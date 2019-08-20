AstraZeneca's Latest Lung Cancer Data Sets It Apart Because Of Its Targeted Approach To Treatment

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that it had achieved a positive finding for its phase 3 study using its drug Tagrisso for 1st-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR mutation. The latest finding involved the secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in this patient population. The primary endpoint of progression-free survival had already been achieved back in July of 2017. This latest news reinforces the market presence of Tagrisso, which has already been approved to treat 1st line NSCLC for those with the EGFR mutations. The overall survival benefit is another key metric that proves Tagrisso is more suited to treat this patient population.

Latest Overall Survival Finding Keeps Tagrisso As Top Treatment Option

The phase 3 study in question is known as FLAURA. This study recruited a total of 556 patients who were randomized into two different treatment arms. One treatment arm had patients take 80 mg of Tagrisso once daily and the other arm had patients take one of two tyrosine kinase inhibitors ((TKIs)). Such tyrosine kinase inhibitors were either Tarceva (erlotinib) or Iressa (gefitinib). It was revealed that the phase 3 study had met its primary endpoint in that treatment with Tagrisso achieved a statistically significant improvement in OS. The actual number for OS was not revealed as this was just top-line data, but full data from this study is expected at an upcoming medical meeting. Despite the number not yet being known, this finding is highly substantial. Especially, when it was noted that Tagrisso is the only drug to achieve a statistically significant OS benefit in this exact patient population. As I noted above, the progression-free survival (PFS) data was already revealed back in 2017. This is where treatment with Tagrisso established a median PFS (mPFS) rate of 18.9 months versus only 10.2 months for those given Tarceva and Iressa. It is important that Tagrisso proved to be superior over these two tyrosine kinase inhibitors. That's because both of these TKIs used to be standard of care for 1st line EGFR mutant locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

Sales Perspective

This latest data reaffirms Tagrisso for this specific NSCLC patient population. It is an important finding, because the drug has been approved for this indication in 74 countries. This includes large markets like the United States, Japan, and Europe. There is another reason why this finding is highly important. It is because Tagrisso is expected to be the best selling product for AstraZeneca in 2019. Consider that the drug produced global sales of $1.86 billion in 2018, which was a growth of 95%. It had surged so much because of its expansion as a 2nd line treatment for EGFR T790M-mutated NSCLC and 1st line EGFR mutated NSCLC as a new SOC agent in this setting. One analyst expects sales of Tagrisso to reach $5.8 billion by 2023, with about half of that coming from the United States. Seems like a big prediction, but is that possible? I believe it is. Consider that China is the largest growing segment for the NSCLC market. By the end of 2025, GlobalData predicts that the NSCLC market for the major market segments will reach $26.8 billion. About $4.3 billion or 16% will come from China. These are important facts, because China accounted for about half of the revenue for Tagrisso in the emerging markets category. There are many competitors in this space. There are two ways to look at such competitors. The first way involves targeted therapies. In essence, such treatments that specifically target a subpopulation within the NSCLC market. Such competitors are Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with Avastin being approved for first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC and Eli Lilly (LLY) with Cyramza. Cyramza was approved by the FDA to treat metastatic NSCLC. The second way to look at competition is in terms of a larger segment of the NSCLC market. This involves Merck (MRK) with Keytruda, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with Opdivo and Roche with Tecentriq, with all these being the checkpoint inhibitor therapies for the treatment of NSCLC. In my opinion, the biggest competitor of all with significant sales would be Merck with Keytruda. In the most recent 2nd quarter earnings release, total sales of Keytruda grew by 58% to $2.6 billion. A large chunk of this sales increase was because of Merck's dominance in the lung cancer space. I think that, despite all the competition in place, the targeted treatment approach of Tagrisso will allow it to stay as a major player in this space. Especially, since the drug was specifically developed to target patients with NSCLC that have a mutation.

Conclusion

Additional positive news from the phase 3 FLAURA study using Tagrisso for 1st line locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR mutations provides further proof that this cancer drug is equipped to meet the needs of these patients. Especially, since this is the only drug demonstrating statistically significant overall-survival in this setting. The OS number is expected to be released at an upcoming medical meeting. The risk is that there are a host of competitors as I highlighted above. Despite such competition, there is a lot of market share up for grabs. For instance, the NSCLC market for all major markets is expected to be $26.8 billion by 2025. That leaves room for several competitors vying for domination in this space. Secondly, I believe that Tagrisso will be more sought out for its approved indications. I understand that Keytruda has been dominant in the lung cancer space, but the more targeted approach offered by Tagrisso makes it a more ideal treatment option for specific subpopulations. Regardless, many analysts believe that, in the coming years, Tagrisso will generate billions of dollars.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.