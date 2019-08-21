ArcelorMittal Bootstraps Its Activities And Cuts Steel Production

Selling an additional $2B of assets is also an option, just to make sure the balance sheet remains strong enough to refinance existing debt in the future.

Introduction

When the world economy loses momentum, the cyclical companies like (stainless) steel producers are amongst the first to get hit as there is a strict correlation between the wellbeing of the world economy and steel prices and demand. Although ArcelorMittal (MT) is the largest steel producer in the world and you’d think it would have some pricing power, its Q2 update was weaker than expected and it doesn’t look like Mittal is expecting the situation to improve anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

An operating loss in the second quarter is a disappointment

During the second quarter, Arcelor produced 23.8 million tonnes of steel which was subsequently sold at lower margins compared to the first quarter of the year. Whereas ArcelorMittal was able to generate an EBITDA margin of $56/t on its steel production, the margins decreased by 30% to just $43/t. And that’s a cold shower compared to the $127/t EBITDA margin in Q2 2018 as in just one year the EBITDA margin per tonne of steel has collapsed by roughly 2/3.

Source: press release

The total revenue increased a little bit in Q2 as Arcelor sold more iron ore, and with a revenue of $19.3B, ArcelorMittal remains a large company. Unfortunately, the impairment charges to the tune of $947M pushed the operating income into negative territory, and the pre-tax loss came in at $391M, compared to a pre-tax profit of $585M in the first quarter and a pre-tax profit of $1.84B in Q2 2018.

Source: half-year results

The attributable net loss to ArcelorMittal’s shareholders was $447M or $0.44 per share. This wiped out the $0.41 EPS generated in the first quarter of the year and the H1 EPS is now a negative three cents compared to a net income of $3.01 per share in the first semester of last year.

The operating cash flow of $1.79B in the second quarter included a $353M contribution from changes in the working capital, but excludes $84M in lease payments which are predominantly related to the incorporation of the IFRS 16 rules. On an adjusted basis, the Q2 operating cash flow was roughly $1.35B, of which $869M was spent on capex, resulting in a free cash flow of $500M attributable to day-to-day operations.

Source: half-year results

The cash flow statements contained one thing I can’t fully wrap my head around. According to the half-year update, ArcelorMittal received 610M EUR on June 28th from an asset sale (which was required by the European Commission in order to get approval for the acquisition of Ilva), but neither the cash flow statement nor the balance sheet reflects an incoming 610M EUR from an asset sale. There is an incoming cash payment for $305M and according to the accompanying press release, this was based on a $0.5B cash inflow from asset sales reduced by a 0.1B Indian rupee FX charge and the lease payments for the ArcelorMittal Italia purchase ($51M). So it does look like only a part of the 610M EUR was effectively recorded as incoming cash flow and perhaps the 110M EUR that was deposited in an escrow account wasn’t included in the aforementioned $500M which was subsequently rounded down to $0.5B. In any case, the total price tag of 740M EUR was reconfirmed and is an important part of Arcelor’s plan to streamline its European assets.

Including these elements, the total incoming free cash flow was approximately $850M (of which the aforementioned $500M was generated through its day-to-day business).

ArcelorMittal is taking swift action to protect its business

Arcelor cannot create demand, so it will have to adjust its output to the underlying demand which is particularly weak in Europe. As an answer to the European weakness, Arcelor will cut its steel production in Europe by 2.1 million tonnes in the second half of the year, which will remove 4.2 million tonnes of steel from the European markets on an annualized basis. This should help to reduce the oversupply on the steel market and rather than reducing the operating margins by just dumping the steel on the market, Arcelor is applying a margin-protection strategy.

On top of reducing its steel production, Arcelor will also defer some of its planned investments as it cut its full-year cash needs by $1B to $5.4B while Arcelor is also looking at selling an additional $2B of assets to reduce its net debt. This should be in addition to the sale of some steelmaking assets that had to be divested as part of the European Commission’s approval for ArcelorMittal to acquire Ilva.

I think the proactive moves by ArcelorMittal (by cutting production, cutting costs and raising cash) before the situation gets dramatic indicate the company has learned from its mistakes in the past. Keeping the net debt under control will be extremely important to make sure the steel giant continues to have access to the financial markets to refinance existing debt on acceptable terms.

Source: company presentation

As of the end of June, ArcelorMittal had $3.66B in cash on the balance sheet and $13.8B in gross debt for a combined $10B in net debt. Considering EBITDA remains quite robust at in excess of $3.2B, the debt situation isn’t an issue at all right now, but we will have to keep an eye on EBITDA margin per tonne and hopefully the reduced production in the current semester will have a positive impact on EBITDA per tonne to at least keep the total reported EBITDA stable.

Investment thesis

As could be expected, ArcelorMittal has been hit pretty hard by a deteriorating world economy. It’s still able to sell its steel but EBITDA margins have fallen off a cliff as the Q2 EBITDA margin per produced tonne of steel is just 1/3 rd of the EBITDA per tonne of Q2 2018.

The share price has reacted badly, but it looks like the bad news is currently priced in. I like the proactive approach from the ArcelorMittal management which is immediately curtailing production in an attempt to restore the margins and will sell more assets to further strengthen the balance sheet. As ArcelorMittal is the largest steel producer in the world, it remains an excellent proxy for the world economy.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO-WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.