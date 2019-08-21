Home Depot: A Buy At The Right Price

2nd-quarter results were not as good as expected, but the stock is up 4.0% on the news. There are mitigating factors that may be the cause.

Home Depot, More Than Just Home Improvement

I became interested in Home Depot (HD) early this summer when screening for the Technical Investor. The reasons are simple. The company is in a sector with positive, near-robust, market-leading, earnings growth; it has a sustainable dividend payment that includes future distribution increases, and its revenue base is primarily U.S. and 100% North America + U.S. territories. The stock has performed well, if volatilely, since I first recommended it. Home Depot has just reported earnings, and the stock is up another +4.0%. The question now is if it's too late to get on board.

My concern about the revenue base is, and was, centered on data provided by FactSet. According to their research, in the first quarter of the year and now in the second, companies with more than 50% or more of their revenue from outside the U.S. were seeing double-digit EPS declines, while those at the other end of the spectrum were posting EPS growth. Because my strategy uses EPS growth, I naturally wanted to avoid businesses with international revenue streams.

My concern has played out this quarter. Home Depot just reported earnings and delivered modest-to-moderate EPS growth at a time when the average S&P 500 company is struggling to grow at all. Here are the highlights:

Revenue grew 1.2% YOY and missed consensus by a narrow margin.

The number of transactions was flat YOY, but the average ticket average increased.

Comp store sales rose 3.0% across the operating footprint, 3.1% in the U.S., versus an expected 3.5%.

EPS of $3.17 beat by $0.09 despite a 20 bps decrease in gross and operating margins. Diluted EPS is up 3.9% YOY, and net earnings are flat.

SG&A expenses are flat.

Sales per square foot are up 1.1%. The company added 5 new stores since Q2 2018.

Guidance for 2019 FY 2019 revenue growth was lowered to +2.3% from +3.3%, comps to 4% from 5%, and EPS to +3.1%.

Two Factors To Mitigate Uninspiring Results And Guidance

The HD results aren't bad but they are uninspiring, not enough to spark a rally all by itself. The reasons for the rally, at least in part, are a calendar shift that impacted results and guidance, and cautious management's preemptive action. Regarding the calendar shift, there were 53 weeks in calendar 2018 and only 52 in calendar 2019, which makes a big difference in results. Assuming the extra week was equally split between all four quarters, the difference could easily have negatively impacted this year's 2nd quarter by $0.58 billion, or 1.9% of reported quarterly revenue. That's enough to lift revenue above consensus.

"We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing from our strategic investments and believe that the current health of the U.S. consumer and a stable housing environment continue to support our business. That being said, lumber prices have declined significantly compared to last year, which impacts our sales growth. As a result, today we are updating our sales guidance to account primarily for continued lumber price deflation, as well as potential impacts to the U.S. consumer arising from recently announced tariffs. We are reaffirming our earnings-per-share growth guidance for fiscal 2019.



- CEO Craig Menear

In terms of guidance, management says it outright in the press release. The guidance was lowered because of the expected lingering impact of lumber price deflation and the potential impact of tariffs on the consumer. Lumber prices may keep falling, but I don't think so. I think lower interest rates are going to spark the housing market and building. I know I am building an addition on my house right now.

As for tariffs, so far there has been a lot less impact from tariffs on the economy than expected. The economy has slowed but labor markets are strong, wages are still rising, consumer spending is rising, and domestic GDP expansion is expected to run +2% through the end of next year. Home Depot has some exposure to tariffs, but it's more indirect than not and experienced through the manufacturers that supply its shelves.

"I’m not aware of a single supplier who was not moving some form of manufacturing outside of China ... So we have suppliers moving production to Taiwan, to Vietnam, to Thailand, Indonesia and even back into the United States,'



- Merchandising VP, Ted Decker

Home Depot execs came out after the release that helped to assuage some of the tariff fear. They say there are no suppliers they work with that aren't looking to move at least some of their production out of China. Suppliers are moving production to other areas of Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. Some are even bringing jobs back to the U.S. Regardless, it's good for management to lower guidance - it sets the company up to beat consensus and/or raise guidance later in the year or early next year.

The Dividend Is Still Healthy And Growing, But You'll Be Paying For It

The dividend yield after today's surge in share price is just over 2.60%. This isn't what I would call a high yield but it is above the broad market average and the 10-year treasury, the payout ratio is low at 50%, the distribution growth expectation is high, and revenue/earnings growth are positives in favor of future distribution growth.

The stock is a little on the high side in terms of valuation. At 20X forward earnings, it is three multiples higher than its closest comparable competitor Lowe's (LOW) and the broad market (SPY) average. Lowe's pays a slightly lower dividend though, about 3.3% at today's prices, while the broad market is yielding about 1.85%.

The Technical Outlook

The technical outlook is promising for the daily chart. Shares of HD have been in a steady, if sloppy, uptrend all year and are approaching the recently set all-time high. The move today looks strong and is supported by a trifecta of bullish entry signals; the break above/launch from the EMA, a bullish crossover in stochastic, and a bullish crossover in MACD. The risk is that resistance may be strong at the all-time high. After today's surge in prices, I'd rather see a break above resistance or a pullback in prices before getting in again or adding to a position.

The weekly chart is also promising, but reinforces the need to see prices break above resistance before adding to positions. The stock is in a clear uptrend and, possibly, on the brink of breaking out of a major consolidation that has lasted nearly two years. The indicators are bullish, but only weakly so, and that is where the risk is. The indicators are divergent from the all-time highs, and that is a signal that deserves respect. The price of HD may keep going higher, or it could just easily fall back to support in the $200-205 region.

There's Another Risk In The Outlook

There is another risk in the outlook that analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch were quick to point out. With the company lowering guidance targets for the year, especially the comp store numbers, there is a chance the analysts following HD will begin to lower their 2019 and 2020 estimates. This doesn't alter the bull case for HD, but does set up a situation that could spark, fuel or exaggerate the technical correction the charts suggest is possible.

BAML's outlook and neutral rating is not the consensus on Wall Street by far. The average rating of 34 analysts is strong buy/overweight, with the bulk of them, 21, overweight/outperform. About half have already lowered their targets in the last quarter, so the impact of lowered guidance on the consensus estimate may not be that great.

Is Home Depot Still A Buy?

Home Depot is still a buy, but not at today's prices. The company is weathering the trade war well, but the outlook has dimmed and the technical outlook provides at least a possibility prices will correct. I'm not saying the price will correct, only that it might, and with shares of HD hovering just below a major resistance point, now is not the time to buy. If shares of HD correct, I'd scoop them up on a deal, and if they moved solidly and closed above the all-time high, I'd be a buyer on strength.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.