Acasti Pharma: Another Fish Oil Derived Product Nearing The Market

This product, CaPre, has demonstrated positive phase 2 trial data compared to Lovaza, and may be of interest to some investors in the run up to phase 3.

It has a fish oil derived product that is actually quite different from Amarin’s.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a Canadian pharmaceutical company developing therapies for cardiometabolic disorders like hypertriglyceridemia or HTG. Its current claim to fame mainly rests in it being a major competitor - in theory - to Amarin (AMRN). The company's lead (and only) candidate CaPre is "composed of omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid ('EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid ('DHA), which are present as a combination of phospholipid esters and free fatty acids" ('PL/FFA). This mixture of polyunsaturated fatty acids ('PUFAs) is derived from krill oil. CaPre's omega-3s, principally EPA and DHA, are either “free” or bound to phospholipids, which allows for better absorption into the body. Amarin’s Vascepa, which is highly purified EPA with only negligible amounts of DHA, has been claimed by some to be its competing drug.

Acasti’s current trial situation and catalysts

Top-line data from the two ongoing phase 3 trials is expected by December 2019 and January 2020, respectively. Full data readout will be in March 2020. If phase 3 readout is successful, the company expects to file NDA mid-2020.

The company recently completed 100% patient randomization in its ongoing TRILOGY 1 and TRILOGY 2 phase 3 trial programs of CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (HTG). The phase 3, multi-center, multi-national, placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blind trial programs will assess the safety and efficacy of CaPre 4 g daily dosage in patients with severe HTG. Primary outcome is the percent change in fasting triglyceride (TG) levels from baseline, in patients with fasting TG levels ≥500 mg/dL and ≤1500 mg/dL (≥5.7 mmol/L and ≤17.0 mmol/L). Several exploratory outcomes will also be measured including LDL, VLDL, HDL cholesterol, non-HDL cholesterol, HbA1c, and "additional lipid, metabolic and inflammatory markers, including CRP, APOA1, APOB, APOA5, APOC3, Lp-PLA2, PCSK9, RLP-C and others." The last patient study is estimated to complete in November 2019 and December 2019 for the TRILOGY 1 (multi-center) and TRILOGY 2 (multi-national) trials.

Another possible influence on the stock movement: Hold period on 900,000 common shares issued to former CEO (as settlement in May 2019) will expire on September 23, 2019.

Prior Trial Data

Acasti completed an open label bioavailability study comparing 4gm CaPre given in fasting and fed states with hypertriglyceridemia drug LOVAZA (omega-3-acid ethyl esters or OM3-EE) in 56 healthy volunteers. CaPre demonstrated better bioavailability than LOVAZA, as measured by blood levels of EPA and DHA.

“The results of this study show that the bioavailability of EPA + DHA in OM3-PL/FFA was significantly higher, compared with OM3-EE, in the fasted state even though the total quantity of EPA + DHA administered was approximately 2.5-fold less with test product versus the reference product."

A comparative chart of fed and fasted states for CaPre and LOVAZA are given below:

Source - author, reference

CaPre showed greater bioavailability in the fasted state compared to LOVAZA. CaPre bioavailability was somewhat reduced in the fed state. However, for LOVAZA, it was drastically reduced after this high-fat meal. Patients with severe HTG need to be on low-fat diet. Therefore, the study concludes that “these findings suggest preserved exposure, and perhaps retained efficacy, in patients taking CaPre in the fasted state or with a low-fat diet.”

That conclusion, however, seems to need further studies not just with fasted and fed states but what it actually claims, that is, in patients with low-fat diet. A link between preserved exposure and retained efficacy can only then be conclusively formed.

Safety and tolerability

Of the 56 subjects, 49 completed the study. 7 subjects discontinued of which, 4 were due to non-compliance, 2 were withdrawals, and 1 was due to unrelated adverse event (broken elbow). 13 subjects experienced treatment emergent adverse events ('TEAEs). 4 subjects reported 4 events of headache, while 5 subjects reported 9 events of diarrhea. There were no serious TEAEs, and none of the reported TEAEs had any significant impact on safety.

Fasted state Fed state OM3-PL/FFA (candidate) OM3-EE (comparator) OM3-PL/FFA (candidate) OM3-EE (comparator) Subjects 7 5 3 2 TEAEs 11 7 4 2

The safety and tolerability readout in phase 3 will be critical.

Also notable is that the drug's efficacy is prominent in no-fat or low-fat diets, which might restrict its market coverage.

Competition

Acasti competes with GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) LOVAZA, which is now available in multiple generic versions. It is indicated for severe HTG. As we have seen, Acasti’s CaPre may or may not have an edge on LOVAZA. The company goes on to state -

“Amarin launched its prescription-only OM3 drug VASCEPA in 2013, and reached a market share of approximately 20% by the end of 2015. In addition, EPANOVA (OM3-carboxylic acids) capsules, a free fatty acid form of OM3 (comprised of 55% EPA and 20% DHA), is FDA-approved for patients with severe HTG. OMTRYG, another OM3 fatty acid composition developed by Trygg Pharma AS, received FDA approval for severe HTG. Neither EPANOVA nor OMTRYG have yet been commercially launched, but could launch at any time. Other large companies with products competing indirectly with CaPre include AbbVie, Inc., which currently sells TRICOR and TRILIPIX for the treatment of severe HTG, and NIASPAN, which is primarily used to raise HDL-C but is also used to lower TGs. Generic versions of TRICOR, TRILIPIX and NIASPAN are also now available in the United States.”

Patents

Acasti has patents valid until 2030 from most countries they applied till date for composition of matter and method of use for modulating blood lipids. Countries include South Korea and Canada (January 2018), USPTO (July 2018), EuPO (January 2019) - validated in Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Mexico, Chile and Israel (May 2019), People’s Republic of China (June 2019) - second patent - "relates to concentrated therapeutic omega-3 phospholipid compositions, and covers certain methods for the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, inflammation, neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases."

Market

The U.S. is the largest market for prescription omega-3 drugs, with around 3 to 4 million patients diagnosed with severe HTG and about 5 million prescriptions written annually. ACST is banking on the REDUCE-IT trial’s data to push its drug as well. They think that if “these studies successfully prove that reducing triglycerides in HTG patients taking a prescription OM3 on top of a statin reduces residual cardiovascular risk,” the market can be ten-fold, reaching the 36 million patients with HTG.

Execution

ACST has $34.4mn of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2019. It thinks that this amount is sufficient to fund it through the NDA and confirmed that they do not need any fresh capital raise in a recent press release.

Risks

This is a nanocap with a binary event ahead, so that is a speculative risk for investors. Its cash position is also quite low, and despite what the company says, it is likely they will need cash before market revenue kicks in. Thirdly, the trial results we discussed looked good, but we were not entirely convinced they will be giving Amarin any competition, at least until we see phase 3 data. And finally, the HTG market is quite differentiated, with many products, both approved and non-prescription, so it can’t be said with certainty how much success they will see in the market.

Opinion

The stock looks a little buoyant before phase 3 data readout, so based on that, this looks like a speculative buy. However, we wouldn’t hold this beyond the near-term catalysts.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.