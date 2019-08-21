Lear's Valuation Results In A Clutch Play

Lear Corp. (LEA) designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells seating and electrical systems for automobile makers. Its high-profile clientele includes Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), among others. The company has differentiated itself from competitors by its continual emphasis on innovation, luxury, and customization. The intent of this article is not to conduct a fundamental analysis of the underlying business. I will touch on that extremely briefly. Rather, I hope to do a thorough valuation appraisal to show that Lear is incredibly undervalued, even if the market continues to punish the company in the short term against a challenging macro environment for global vehicle production. I will accomplish this by using many valuation ratios to uncover a spectrum of scenarios.

Brief Fundamentals

A picture is worth a thousand words:

(Image from Morningstar.com)

Healthy revenue growth, improving margins, a growing dividend supported by a low payout ratio, a reducing share count, strong cash flow generation, and good working capital management make it clear that the company has been well-run. This is precisely the kind of trend I like to see for any of my potential investments. In addition to the reliable seating segment, its electrification segment is well-positioned to take advantage of trends towards electric vehicles, navigation, and other on-board technologies. For a more thorough case for Lear's fundamentals, feel free to visit this article. In that article, I posed a discounted cash flow model valuing the company at $167 at least. However, that was a year ago, and Lear has done nothing but struggle ever since:

Data by YCharts

Whenever one of my investments goes against me, I revisit my thesis to make sure I didn't miss anything. My conclusion is that Lear is still a fantastic opportunity, though anyone wary of further downside in the short term should be cautious. The global outlook for vehicle production is weak for the next little while, and the company has been pressured accordingly, both in terms of market sentiment and recent results:

Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Sales (millions) $5733.7 $5160.1 $5580.8 $5007.6 Op. Margin 8.3% 6.3% 8.6% 6.4% Diluted EPS $5.16 $3.73 $4.83 $2.92

(Data compiled by author from company 10-Qs)

(Images from Lear Investor Presentation, citing data from IHS Markit)

Consequently, Lear had to lower its 2019 guidance. But over time, things will normalize and production will resume to serve a global market of people who increasingly need cars, particularly in emerging markets. Investors with a long-term outlook should view this as an ideal opportunity to buy an industry leader that, from current price levels, will still deliver market-beating returns, even with mediocre performance.

Valuation

I recently started toying with a new way to value companies. Instead of forecasting what earnings will be in the future, applying a P/E ratio, and thereby deriving a stock price that I can discount back to the present, I start with the stock price I need in the future to achieve a given rate of return from today's trading levels and then derive what the earnings growth will need to be to achieve it. I can then determine if I believe whether or not that earnings growth is attainable.

For example, traditionally I would say that because Lear has grown earnings by better than 11% in the past five years, it is reasonable to conclude that the company can continue that momentum and grow earnings by 10% in the next five years. If it does so, earnings will grow from $13.89 currently to $22.37. I would then multiply those earnings by an assumed P/E ratio in five years' time. I usually use the five-year average P/E ratio (a decent gauge of multi-year market investor sentiment surrounding a company), which for Lear would be 10.76 to get a stock price of ~$240 in 2024. I would then discount that back to the present using my required rate of return of 12% to give me a value of ~$136. Since Lear is trading around $110 right now, I would say that there is a margin of safety investing in the company today. But what if, instead of projecting inputs that end with a stock price, we started with the stock price?

For example, since Lear is trading around $110 today and I require a 12% return annually, I can multiple those values to get a required stock price in five years of ~$193. If we take the same average P/E ratio from the past five years of 10.76, we can divide the future stock price by the P/E ratio to determine that earnings will have to be ~$18 in 2024 in order to achieve a price per share of $193. Taking five years to go from today's TTM EPS of $13.89 to 2024 EPS of $18 results in earnings growing at 5.3%. I then ask myself, "Can Lear realistically grow earnings by at least that much annually in the next five years?" I believe it can. Ultimately, this method is simply a matter of using the same algebraic equation that many investors are familiar with, Price/Earnings = Ratio, to solve for different variables. Instead of using projected growth in earnings to derive a stock price, we project a future stock price to derive earnings and can then figure the associated annual growth rate. One gives us a maximum stock price to pay today in order to achieve the required rate of return, and the other gives us a minimum rate of earnings growth that would have to be achieved in order to get the same result.

If ...

Price/Earnings = Ratio

Then ...

Future Earnings * Future Ratio = Future Price

That is the traditional way many people value a company, solving for price, then discounting that price back to the present. Instead, we solve for earnings and then calculate how much earnings will have to grow annually to get there:

Future Earnings = Future Price/Future Ratio

I have found this method of valuation to be especially useful in making Sell decisions. If I run this equation and determine that earnings would have to grow at a rate well out of reach for any given company in order to reach the stock price required to achieve my rate of return (adjusted for when I bought the company), it is an easy Sell decision.

This practice can similarly be applied to other popular valuation ratios.

Take the Price/Sales ratio, for example. If we run the exact same process and use the five-year average price/sales ratio of 0.51, Lear would need $380 in sales per share in order to get to a $193 stock price. That is $24,327 million. From TTM revenues of $20,002, revenue would have to grow at a rate of 4% in order to get there. I believe that is very achievable.

What if we use price-to-book? That would have to increase by only 0.6% annually in order to get to the $193 target.

What of cash flow? Here is the outlier. Lear would have to grow free cash per share by almost 15% annually in order to get to $193. That is a tall order, though not impossible considering that the company grew FCF per share by more than 23% annually in the last five years.

The premise of this method rests on reversion to the mean. Lear is currently undervalued when compared with its five-year averages:

(Image from Morningstar.com)

Since I used the five-year averages in my calculations, I am assuming that over time Lear will revert back to its longer-term average ratio levels. Of course, if multiples expand due to brighter sentiment, I will make a lot more money. If they contract further, the required rates of growth will have to make up for as much. As with any valuation model, there are real limitations to this method. But it does provide a new way of looking at things and can widen the data set for or against any investment.

Conclusion

I hope that this approach provides additional insight and gives readers a new tool to use to value companies. I have found it informative, especially when weighing Sell decisions. If I don't think the required growth rates are achievable for a company I own, then continuing to hold it may not be the right thing to do. I also hope that the case was clearly made that Lear's valuation is compelling and the potential to return at least 12% looking forward is a high possibility given the low growth rates required to get there. Even if there is further short-term downside due to challenging macro-conditions, I believe that Lear will be fine over a long time frame.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.