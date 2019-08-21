Baidu: Stuck For Now

Following strong Q2 results for the Chinese internet stocks focused on ad revenue, Baidu (BIDU) is likely stuck at resistance near $115. Despite the stock trading far below the $180 levels from back in April, the macro headwinds and market dynamics in internet search aren't likely to provide the growth necessarily for a stock rally until resolution of the Chinese trade war. Ultimately, the insane stock value will make one want to own Baidu on a trade war resolution.

Too Many Concerns

The biggest concern with Baidu is that American investors aren't likely to take seriously the company's predictions of weak ad revenues due to ongoing weakness in the Chinese market. For the second quarter in a row, the dominant Chinese search company discussed macro headwinds and internal initiatives restraining revenues. Per CEO Robin Li on the Q2 earnings call:

Although the increase in ad inventory in the market has impacted the overall growth rate of our marketing services, it's fair to say that bigger part of our revenue slowdown can be attributed to [indiscernible] self-directed healthcare initiative and the softening of macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, revenue derived from Baidu's union partners contributed to a 3% drag on Baidu Core's year-over-year revenue growth, which is in sync with our goal to optimize profit on TAC revenues versus bidding for incremental revenue and negative margins.

In total, Baidu reported that Q2 revenues beat estimates, but the translated U.S. revenue numbers declined 2%. In RMB, revenues were up 1% YoY and 9% QoQ.

The company is now guiding towards another repeat in Q3 where revenues will be flat to up 5% when excluding divestitures. In essence, the Q2 beat was a positive that the numbers aren't getting worse, but the business really isn't getting much better, and growth isn't up around the traditional 20% clip.

The encouraging number is that the search engine market share rebounded in July to 76%. The market share had dipped to 66% in March and May.

Source: Statcounter

The mobile market share count is headed towards an even higher 90%. When an investor isn't fearful about market share, one can focus on Baidu's constant pursuit of other growth venues.

The DuerOS voice assistant now has an installed base of 400 million devices and monthly voice queries surpassing 3.6 billion, up 7.5 fold. In addition, Apollo increasingly dominates the autonomous vehicle testing with almost half of the pilot licenses assigned to Baidu along with the only T4 license. Throw in Cloud and AI and Baidu has a near unlimited opportunity in Chinese growth opportunities.

Remember the ad market issue isn't just related to Baidu. Weibo (WB) just forecasted that Q3 net revenues will only grow in the 7% to 10% range YoY. The weakness in Weibo is consistent with the statements from Baidu.

Insane Value

Baidu remains an innovation leader in the Chinese economy leaving an investor to focus on the value proposition of the stock. Before the recent rally, Baidu had dropped from a high of $284.22 in May 2018 to a low of $93.39 just last week.

The huge decline in the stock led to an insane value in the stock. Only towards the end of 2018, Baidu regularly traded with an EV/S value in excess of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). The market has lost so much confidence in Baidu that the value is down over 50% below the multiple of Alphabet now.

Data by YCharts

Until the trade war is over, the Chinese economy isn't like to rebound. Hence, the stock already pulled back from initial highs following the solid Q2 numbers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Baidu didn't hold initial rallies following solid Q2 numbers. The company isn't guiding towards any meaningful growth going forward due to macro headwinds, so investors should expect that the stock is stuck below the recent resistance around $115.

Ultimately, the Chinese market will roar back led by technology leaders such as Baidu. Investors will want to own the stock on further weakness understanding that the stock will trade volatile for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

