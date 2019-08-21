Second 2019 Half Margin Expansion Could Benefit Canadian Solar Investors

(One of Canadian Solar's high margin Japanese Solar Projects.)

Almost two years ago in December 2017, Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) CEO made a bid to take the company private at $18.47 per share. Not long prior, JA Solar was taken private which followed Trina Solar and Hanhwa Q-Cells's privatization. These events either indicated insiders knew about the forthcoming solar industry boom, and/or Wall Street was heavily discounting the earnings power of solar 'commodity' manufacturers. The fact that Canadian Solar earned $3.88 in GAAP EPS last year is certain. After the company's second-quarter earnings report, it is also highly likely Canadian Solar will surpass its record earnings in 2018 with even higher profits this year. Had the CEO's privatization bid been successful, he could have recouped nearly half the privatization costs from company earnings in just the following two fiscal years. Canadian Solar's failed privatization has thus become an opportunity for investors since the stock's valuation remains at a very low 6x GAAP earnings.

Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings

Compared to any metric Wall Street and most investors were expecting, Canadian Solar topped expectations by a wide margin. The company posted second-quarter revenues of $1.036 billion and a GAAP EPS of $1.04. Stripping out countervailing duty reversals, non-GAAP EPS was $0.77. This compares to analyst estimates of $990.3 million and EPS estimates of $0.35.

Although Canadian Solar's GAAP earnings were close to my $1.11 EPS estimate, a number of metrics outside the core module shipment gross profit varied from my expectations. Canadian Solar's core module segment [MSS] gross profit was the only part of the company's earnings I was actually calculating and from this estimation I argued Wall Street expectations for the company's Q2 earnings 'were way too low.'

Excluding the countervailing duty benefit of $21.6 million, Canadian Solar's MSS gross profit was $132.1 million compared to my estimates of $145 million. After reviewing second-quarter results, I calculated the company's module per watt gross profit was about $0.043/watt, below my $0.06/watt estimate.

Management's statements in its Q2 earnings conference call explained why my $0.06/watt module gross profit was off. First, blended costs were slightly higher due to an imbalance at the polysilicon/wafer verticals compared to a very slight decline in cell/module vertical pricing. Strong demand kept polysilicon and wafer pricing stable, but cell/module pricing weakened due to an inventory buildup by Chinese producers anticipating domestic demand that did not materialize as most of China's annual installations got pushed back to the final five months of the year. By my calculations, blended module production costs ticked up sequentially by around $0.014/watt in the second quarter as a result.

Secondly, module ASPs were slightly lower than I expected. Based on my analysis, Canadian Solar's second-quarter module ASPs were $0.245/watt. I had expected $0.255/watt mostly due to the USD appreciation vs. the RMB during the quarter. Based on the company's 2018 annual report, shipments to the Americas were almost 40% of revenues. I expected 30% of total shipments to go to the US but per its second-quarter conference call, US shipments in the quarter were only 150 MW, or just 7% of the company's quarterly shipments of 2143 MW. The dramatically lower-than-expected payments denominated in USD caused ASPs to be lower than what I believed were conservative estimates based on historical geographic sales mix.

While most of Canadian Solar's figures outside of its MSS profits balanced out to ultimately produce net income close to my estimate, I overestimated the company's energy segment gross profit. I had estimated gross profit for the company's solar project sales to be $58 million but only $21.4 million was reported in the second quarter. For most outsiders without detailed information on which of the company's solar projects were sold and at what price, any profit estimate for the company's energy business is really at best a rough guesstimate.

The only information regarding the company's energy segment gross margin was that it would be unusually low during the quarter due to the sale of an older US project (Mustang) that yielded very low margins. I had estimated gross margin for this project sale to be just 5% but since this 134 MW project made up less than half my second-quarter estimates of 320 MW sold, I expected energy segment gross margin should have been in the low teens considering most projects averaged 20-25% gross margin in recent years. In reality, second-quarter energy segment gross margin was just 5.7% which indicated a dumping of several very low margin legacy projects all at once.

Third-Quarter Earnings Estimate

Some may view my second-quarter estimates as overly aggressive since it went far above Wall Street expectations as well as Canadian Solar's own guidance. However, based on manufacturing metrics which I could calculate within a fair degree of accuracy, my estimates were in my opinion reasonable. What I did have a high degree of certainty, Canadian Solar's MSS gross profit was enough to take the company's EPS far above Wall Street estimates. Had I been in my opinion overly conservative with the company's energy segment profits, my estimates would have still understated Canadian Solar's second quarter's earnings due to other unexpected profit streams.

For the third quarter, my estimates will more or less stay within the company's guidance range. Since I cannot accurately calculate the company's energy segment gross profit and since this segment will make up a much larger proportion of the company's overall gross profit in the third quarter, I cannot say with full certainty that Canadian Solar guidance is 'impossibly low' as I did for the second quarter.

What I will assume is that management is being conservative and even high-end guidance ranges are likely to be surpassed. The following table shows the degree Canadian Solar's high-end guidance was surpassed so far in 2019.

Q1 Beat Q2 Beat Average Beat In H1 Shipments 12.50% 4.54% 8.52% Revenues 0.98% 2.60% 1.79% Gross Margin 23.33% 17.33% 20.33%

(Data compiled from Canadian Solar's Q1 and Q2 earnings reports.)

Using the company's high-end guidance range as a reference, the following third-quarter estimates represent what I believe are baseline figures:

Q3 Earnings Estimate:

Revenues: $810 million

Gross Profit: $210 million

Operating Expenses: $115 million

Operating Profit: $95 million

Net Interest Expense: $17 million

Net Foreign Exchange Gain: $5 million

Misc. Other Income: $5 million

Tax (25%): $22 million

Net Income: 66 million

Diluted Share Count: 60.3 million

GAAP EPS: $1.10

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding share-based compensation only): $1.15

Current Wall Street expectations for the third quarter are $801 million in revenues with an EPS of $0.63. Expectations have been taken down due to the uncertainty of a high margin solar project sale closing in time in the quarter. Again analyst estimates are still way below what I believe Canadian Solar will earn and even if I assume the low end of the company's guidance, I would still come up with an EPS of at least $0.80.

Should the high margin solar project (identified as a Japanese solar power plant) sale close in the quarter, revenues would increase by approximately $190 million and blended gross margin would be augmented by 3%. Simple math implies the gross margin for this solar project sale is almost 42%. While seemingly high compared to the historical energy segment gross margin of 20-25%, it is supported by very high project ASPs in Japan. A Japanese solar project sold last year was sold at a price of $3.39/watt, or more than double typical project ASPs around $1.20-1.50/watt.

If the sale of this project is recognized in the third quarter, the above earnings estimate would almost double to GAAP EPS of $2.10. Either way I do not think Wall Street will care too much if it's added to the third or the fourth quarter when the annual results would come out to be the same.

Moving Forward Beyond Q3 2019

While third-quarter blended gross margin should come in very high due to high margin project sales, it is still important to keep an eye on the company's MSS segment. The gross margin for the company's core module sales is an important health indicator. Although second-quarter module gross margin compressed to 17.4% by my calculations, it was still within a healthy range of 15-20%. During industry boom cycles, gross margin typically surpasses 20%. Thus it would be a bullish indicator if Canadian Solar's module gross margin expanded above 20%.

In the past two quarters, the non-module revenues within the company's MSS segment increased meaningfully from last year. At $136.2 million in the second quarter, sales of solar kits, inverters, and solar project-related services have become a very significant source of revenue at what I estimate are high blended gross margins of 25-30%. For all of 2018, non-module MSS revenues were $238.2 million. If first-half levels can be maintained, this portion of revenues would represent the fastest-growing segment of the company's revenues with growth rates above 100%. Third-quarter non-module MSS revenues above $110 million, which represents the first-half quarterly average, would also be another bullish trend indicator for the company.

While Canadian Solar's 2019 energy segment revenues may not surpass 2018 levels, the flattening of this segment's growth isn't entirely surprising either. In the three years prior to 2018, late-stage project pipeline stayed level at around 2 GW at year's end. Given it could take 2-3 years for late-stage projects to be recognized as revenue, Canadian Solar's 2019 energy segment stagnation was to be expected.

At the end of 2018, this figure jumped to 2.9 GW and further increased to 3.6 GW at the end of the first half of 2019. This could indicate energy segment revenues will start growing by late 2020 through 2021. Should this possibility play out, Canadian Solar would be generating more profits from its energy segment and thus be much less reliant on the more cyclical aspect of the company's MSS segment. A more stable and predictable evolution of the company's earnings could justify multiple expansion from the current ridiculously-low, single-digit P/E levels.

Lastly regarding P/E, Canadian Solar should generate more in 2019 EPS than the GAAP 2018 EPS of $3.88. Even if the revenues from the Japanese solar project sale is recognized in the third quarter, fourth-quarter revenues are still projected to be sequentially higher based on the latest guidance. The best-case scenario for the third quarter is for $1 billion in revenues and an EPS of over $2.00 at a minimum based on my estimates. This would leave fourth-quarter revenues over $1.2 billion and gross profit above $220 million even if energy segment gross margin returns to historical 20-25% levels and module gross margin remains stable. As a result, I estimate full-year GAAP EPS to be at least $4.00 per share, putting 2019 P/E under 6 at CSIQ's recent stock price.

Final Thoughts

After China decided to cut subsidies in mid-2018 to realign the domestic solar industry to a long-term sustainable unsubsidized level, no one projected Canadian Solar to post record profits. In fact, even after continued quarterly upward revisions, analyst estimates were still destroyed by 62% for the year.

The same situation appears to be repeating in 2019. After the company's record $3.88 in GAAP EPS, annual Wall Street expectations just three months ago were as low as $2.23 in EPS. Although current annual estimates have been raised to $3.23 in EPS, I fully expect the same level of continued positive earnings surprises.

Top-tier solar manufacturers like Canadian Solar are very different today than a decade ago when some investment caution was warranted. In the past decade through several boom-and-bust pricing cycles, many solar companies have failed. One of the biggest solar manufacturers a decade ago was Suntech which filed for bankruptcy in 2013. The surviving top-tier names today not only command a much higher market share, but most importantly are more bankable. Because the life cycle of solar panels can exceed 25 years, bankability is the most important factor for large multi-million dollar solar projects since payback depends on the output of these solar panels throughout its life cycle and the ability of its manufacturer to replace them through warranties if required.

As one of the largest bankable brands today, Canadian Solar's business is not as cyclical as in the past. The increasing proportion of its revenues coming from solar project development and sales has reduced the cyclicality of its earnings and thus should warrant higher valuations compared to pure cyclical commodity producers. At potentially under 6x current year 2019 earnings, Canadian Solar offers in my opinion a low risk investment with possible multiple expansion opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.