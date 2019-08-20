Kohl's: Earnings Beat Does Not Mask Challenges

I choose to "respect the market" in its views that KSS, just like Macy's, is a stock to be avoided.

For a moment, I was confused.

True, Kohl's (KSS) delivered the widest revenue beat of the past five years at least, while also topping bottom-line expectations. But the company dropped its gross margin guidance for the year due in part to what is likely the most meaningful risk to investing in this retailer's stock today: the impact of rising tariffs on sales growth and margins. Yet, shares traded up to 4% higher ahead of the opening bell.

Had I missed something? Did I skip a page of the earnings report? It turns out I had not, as KSS began to fizzle out even before the end of the earnings call. Source: Forbes

The good and the bad

To be fair, there was nothing specific about the results of the most recent quarter that justifies the stock price's ten percentage point swing to a loss of about 6% by noon. This is especially true when 2Q19 numbers are compared to the retailer's disastrous performance in 1Q19.

The most recent quarter started off "cold", so to speak, with weak May and June sales allegedly reflecting "unseasonably cool and wet weather". But an apparently successful back-to-school season turned same-store sales positive in July and August, a welcome development that still failed to prevent full-quarter comps from missing analyst estimates. Even the struggling women's category seems to have showed some signs of life in the most recent weeks.

See P&L below. Notice that sales lagged my more aggressive expectations, despite a healthier increase in digital sales and the completed rollout of the Amazon (AMZN) partnership - through which Kohl's serves as a brick-and-mortar hub for the e-commerce giant's merchandise returns and benefits from the increased foot traffic. Meanwhile, both gross and op margins landed ahead of my projections.

Source: DM Martins Research, using actual data from company reports

The problem, in my view, is that the good news ended largely with optimism over improving sales trends that may or may not hold up over the next few quarters. Much more meaningful to me were signs that increased tariffs and the mix shift towards lower-margin online sales could taint Kohl's second half financial results twice: through (1) higher cost of goods driven by increased tariffs and supply chain expenses, or (2) lower volume sold, assuming the retailer attempts to pass the extra expenses on to the consumer - which I find highly unlikely, considering how competitive the space has become.

Although Kohl's chose to maintain its EPS guidance for the full year intact at $5.15 to $5.45, I believe the company will only be able to achieve the midpoint of its target by tightening the belt on the opex side or by accelerating share repurchases - in order words, by playing defense and offsetting weakness in its core operations through cost containment and more generous cash distribution.

On the stock

Following Kohl's 2Q19 earnings report, my convictions on the stock have been reinforced. I still believe that KSS is too risky a name to invest in, given the current macro landscape.

Data by YCharts

The better news is that the stock now trades at only 8.6x earnings and offers a dividend yield that is fast approaching 6%. While bargain hunters might see an opportunity in low valuations, I prefer to "respect the market" in its views that KSS, just like Macy's (M), is a stock to be avoided.

