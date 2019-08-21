The Treasury Drought Is Over, The Budget Drought Begins: Gold And Bond Rally Almost Over

Having passed one form of budgetary constraint, now, the federal government has hit another.

The approved federal budget for this year is $984B, and spending so far is up to $867B. There is less than $100B left.

The treasury drought is over, and still, bond and gold rally ever onwards.

In this article, I discuss why, despite having cleared the debt ceiling crisis, gold and bonds continue to rally and when this rally is likely to reverse.

In this article, I discussed the mechanics of the debt ceiling and how it was causing an artificial treasury drought. The effect of the treasury drought was to cause a fake rally in bond prices and drop in yields. Gold got a free ride upwards for three reasons:

1. Fear of recession from the signal from the bond market.

2. Gold is an alternative tier 1 asset in place of the restricted bond supply, and

3. The continuous negative news flow confirming both of the above.

We all know now that the debt ceiling crisis has been resolved, and a budget agreement has been made that boosts federal government spending into next year. Federal spending adds sovereign growth dollars to the economy and ensures both an economic and stock market boom into the next twelve months.

Some readers have asked why the resolution of the above matters did not result in an instant bond and gold decline? In this article, I answer that question.

To answer this question, one has to map out what has happened. The chart below has always pointed to trading day 180 (early September) as the point at which the bond trade reverses.

When a debt ceiling episode starts, the following steps are followed:

1. The debt limit is reached, and it means no more new treasuries over the debt limit are issued. Redemptions and issue of new treasuries do continue up to the debt limit. This confused some readers who saw treasuries still being issued despite the debt limit.

2. Start extraordinary measures such as diverting federal pension funds payments and interest into general spending.

3. Draw down the float in the Treasury Cash Balance [TCB] to keep things going as long as possible. The TCB has typically a float of around $350B to $450B and is currently low at approximately $100B.

Technical default comes when general expenses over tax receipts send the TCB to zero where usually a bond issue would have covered it by law.

So to see when the federal government goes legally broke, one has to see how low the TCB has fallen versus the average burn rate for the time of year.

The approved federal budget for this year is $984B. Federal expenditure so far is up to $867B. There are still two and a half months to go, and less than $100B of authorized budgeted spending left this financial year.

This is why the TCB continues to fall, even though the debt limit crisis is over.

Having passed one form of budgetary constraint, there is now another to overcome.

The present constraint of having run out of authorized budget is relatively normal. The TCB normally falls to a certain extent each year at this time for this reason. It is a seasonal pattern.

The return of Congress, after their summer break, is the key factor now. Early September is around Trading Day 180. At this time, Congress tends to authorize a quick spending bill each year to keep things going, and then the new budget comes into force shortly afterward.

Authorization of the new federal budget sets in motion a rapid rise in federal outlays, and this can be seen in the chart below.

Note the significant dip after July and the rise into the end of the year. Compare this with the TCB chart above.

This fuels the annual Christmas stock market rally. This year is likely to be a very good one. One could look at taking a position in equities at that time, SPY, DIA, QQQ. But first, it has to dip significantly as bond yields have already done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.