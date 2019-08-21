Shorting Gamestop Is A Dangerous Game

The Company

Gamestop (GME) stock has been in decline for the past 5 years as it has shown worsening results and failed to fight the narrative that it is the next blockbuster. Much of the bull narrative has been focused on the declines in the legacy videogame business being replaced by other categories such as collectibles and digital sales.

Recent results show that Gamestop might not be transforming fast enough to survive. A $15 million increase Y/Y in collectibles sales and flat digital sales hardly fill the gap left by a $120 million combined revenue decrease in new and used games. The decline in the pre-owned sales is especially painful because that is typically one of the highest margin segments. There was also a large decline in hardware sales, but this is forgivable because we are at the tail end of the current console cycle, when hardware sales are at their lowest.

Data by YCharts

I think investors are right in making the assertion that physical videogame sales could become obsolete just as video rentals did about a decade ago. Besides not having to leave the house, gamers can now download games before the release date, so that they can play it the second the game is released. There are also an increase in digital subscription services from the likes of Sony and Microsoft, who provide access to hundreds of titles for a flat monthly fee, essentially a Netflix for video games. Combined with the fact that both game developers and console makers have a incentive to cut Gamestop out and increase their own profit margin, the challenges to the physical disc format remain the heart of the problem.

The focus on GameStop's video game business has increased due to the sale of adjacent, non-game related businesses. They have recently sold off their Spring Mobile business (an operator of At&t store locations) and are in the process of selling it's Simply Mac stores, leaving it with it's core Gamestop locations, Game Informer magazine, and the ThinkGeek brand.

Along with collectibles, Game Informer is often touted as one of Gamestop's stronger segments, being one of the most subscribed to magazines in the country with around 7 million monthly subscribers. I find much of the discussion around Game Informer to be misleading, because it is often referenced as if it is not dependent on physical retail locations. In reality, a free Game Informer subscription is a perk of the PowerUp Rewards loyalty program, along with the main benefit of a 10% discount on pre-owned games. So, as less gamers choose to buy games in their stores, there will likely be less reward program members, and thus Game Informer subscribers. It is also worth noting that since rewards memberships are annual subscriptions, a decrease in members will likely trail a drop in game sales by at least a few months. Just like the collectibles business, Game Informer is being undermined by the continual decline in new & used game sales.

Why Not Short It?

It might be obvious by now that I'm not exactly optimistic for the long term future of Gamestop, and in fact I do think it will eventually go the way of Blockbuster. So why wouldn't I short the stock? The main reason I'm staying away is that being short GME stock is an extremely crowded trade, and the potential for a major short squeeze is high. With over 55% of outstanding shares and 90+% of float sold short, it is one of the most shorted stocks on the market. In addition, the Time-to-Cover ratio (Total shares sold short divided by daily average volume) currently sits in the low double digits, which is a warning sign for short squeeze potential.

In addition, the decline in operating performance seems to have been largely priced into the stock.

Data by YCharts

The decline in share price has left GME stock cheap by many metrics, including a forward EV/EBITDA of 3x and Price/Cashflow of 1.4x. The stock is clearly priced for further deterioration in performance metrics. Any positive developments for Gamestop could result in the massive amount of shorts trying to exit their positions with a limited amount of shares available on the market. The result would be the classic spike in share price resulting from a short squeeze.

Catalysts

For a short squeeze to happen, there has to be some event or development to increase the share price and get shorts to start covering. There is always the chance of buyout rumors or an actual buyout sending shares higher, but GME has explored this option repeatedly and failed to find a buyer, so the chance of being acquired any time soon is relatively low.

I believe the best prospect for share price appreciation is the launch of the next console cycle, in which Sony and Microsoft are expected to release their systems in the fall of 2020. The previous console launch of the PS4 and Xbox One saw gross profit from hardware sales nearly double from the FY prior to launch. A similar boost from the upcoming generation could result in a serious profit increase. Even if it doesn't change the long term trajectory of the company, a quarter or two of increased revenue and earnings could be more than enough for a serious short squeeze.

Another potential improvement could be the closure of some locations. According to the most recent earnings call, GME has an average remaining operating lease length of only about 2 years, meaning that they have the potential to close under performing stores or negotiate reduced rents, either of which could boost their profitability significantly. Once again, even a temporary improvement could cause a significant increase in share price.

Conclusion

Although the long term prospects of Gamestop look bleak, the cheapness of the stock and extremely high short interest relative to trading volume makes the chance of a sudden spike in share price too high to comfortably short the stock. The best course of action is to wait on the sidelines so that if a short squeeze does happen, a short position can be initiated after the share price is driven higher and the short interest is lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.