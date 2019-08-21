Kohl's: 2019 Cash Flow Expected To Still Exceed $900 Million Despite A Mixed Q2 2019 Report

Kohl's can easily cover its $0.67 per quarter dividend still, but may need to trim its share repurchase program next year if it wants to increase its dividend again.

Gross margin guidance saw a negative revision for the second time this year, with shipping costs and the impact of new tariffs factoring into the latest revision.

Kohl's indicated that August comps were around +1% so far and appears to expect similar performance during the rest of the year.

Kohl's (KSS) Q2 2019 report was mixed. It stabilised its comps after a weak start to the quarter and has a slightly positive outlook for the rest of the year. However, its gross margin outlook deteriorated further due to shipping costs and the expected impact of tariffs.

Kohl's balance sheet remains strong though, and it is still expected to generate over $900 million in positive cash flow, making it appear to be a solid value at under $45 per share.

Deteriorating Gross Margins

Kohl's outlook for gross margins continues to weaken. It initially believed that its gross margins could increase by up to 10 basis points for the full year. It then revised its expectation downwards to a decrease of 20 to 30 basis points and has now further revised it down to a decrease of 35 to 45 basis points. The decrease in gross margin expectations since the beginning of the year has an impact of roughly $0.40 on Kohl's EPS.

Kohl's did expect Q2 2019 gross margins to be relatively weak based on a year-over-year comparison. However, it also noted that its gross margins fell more than expected due to its strength in digital sales (and relatively weak in-store sales) as well as pricing and promotional adjustments during the quarter. Kohl's guidance implies that second half gross margins will be down approximately 40 basis points year over year as well, which appears to be around 15 basis points worse than previously expected. Kohl's expects that digital sales won't have as significant effect on gross margins in the second half of the year as its in-store sales improve. That 15 basis point change in second half gross margin expectations can be attributed to the impact of the newest (List 4) tariffs.

Sales Performance Stabilises

On the more positive side, Kohl's appears to be making some progress in improving its comparable store sales trends. Kohl's went from -3.4% comps in Q1 2019 to -2.9% comps in Q2 2019. While -2.9% comps still aren't particularly good, Kohl's did indicate that sales improved during the second half of the quarter. The slow start to the quarter was blamed on cool and wet weather adversely affecting demand for spring seasonal goods. Comps during the last six weeks of the quarter were at +1%, and Kohl's indicated that similar trends have continued into August so far.

This has allowed Kohl's to maintain its guidance for flat to slightly negative comps over the whole year. Given that Kohl's comps ended up at -3.2% over the first half of the year, it probably needs to continue to do around +1% over the second half of the year to meet that guidance.

Kohl's 2019 Outlook

Kohl's maintained its earnings guidance range of $5.15 to $5.45 per diluted share despite the newest decrease in its gross margin expectations. The change in its gross margin expectations would reduce its earnings by around $0.14 per diluted share, but that is around half offset by a slight improvement in its SG&A expectations.

$ Million Net Sales $19,050 Other Revenue $1,075 Cost of Merchandise Sold $12,200 SG&A $5,700 Depreciation and Amortization $925 Interest Expense $200 Income Tax $265 Net Income $835

The updated expectation is that Kohl's would generate around $835 million in net income in 2019. This would work out to earnings of $5.25 per share based on an average of 159 million diluted shares during 2019. Kohl's lower share price may help it reduce its diluted share count to around 155 to 156 million by the end of the year through share repurchases.

Kohl's capital expenditures (with an $850 million budget for 2019) are currently a bit less than its depreciation and amortisation expense. Thus, $835 million in net income may translate into $910 million in cash flow before dividends and share repurchases.

Kohl's 2019 cash flow appears to be roughly in line with what it is spending on share repurchases and dividends this year. Thus, it may not increase its dividend next year unless its business outlook improves a bit or it trims its share repurchases.

Valuation

Kohl's still believes that it can generate approximately $2.225 billion EBITDA in 2019. This means that it is now valued at only 3.55x EBITDA with its projected year end diluted share count of approximately 155 to 156 million.

While Kohl's has had some challenges in 2019 so far, it also has fairly minimal net debt and is generating a large amount of positive cash flow. Thus, I believe that it is attractive at under $45 per share and a yield of around 6%.

Conclusion

Kohl's comparable store sales outlook has stabilised, and it has done around +1% over the last couple months. It also appears to expect similar performance during the rest of the year.

Kohl's gross margin performance is a bit weaker, as shipping costs and the impact of tariffs have led it to reduce its expectations. Despite these challenges, it can still generate over $900 million in cash flow during the year before dividend payments, which is more than double its current dividend payments. That being said, Kohl's may either trim its share repurchase program or only maintain its dividend at $0.67 per quarter next year unless its business outlook improves.

