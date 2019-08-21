Allakos: Successful Midstage Trial Leads To Too High A Valuation

While the trial was good, neither the market potential nor the current stage of development should indicate such a high valuation as at present.

Allakos (ALLK) recently went up 77% in a single trading day after declaring strong positive results from a phase 2 trial. The stock tripled in a matter of days. Then, it launched what Seeking Alpha refers to as an “upsized offering” of $350 million. Normally, even buoyant stocks take a hit after these. ALLK did not. It didn’t falter, but just kept going.

Last year, around the time of its IPO, somebody said that $40 is too high a price to pay for ALLK because it didn’t have a product and was far away from the market. So, we need to figure out: why was he proven wrong, and what makes this stock tick? Is this movement sustainable? Can new investors get a better entry price? How would the stock’s potential be like nearing approval?

It seems that the principal support behind ALLK has been its proximity to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which owned around 13% of the company last year and whose research arm has certain synergies to what Allakos does. I refer to Roche’s drug Xolair’s connection with AstraZeneca's (AZN) Fasenra, the gold standard in eosinophil depletion, and ALLK’s lead drug AK002’s immediate competition. Xolair, in combination with Fasenra, is used in asthma. So, it stands to reason that Roche would be interested in a similar drug.

AK002 can get first past the post in getting orphan drug designation and perhaps a fast track. The company took advantage of the recent positive data readout and upsized the originally planned $200 million worth of shares to $350 million worth of shares. The market also moved high enough for it to price the offering at $77, slightly below the market bid. The next two years will see a catalyst every 4-5 months.

Catalyst

Top line data showed that the ENIGMA phase 2 trial of AK002 indicated for eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic gastroenteritis (EGE) met primary and secondary endpoints. Extension data is due in the first half of 2020. Phase 3 trial will be initiated in 1Q-2020.

The ENIGMA Trial

The ENIGMA Phase 2 trial of AK002 was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Patients were selected based on active, biopsy-confirmed EG and/or EGE. They were required to be moderately to severely symptomatic. The main criterion was biopsy-confirmed eosinophilia with ≥30 eosinophils/HPF in 5 HPFs of the stomach, and/or ≥30 eosinophils/HPF in 3 HPFs of the duodenum.

Qualifying patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive:

(a) 0.3 mg/kg of AK002 for the first month followed by three doses of 1.0 mg/kg given monthly,

(b) 0.3 mg/kg of AK002 for the first month followed by 1.0 mg/kg, 3.0 mg/kg and 3.0 mg/kg given monthly, or

(c) a monthly placebo.

The percent change from baseline in the number of tissue eosinophils obtained from gastric or duodenal biopsies was the primary endpoint. The secondary endpoints were:

(1) proportion of patients with a greater-than-75% reduction in tissue eosinophil counts from biopsies and a greater-than-30% reduction in Total Symptom Score (TSS) from the patient-reported questionnaire, and

(2) the percent change from baseline in the TSS.

Efficacy: The primary efficacy endpoint of reduction in gastrointestinal tissue eosinophils was met, with a 95% reduction in the AK002-treated arm, while there was a 10% increase in the placebo arm (p-value < 0.0001). The secondary endpoint of treatment response was met, with 69% responders in the AK002-treated patients, while only 5% patients responded in the placebo arm (p-value = 0.0008). The other secondary endpoint of % change in patient-scored TSS was also met, with a 53% reduction of symptoms in the AK002 treatment arm compared to 24% reduction in the placebo arm (p-value = 0.0012).

Primary and Secondary Endpoints Placebo (N=20) High Dose AK002 (n=20) Low Dose AK002 (n=19) Combined AK002 (n=39) 1° Endpoint: % change in gastric or duodenal eosinophil counts +10% -97% -92% -95% p-value - <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001 2° Endpoint: treatment responders, defined as greater than a 75% reduction in biopsy eosinophil counts and a greater than 30% reduction in TSS 5% 70% 68% 69% p-value - 0.0009 0.0019 0.0008 2° Endpoint: % change in total symptom score (TSS), comprised of all the 8 patient reported symptoms (abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, early satiety, loss of appetite, abdominal cramping, bloating and diarrhea) each measured on a scale from 0 to 10 -24% -58% -49% -53% p-value - 0.0012 0.015 0.0012

(Table source: Company PR)

It can be seen that both high and low dosages as well as the high+low dosage of AK002 demonstrated similar variance with the placebo.

Safety: AK002 was generally well-tolerated. Treatment-emergent adverse events (AE) occurred in 60% of AK002-treated patients, compared to 23% of placebo-treated patients. But these were mild-to-moderate infusion-related reactions, like flushing, feeling of warmth, headache, nausea and/or dizziness. A drug infusion-related reaction that recovered within 24 hours was the only serious adverse event (SAE) in the study. Treatment-emergent SAEs occurred in 9% of patients on the AK002-treated arm, versus 14% on the placebo arm.

Execution

Allakos had total current assets of $181.609 million as of year-end 2018, $168.699 million at the end of 1Q-2019 and $154.341 million at the end of 2Q-2019. Cash burn is under $15 million per quarter, which makes the company adequately funded for twelve quarters, or until the end of 2021, at current burn rate. As of December 31, 2018, the company had an accumulated deficit of $104.1 million.

IP, Patents, Competition

Allakos owns “two granted U.S. patents that claim the active component of AK002 (an anti-Siglec-8 antibody), pharmaceutical compositions comprising AK002, and methods for the treatment of particular diseases using antibodies to Siglec-8, with a projected expiration date in 2035 in the absence of patent extensions.”

No other company or organization is conducting clinical trials of a product candidate that targets both eosinophils and mast cells, or that specifically targets Siglec-8 like AK002. Currently, no therapies have been approved by the FDA specifically for EG, EGE or EoE.

However, AstraZeneca has a drug called Fasenra, which is the gold standard in eosinophil depletion treatment, and that drug, in combination with Roche and Novartis’ Xolair, is an FDA-approved treatment for asthma. Fasenra is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment of patients 12 years and older with severe eosinophilic asthma. It is not indicated for any other eosinophilic condition. Some of the EGID diseases are treated using corticosteroids, which have been shown to be effective.

Market

The EGIDs that include EoE (esophagus), EG (stomach), EGE (duodenum and small intestine) and EC (colon) collectively affect up to 300,000 patients in the U.S. The estimated prevalence of EG in the U.S. is approximately 20,000-25,000 patients, and the estimated prevalence of EGE in the U.S. is approximately 25,000 patients. It is possible, however, that these diseases are significantly underdiagnosed. (Source: Company 10-K, page 6)

Risks

AK002 is currently an intravenous treatment, which patients find less convenient than other methods like oral administration or inhaling. AK002 is the only candidate that is at an advanced stage, but is just completing phase 2 and may take a few years before reaching approval stage. The size of the patient population in the lead program indicated is small. So, until the drug candidate is successful in other indications, which are in preclinical stage, the company may not generate substantial revenue.

Opinion

ALLK, in our opinion, is best avoided at these high prices. There is no justification for a phase 2 stage company targeting an indication with existing treatment options with steroids to have such a high valuation.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.