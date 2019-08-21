Nvidia Recovery Draws A Crowd, But Better Ones Are Out There

We can’t know Thursday night what Friday’s market would bring, but it can be added to the published article’s comments later.

Start off in Figure 1 with their Reward~Risk tradeoffs, and then look at how prior forecasts like this day’s have produced actual subsequent market price changes.

Then we used our regular Market-Maker behavior analysis to make explicit the coming price prospects of the “crowd’s” members.

We “defined” the “crowd” by using Yahoo’s brief list of “People Also Watch” relative to Nvidia, and added a couple of semiconductor industry ETFs and a market-index ETF.

Comparing NVDA with the competition

Not just with the semiconductor industry competitors, but with other stocks where capital could productively be put to work and subsequent price gains sought. Figure 1 shows how other interesting alternatives appear to be of interest to folks running multi-billion dollar equity investment portfolios, at least as the market-makers who help them adjust their holdings infer from their volume trade orders.

Figure 1

For those new to this analysis, here’s how this works:

Market-makers [MMs] have the task of assembling enough sellers (or buyers) to balance the trade orders placed with them, big orders, typically for hundreds of thousands of shares at a time. And the time usually is right now - or the next 15 minutes, when the order dies. And at a specified price, not usually the most recent quote.

Tough job, but MMs are tough, experienced folks. They know which major institutional investors may have a potential interest in being on “the other side of the trade.” Most often, getting a “cross” where buyers and sellers are equal won’t happen. Then, the MM may step in and take a position as a “principal”, owning a long or short number of shares to bring the trade into balance between buyers and sellers.

But that typically doesn’t happen unless the MM can strike an arbitrage deal in derivative securities markets - futures, options, swaps, etc. - that will insure the firm’s capital involved in the stock trade against loss as market prices move.

What that protection costs, and the way it is accomplished, tells just how far the professional MM markets believe the underlier stock’s price can move. That’s where the “forecast” co-ordinates used to locate the stocks in Figure 1 come from.

For example, QQQ and SOXX there at location [4], FB at [5], and NFLX at [6] make up a “frontier” of attraction in the trade-off between upside and downside price change prospects. For broader market reference, there is also SPY close by at location [1].

Leveraged ETF SOXL at [2] reflects both greater risk of price drawdown and the potential for huge payoff. MU at [9] now shows more risk than reward, above the dotted diagonal.

But wait, there’s more to examine

Figure 1 gives a set of single-point average best comparisons for the varied investment competitors here, but life is more complicated by uncertainty, and the outlook for equity investments has its larger share of that involvement. Figures 2 provides a number of such complications for comparison.

Figure 2

Every market day, we compile a history of price range forecasts for over 2,700 widely held and actively traded stocks and ETFs, as implied by MM hedging actions. In Figure 2 above, the vertical lines span those price possibilities for NVDA as they appeared in each market day of the past 6 months.

The heavy dot in each vertical is the closing market price of the stock on the day of the forecast. It splits the range for the day into upside and downside coming price prospects.

A row of data between the two blue-background pictures details this day’s explicit price range forecast and current close. The upside part of today’s forecast is measured as percent price change between the current price and the high forecast (as a Sell target) at +15.8%.

The downside is measured, not in price change terms, but as the proportion of the whole forecast range, here at 29%, referred to as the Range Index [RI]. This allows comparisons to be made between investment securities with widely varied uncertainty ranges (like perhaps at this point in time between MU and BABA). It also provides the means within the analysis of just one security to identify prior times when upside to downside prospects had the same balance they have now.

It turns out that in the past 5 years (1261 market days), NVDA has had 195 prior days with an RI of 29. The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 2 should make clear how frequently a 29 RI has occurred.

The RI frequency distribution also shows how orderly the variations in balance of direction of price movement for NVDA are, and the present RI location suggests that coming movements are more likely to be up from here than down.

Other items in the data row tell what has happened to NVDA price subsequent to when those prior RI 29s were seen. To standardize and make those experiences comparable across both time and among investment alternatives, we follow an unchanging portfolio management discipline called TERMD. It is the Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline.

Investment positions held under TERMD are sold when their price first reaches its Sell target, or by no later than 3 months after its initiation by a MM forecast, regardless of gain or loss. Sold positions are reinvested the next day in then currently most attractive equity alternatives.

In the data row, the Win Odds tell what percentage of the number of instances in the RI Sample were closed out under TERMD at a price higher than their cost. The % Payoff is the average simple % gain or loss earned by all members of the RI sample, including loss experiences.

The days held are an average of market days experience of all sample members, and it leads in a 252-day year to the annual rate calculation. Here for NVDA, 40 market days at 8.7% generate a 69% CAGR. A sample of 195 RIs out of 1261 is ample, statistically, and an average holding period of only 40 market days (8 weeks) is relatively brief. Together, they provide a robust forecast.

Comparing details

Now that you have a sense of the outlook for NVDA, here in Figure 3 are the comparable items for the other “group” investment candidates.

Figure 3

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end, we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft (MSFT) and Boeing (BA). The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Now that you have a sense of the outlook for NVDA, here in Figure 3 are the comparable items for AMD, BABA, and others.

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [I] %payoff, which includes loser forecasts as well as the 82% winners. The size of [I] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, and others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3, we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [I], and take the complement of [H] (100 – H) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q], we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then, by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R], we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

It appears that both AMD and BABA offer some greater promise than NVDA.

But four out of the six specific stocks “people also follow” offer better [R] than twice what is offered by market average ETFs for SPY and QQQ. They are also competitive with the ETFs of the semiconductor industry, SOXX and SOXL.

Conclusion

The best gain prospect in this set of stocks and ETFs appears by far to be AMD. But BABA, NFLX and NVDA are all attractive near-term capital gain buys.

