - we should have another excellent entry point for buying the beaten-down shares of fundamentally sound companies, particularly in the industries mentioned in this report. For now, a defensive posture is still warranted until the bottom has been confirmed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.