Seadrill Partners Q2 Report And Fleet Status Analysis

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just reported its second-quarter results and provided its fleet status report. The company reported revenues of $178.5 million and a net loss of $38.8 million. Revenues were down from $203.7 million in the first quarter mostly due to downtime on drillship West Auriga. At the end of the second quarter, Seadrill Partners had $712 million of cash, $139 million of current debt and $2.8 billion of long-term debt. The way Seadrill Partners deals with its debt pile remains the main intrigue in the company’s story. The market has already expressed its opinion, leaving just $17 million of market capitalization for the company – it is betting on a complete wipeout of Seadrill Partners unitholders or a token recovery for them.

The fleet status report did not reveal major new developments – contracts for the semi-sub West Capricorn (here) and drillship West Polaris (here) were reported before. As LLOG exercised its options, West Capricorn will work without gaps until the end of the year when it is scheduled to finish the contract with Kosmos (KOS) in December 2019.

Following the announced contracts for West Polaris which will keep the rig busy until January 2021, the company’s drillship segment is favorably positioned to meet the next wave of day rate upside for contracts signed in 2020 – all four rigs are working, and the nearest contract roll-off is in April 2020. The semi-sub segment looks problematic with 2 out of 4 rigs stacked. Tender rig segment is also under pressure following the termination of West Vencedor contract before it even started. After this event, T16 and West Vencedor are stacked while the contract of T15 ends in September 2019 and there’s no news regarding the possibility of follow-on work for the rig.

In this position, the company will engage in discussions with creditors regarding its debt maturities in 2020-2021: “The company is currently working with its advisers to evaluate refinancing alternatives for its debt maturing in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021. We continue to aim to be in a position to engage with stakeholders and/or capital markets later this year.” As time goes by, it becomes harder to imagine a favorable outcome of such negotiations for Seadrill Partners unitholders because the floater day rate recovery is not as robust as the company needs. However, there’s still some time to come up with a plan and try to kick the can down the road a bit to wait for better day rates.

In the current situation, Seadrill Partners’ units are solely suitable for technical trading. The negotiations with creditors are the defining catalyst for the company, and they have not even started as per the company’s comment quoted above. The company’s capitalization is already low enough to make a longer-term gamble on a positive negotiation surprise – but it’s a gamble, not an investment or a trade, and should be treated as such.

