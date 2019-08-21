Gap: By Far The Cheapest Company In The Industry

All value ratios are 50% or more below the industry median.

The total yield (6.3% dividend and 2.8% buyback) is almost twice as high as the industry median.

During the last few months, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) experienced one of the sharpest selloffs in the apparel industry. Looming trade war, quarterly earnings miss, and the slump in retail stocks have created lots of pessimism and negative publicity. This pessimism manifested itself in an intense selling pressure, which has pushed Gap's price into the deep value levels (-50% YTD).

Although it is not easy to buy while pressed with negative information, a rational investor needs to take into account the equity valuation. Depending on the value ratio we take, Gap's stock price is 50% or more below the industry median. Similarly, the total yield is double compared to the median. The combination of the peak pessimism coupled with a low valuation, statistically offers a great entry point, which is currently the case with Gap.

Gap currently trades approximately 60% below the prices from the beginning of 2015. However, since then, fundamentals did not change that much. When trailing results are compared to the fiscal year that ended January 2015, revenues are flat, and earnings per share have decreased by 4%.

At the current price level, besides being the cheapest apparel stock, Gap is as well one of the cheapest U.S. stocks. Presently, the trailing price to earnings ratio is 5.5, and trailing EV/EBITDA is 2.85. Both ratios are at the bottom of the U.S. market.

Additionally, in the form of dividends and share repurchases, the company provides above-average cash returns to shareholders. The current shareholder yield is 9.1%, which is a combination of a 6.3% dividend yield and a 2.8% buyback yield.

With current characteristics, Gap provides odds that are in buyer's favor, and it fits perfectly into my Enhanced shareholder yield strategy. This strategy invests in companies that offer above-average cash distributions to shareholders, which are at the same time deeply discounted compared to the market averages.

The list of top fifty high-yielding low-value buys, which I update weekly, is available in the following link.

The current Enhanced shareholder yield model portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 3.4% combined with a net buyback yield of 5.3%, which results in the superior shareholder yield of 8.7%.

The Enhanced shareholder yield approach offers precise stock selection, percentage allocation, and rebalancing guidelines, which are grounded in logic, rationality, and long-term market outperformance.

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors (explained in my first article on the Enhanced shareholder yield series). The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

Although this approach is simple, it is not easy, because one needs a long-term horizon and a willingness to deviate significantly from market averages.

Compared to other yield-focused strategies, besides dividends, share repurchases are an integral part of my equity selection and portfolio construction process.

By Far The Cheapest Company In The Industry

For the relative value analysis, I have filtered all apparel & accessories companies that are EBITDA profitable and have a market cap above $2 billion.

At the current market price ($15.36), Gap is by far the cheapest company in this industry. Its total yield (dividend and buyback) is almost twice as high as the industry median, and its EV/EBITDA is 63% below the median. Similarly, price to earnings and price to book are approximately 50% below the median, while price to sales is 68% below the median.

The Environment Is Still Supportive

Core retail sales for July came above expectations, and a 1% increase was the second-highest growth since the end of 2017. As this figure is three weeks old, it clearly shows that consumer spending is still strong.

Similarly, the last published consumer confidence was the third-largest in the previous two years. Both indicators show that the retail sector is still strongly supported, which is in total contradiction with Gap's plummeting stock price.

During the last March, core retail sales experienced the second-steepest monthly drop since the beginning of 2015. To some degree, this was reflected in Gap's bad first-quarter performance. However, bad weather was not the only culprit for Gap's 4% comparable sales drop. Especially, a negative 10% comparable sales for the Gap Global segment show that the execution for this part of the company was a total miss.

On the other hand, Old Navy, which is the most valuable part of the Company, experienced only a 1% drop in comparable sales. Although this figure shows a deterioration compared to the previous year (3% annual comparable sales increase), it is not that disastrous. Despite quarterly comparable sales decrease, Old Navy still achieved the total sales increase by 3.1%.

Half an year ago, Gap announced that with 50 net store openings planned for 2019, the focus will be primarily on Old Navy and Athleta. Thus, the positive revenue developments of these two brands should partially neutralize shrinking Gap Global's sales.

Although the execution during the first quarter was below expectations, usually, the first quarter is Gap's weakest period. Thus, the last quarterly results are not the best indicator of full-year profitability.

From the table below we can see that trailing revenue, EBITDA, operating income, and EPS are all either stable or have increased compared to fiscal years that ended January 2017 and January 2018. Additionally, trailing EPS ($2.79) is only 4% lower compared to the record 2015 ($2.90).

During the last quarter, the company earned 60 cents per share. Excluding one-time charges, it earned 24 cents a share, missing analysts' expectations by 7.6 cents. On the trailing basis, this miss is less than 3% of the annual EPS. However, since then, the stock fell approximately 40%.

It seems that the pessimism towards retail stocks, in combination with the trading war, has resulted in overblown pessimism. Although the company has its fair share of problems, at the projected valuations it is too low to ignore.

Trailing price to earnings ratio is 5.5, and based on estimates of 23 analysts, the projected EPS for 01/2021 is $2.06. As the market price at the time of writing is $15.36, this gives us the forward price to earnings ratio of 7.5. This figure is in line with Gap's expectations for the fiscal 2019 EPS, which is in the range between $2.04 and $2.14.

It is important to remind that analysts' expectations are based on an assumption of the constant number of outstanding shares. However, as the company plans to continue with significant repurchases, this should boost per-share results.

Dividends and Buybacks Fully Covered By Free Cash Flow; Cash Rich Balance Sheet Assures Continuation Of Dividends And Repurchases

During the first quarter, operating cash flow (OCF) was $95 million higher compared to the same period last year. On a trailing basis, it is slightly below $1.5 billion, which is an increase compared to the fiscal year that ended January 2018. Contrary to the pessimism of market participants, the first-quarter OCF shows improvement when compared to the same period during the previous two fiscal years.

According to Morningstar's data, during the last four quarters, Gap had the highest capital expenditures (CAPEX) in the previous five years ($1.075 million). However, if we dig deeper, we can see that $343 million was spent on building purchases, and $220 million is a cash inflow from divestments. The $123 million difference was spent on the expansion of the Headquarters and buildout of the distribution center in Ohio.

If $220 million inflow is taken into account (which is not the case on Morningstar), CAPEX for the last four quarters was $855 million, and the free cash flow was $621 million. Such FCF is more or less in line with the FCF during the fiscal year that ended in January 2018.

Gap has a history of strong buybacks, which has significantly decreased the number of outstanding shares. During the last four quarters, the company repurchased $348 million worth of its shares. However, the average repurchase price was significantly above the current market price, which resulted in a repurchase yield of 2.8%.

During the last earnings call, Gap has announced that until the end of fiscal 2019, repurchases will be approximately $50 million per quarter. On an annualized basis, this corresponds to a repurchase yield of 3.45%, which is a 0.65% increase compared to the last four published quarters.

Since the fiscal year that ended on 02/02/2013, the decrease in the total outstanding shares was more than 21%. During the same period, the dividend per share has doubled. On the trailing basis, the dividend per share was 0.97 cents. Using the current market price of $15.36, this corresponds to a yield of 6.3%.

Despite spending significant amounts on dividends and repurchases, both streams of cash flows to shareholders were fully covered by free cash flow. In other words, Gap did not finance share repurchases and dividends through borrowing.

During the last five fiscal years, the total amount spent on buybacks and dividends was just below $4.8 billion. During the same period, the Company generated $4.8 billion of free cash flow, which perfectly matches cash returns to shareholders.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had $1.369 million in cash and cash equivalents. On the flip side, short-term debt is zero, and long-term debt is $1.249 million, which results in a $120 million net cash position. Additionally, according to the 2018 financial report, Gap does not have any capital leases.

Comfortable cash position provides operational flexibility and assures that Gap will continue with its high dividend and buyback distribution policy.

Macro Risks

The downturn in the economy is the biggest macroeconomic threat. However, recently published indicators show that the economy is still doing good and that consumers still strongly support the retail sector.

The second-biggest macro risk is the US-China trade war. However, in my opinion, a prolonged conflict could lead to downward pressure on the U.S. GDP, which would probably end with a market crash. The stock market crash would be a severe impediment for Trump's re-election, which will be an incentive to reach a deal before the presidential election.

Conclusion

Presently, the stock is trading at an eight-year low, and a buyer has an edge because:

The environment is still supportive (strong consumer confidence and retail sales).

Gap has the cheapest valuation in the apparel industry, and one of the cheapest valuations in the whole U.S. market.

A combination of dividend and repurchase yields is one of the biggest in the market.

The company's profitability fully supports cash returns to shareholders.

The last quarterly miss is small compared to annual profitability.

