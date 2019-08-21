Goodrich Petroleum: Production Growth In 2020 May Be Limited At $2.40 Natural Gas

Goodrich can maintain production without cash burn at current 2020 strip prices, while its maintenance capex requirements should decline with slower production growth.

Goodrich's 7,500' lateral type curve points to a 36% IRR at a bit under $2.40 natural gas, and it has typically outperformed its type curve.

While it can still generate decent returns at 2020 strip prices, I wouldn't expect much (if any) production growth unless prices improve though.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) has continued to demonstrate consistently good results with its Haynesville Shale wells, having recently completed its 4,600' Melody Jones 20H-1 well. This well had average 24-hour initial production of around 22,000 Mcfe per day on a restricted choke program.

However, deteriorating natural gas prices for 2020 means that Goodrich may not end up with much (if any) production growth next year if it wants to avoid cash burn.

Updated 2019 Outlook At Strip Prices

At current 2019 strip prices of close to $2.50 natural gas, Goodrich may generate around $139 million in revenue including hedges. Goodrich is well hedged for 2019, cushioning a significant portion of the impact of low gas prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 170,000 $59.25 $10 Natural Gas [MCF] 50,080,000 $2.35 $118 Hedge Value $11 Total $139

Goodrich is now expected to end up with around $18 million in cash burn in 2019, although that will result in significant production growth as Goodrich has reaffirmed that it expects 2019 production to average around 36% to 46% higher than Q4 2018 levels.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $13 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $22 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $8 CapEx $95 Total Expenses $157

2020 Outlook

Goodrich mentioned during its Q2 2019 conference call that it anticipated being able to hold 2020 production flat at current volumes with approximately $60 million to $70 million in capex.

Thus I will model a scenario where Goodrich averages 140,000 Mcfe per day in production in 2020, along with a continuing decline in oil production. The current 2020 strip for natural gas is below $2.40, which results in Goodrich ending up with around $126 million in revenues after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 140,000 $55.00 $8 Natural Gas [MCF] 50,260,000 $2.25 $113 Hedge Value $5 Total $126

With a $65 million capex budget, Goodrich would have $126 million in cash expenditures in 2020, so it would be operating at breakeven cash flow. This assumes that the interest on its second-lien notes is paid in cash.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $13 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $22 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $7 CapEx $65 Total Expenses $126

Goodrich's base decline rate appears to have increased due to its significant production growth, which leads to its higher maintenance capex requirements at the moment.

Goodrich did expect to be able to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2020, but that appears to be tied to an improvement in natural gas prices. At $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas and a $65 million capital expenditure budget, Goodrich would end up with around $13 million in positive cash flow.

Valuation At Current Gas Prices

Goodrich Petroleum is still fairly cheap despite low gas prices, with its enterprise value at a $10.60 share price equal to around 3.4x its EBITDAX at sub-$2.40 Henry Hub natural gas prices. That natural gas price drops Goodrich's 7,500' lateral type curve IRR to around 36%, although Goodrich's wells have typically done better than type curve.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

If the 2020 strip remains at or below current levels, I wouldn't expect much production growth from Goodrich as it would be focused mainly on getting to around neutral cash flow and preserving its inventory for times with better prices.

Conclusion

Goodrich Petroleum continues to deliver strong Haynesville Shale wells that should provide decent returns even at $2.40 Henry Hub natural gas. That being said, if the outlook for natural gas prices doesn't improve, Goodrich's 2020 production will likely be around the same as its 2019 production, while it would be operating at around neutral cash flow.

In that scenario, Goodrich would be more of a longer-term play as low 2020 natural gas prices helps limit natural gas production and leads to improved 2021 prices. Goodrich's maintenance capex requirements also should go down in 2021 if it doesn't grow production in 2020, so it would should be able to deliver a fair bit of positive cash flow then.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.