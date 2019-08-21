MediciNova: Leading The Pack In An MS Subtype

MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is a California-based developer of small-molecule therapeutics. The company was founded and is led by president and CEO Dr. Yuichi Iwaki, M.D., Ph.D., who has several professorships, has authored over 200 peer reviewed publications, and has been advising pharma related entities for over three decades on research and investment strategies. He is also on the board of several biotechnology companies. MediciNova's present focus is on their lead candidate MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of various neurological disorders with unmet medical needs.

What is the drug MN-166

MN-166 is an immunosuppressive oral small molecule. It is a first-in-class glial attenuator that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1ß, TNF-a, and IL-6. It may be considered a New Molecular Entity, or NME, in the United States and Europe. However, ibudilast was approved in Japan over 20 years ago. It has been prescribed to over 3.2 million patients and has a good post-marketing safety profile. Global development of MN-166 is in collaboration with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan.

Catalyst

There is no near-term catalyst as of now. The company's pipeline shows, among others, the below indications and the development stage thereof for MN-166:

progressive multiple sclerosis (progressive MS), FDA fast-tracked, phase 3 trial plan announced in July 2019;

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), FDA fast-tracked and Orphan Drug Designated, phase 2b/3 trial launched in June 2019;

degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), phase 2/3 trial initiation in August 2018;

glioblastoma (GBM), Orphan Drug Designated, phase 2 trial initiation January 2019.

In this article, we will look at the development for the treatment of progressive MS, as there is data available from phase 2 trial, which is always what we look at first in our IOMachine methodology to assess a pharma stock. A phase 3 trial of MN-166 was announced recently based on the feedback from the U.S. FDA. The SPRINT-MS phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS had shown that of the various types of progressive MS, subjects with secondary progressive MS without relapses will respond best to MN-166 treatment. "MN-166 (ibudilast) demonstrated a 46% risk reduction compared to placebo as indicated by the hazard ratio of 0.538." FDA suggested that this was "an appropriate target population." The unmet need was highest in this subgroup, as no drugs are approved for long-term treatment. Also, this subgroup of subjects with secondary progressive MS without relapses are more than 80% of subjects with secondary progressive MS, and the largest subgroup among progressive MS patients.

The FDA had approved two drugs in March 2019 for relapsing (or “active”) secondary progressive MS after only one phase 3 trial: Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Mayzent (siponimod) tablet was approved on 3/26/2019; Merck's (NYSE:MRK) (EMD Serono) Mavenclad (cladribine) tablet was approved on 3/29/2019. The FDA has agreed for a single phase 3 trial with same primary endpoint for MN-166 too, just like these other drugs approved for progressive MS. So, the primary endpoint for phase 3 trial of MN-166 will be "time to 3-month confirmed disability progression, as measured by EDSS (Expanded Disability Status Scale)." Only patients with secondary progressive MS (SPMS) without relapses will be enrolled for this trial. Submission of the trial design to the FDA might be a minor catalyst in 2H-2019, as it will show the path the trial would take, since it is based on FDA feedback.

SPRINT-MS phase 2b trial data

SPRINT MS was a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and activity of ibudilast (MN-166) in subjects with progressive multiple sclerosis. The study of 255 participants with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and SPMS completed in December 2017. Full results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in August 2018. Subjects were orally administered 100 mg/d ibudilast or placebo for 96 weeks. The primary endpoint was the "activity of ibudilast (100 mg/day) versus placebo at 96 weeks as measured by quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) analysis for whole brain atrophy using brain parenchymal fraction (BPF)."

"The rate of change in the brain parenchymal fraction was −0.0010 per year with ibudilast and -0.0019 per year with placebo (difference, 0.0009; 95% confidence interval, 0.00004 to 0.0017; P = 0.04), which represents approximately 2.5 ml less brain-tissue loss with ibudilast over a period of 96 weeks."

Thus, the progression of brain atrophy was slower on treatment with MN-166 than placebo, over a period of 96 weeks.

However, as per FDA feedback, rather than the BPF primary endpoint, the most important criteria for drug approval in progressive MS was the additional secondary endpoint: "disability, as measured by Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS)." So, a subgroup analysis of the results was done to find the types of progressive MS subjects that "responded best to MN-166 (ibudilast) treatment in terms of the clinically significant endpoint of the risk of confirmed disability progression compared to placebo, as measured by EDSS." The risk reduction in confirmed disability progression was the highest in patients with SPMS without relapse.

Image source: company PR

Safety and tolerability

Gastrointestinal symptoms, headache, and depression were the treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs). The TEAEs were slightly higher for MN-166 versus placebo at 92% with MN-166 and 88% with placebo (P = 0.26). Patients reporting serious adverse events (TESAEs) was 16% with MN-166 and 19% with placebo (P = 0.46). No deaths or opportunistic infections were reported during the trial. Withdrawals from the trial were 16% with MN-166 and 11% with placebo (P = 0.24), of which withdrawal owing to TEAEs were 8% and 4% for MN-166 and placebo, respectively. However, the cohort in the planned phase 3 trial will be different from the mostly older aged subjects of the phase 2 trial. So, the safety and tolerability results will be different in the planned phase 3.

Market, competition, IP

There are approximately 2.5 million people worldwide, with around 400,000 people in the United States, who are afflicted with multiple sclerosis. Among these patients, about 85% are initially diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS). A majority of these progress to SPMS, while PPMS represents about 10%. Over 80% of SPMS are without relapse.

The leading drug companies in the MS market include Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY), Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Merck Serono S.A., Novartis AG, Sanofi (SNY), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), among others. The sales data of MS drugs from these companies shows worldwide sales of over $20 billion in 2017. A substantial portion of this market is addressable by MN-166 if approved, as it will be the first-in-class drug for the indication of SPMS without relapse.

MediciNova was awarded a method of use patent for ibudilast in 2012 that will not expire before 2029. The patent covers a method of treating PPMS or SPMS by administering ibudilast [C14H18N2O] either alone or in combination with other drugs.

Biogen initiated two trials similar to MediciNova’s planned phase 3 trial of MN-166. One trial initiated in 2015 had the primary objective to investigate whether treatment with BG00012 (dimethyl fumarate/C6H8O4/DMF/tecfidera) compared with placebo slowed the accumulation of disability not related to relapses in participants with SPMS. It was terminated in 2017 for unspecified business reasons. The other trial was a phase 3b trial initiated in 2011 with the primary objective to investigate whether treatment with natalizumab slows the accumulation of disability not related to relapses in participants with SPMS. It was terminated in 2017 as it did not achieve statistical significance on the primary or secondary endpoints.

Financials

MediciNova had cash and cash equivalents of $62.313 million at the end of FY-2018 and $61.737 million at the end of 2Q-2019. With 9 full-time employees, and an average cash burn of about $15 million per year, the company is adequately funded for the plans under execution for the next four years. However, as more late stage trials get underway, cash may not be adequate. Some of its trials are funded by various agencies, so that is a benefit. The company's market capitalization is presently about $362 million. 39.63 million shares are in the market with three-month average volume of 126.66k. Insiders and institutions hold 10.29% and 22% shares, respectively.

Risks

The company has no laboratory, research or manufacturing facilities, and do not plan to purchase or lease any such facilities in the near future, as all such services are outsourced to third-party service providers.

The company does not have any composition of matter patent. They do have patent protection for a particular crystalline polymorph of MN-001 (tipelukast) and composition of matter protection on an analog of MN-166 (ibudilast).

The company has an at-the-market issuance sales agreement with two companies entered into in 2015 and 2016, respectively. So, issuance of shares from time-to-time will dilute the other shareholders’ interest and may also cause a decline in stock price.

The cash position of the company needs a boost. Last week, the company filed for a $200 million shelf offering.

Opinion

The current price of $8.37 is within buying range, looking at the 52 Week Range of $6.68 - $13.37, and an analysts' average 1-year estimated target price of $20. Given the company’s lead in this major subgroup of MS patients, we concur with the consensus rating of buy to strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.