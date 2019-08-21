Aspen Insurance Holdings: A New Good 5.625% Investment-Grade Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Aspen Insurance Holdings (AHL). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Aspen - the prospectus (source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 10M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $250B. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Aspen Insurance Holdings 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (NYSE: AHL-E) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 10/01/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little above par value at a price of $25.39 it has a 5.54% Current Yield and a YTC of 5.45%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

We are a leading global specialty insurance and reinsurance company. We specialize in providing customized underwriting solutions to clients and brokers across an array of geographies, products and perils. Our success is founded on our underwriting expertise and risk management insight, and it is backed by our client focused philosophy. Aspen is an innovator in the management of complex risks on behalf of our clients. We are focused on providing carefully tailored underwriting solutions in select markets where talent, technical expertise and underwriting skills are rewarded. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited reported assets of $12.5 billion at the year ended 31 December 2018 and has employees across nine countries. In February 2019, Aspen was acquired by certain investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management.

Source: Company's website | About Us

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, AHL, until the date of the acquisition:

Source: Barchart.com | Aspen Insurance Holdings

Despite the company is now private, take a look at its capital structure:

Source: 10-Q Filing from 2019-05-08 | Capital Structure

The Aspen Insurance Family Holdings Family

The company has 2 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd 5.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (AHL.PC), and

Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (AHL.PD)

Source: Author's database

The first preferred stock, AHL-C, is fixed-to-floating security, paying a nominal yield of 5.95% before its call date on 07/01/2023 and then switches (by prospectus) to a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.06%. With the current rate of the LIBOR of 2.18%, it means that the potential post-call date nominal yield is at 6.24%, a little above the current. With a price of $27.20, AHL-C has a 5.47% Current Yield and a Yield-to-Call of 3.73%.

The second, AHL-D, is a fixed-rate preferred stock, like the newly issued AHL-E, and is callable as of 01/01/2027. Also, like the new IPO, it has a nominal yield of 5.625% and with the current market price of 25.90, its Current Yield and YTC sit at a rate of 5.43% and 5.23%, respectively.

After the three are now trading above their par value, the Yield-to-Call is actually their Yield-to-Worst. By this indicator, it seems the AHL-C is the worst of the family, while AHL-E has the highest YTW. A simple chart by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call of the family can be found below:

Source: Author's database

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between AHL's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). In fact, the two are part of the ETF's holdings. It is interesting to see the two preferreds underperform the fund during the mini-crisis late last year when PFF had lost around 12%, while AHL-C and AHL-D suffered a 16% and 22% loss at the peak. It is curious to see the inverted picture now and from underperformers, the "C" and "D" to become an outperformer.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are 2 corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The 2023 Corporate Bond (APO4067893 ) has a year closer maturity date from the call date of AHL-E and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.55%. This should be compared to the 5.45% Yield-to-Call of AHL-E, but when making that comparison, do remember that AHL-E's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. Still, that translates into a yield spread of 2.90% between the two securities.

Some more information about the bond can be found in the chart below.

Source: FINRA | APO4067893

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate, has a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

Most of the preferred stocks in the sector are trading above their par value, and the Current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve. Two more filters will be added, the security must not be callable and must bear an S&P rating.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

With its 5.45%, AHL-E gives more than 1% above the average Yield-to-Worst of the peer group of 4.33%. In fact, it yields higher than all investment-grade preferred stocks, as only PIHHP (not rated) and ESGRO (below investment grade) have higher YTW. Overall, it looks decently against the background of the sector.

Here is a list of all fixed-rate preferred stocks with a positive YTC:

Source: Author's database

All BBB- Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a BBB- Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their thousandth yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks, we'll have to include two more conditions: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the BBB- preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

At any time prior to October 1, 2024, the Issuer may redeem the Preference Shares, in whole or in part, at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to the portion of the quarterly dividend attributable to the then-current dividend period, if any, to, but excluding, the date of redemption, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends, at any time following the occurrence of a tax event (as defined in the prospectus supplement); provided that no such redemption may occur prior to October 1, 2024 unless one of the redemption requirements is satisfied. At any time prior to October 1, 2024, if the Issuer submits to the holders of its ordinary shares a proposal for an amalgamation or merger or if the Issuer submits any proposal for any other matter that requires, as a result of a change in Bermuda law after the date of the prospectus supplement, for its validation or effectuation an affirmative vote of the holders of the Preference Shares at the time outstanding, the Issuer will have the option to redeem all of the outstanding Preference Shares at a redemption price of $26,000 per Preference Share (equivalent to $26 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to the portion of the quarterly dividend attributable to the then-current dividend period, if any, to, but excluding, the date of redemption, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends; provided that no such redemption may occur prior to October 1, 2024 unless one of the redemption requirements is satisfied. At any time prior to October 1, 2024, the Preference Shares are redeemable at the Issuer’s option, in whole, at a redemption price of $25,500 per Preference Share (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to the portion of the quarterly dividend attributable to the then-current dividend period, if any, to, but excluding, the date of redemption, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends, within 90 days after the occurrence of a rating agency event (as defined in the prospectus supplement); provided that no such redemption may occur prior to October 1, 2024 unless one of the redemption requirements is satisfied.

Source: FWP Filing by Aspen Insurance Holdings

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds to us from this offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts to the underwriters and estimated offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $241,589,437.50.Net proceeds from this offering are expected to be used to fund the redemption of the entire $125.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of our 6.00% Senior Notes due 2020 and for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Aspen Insurance Holdings

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $250M, AHL-E can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, AHL-E is on exception, and the homework we always do we share with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The new IPO yields higher than its "older" brothers, AHL-D and AHL-C, with a rate of 5.45%, which is also more than 1% above the average Yield-to-Worst of the sector. It is also with the highest Yield-to-Worst from all the BBB- preferred stocks, as being slightly above the Yield curve. Lately, with the constant rally in all fixed-income securities, an investment-grade preferred stock with above the 5% Yield-to-Worst began to look like a chimera. Supplemented by the low-interest-rate environment that 1/4 of all fixed-rate preferred stocks carry a negative Yield-to-Call, the new issue seems quite undervalued. Generally, a long position close to the par value can be justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.