Anaplan: Enjoy It While It Lasts

Since the company’s IPO in October, Anaplan, Inc.'s (PLAN) stock has more than doubled in price, from $24 to nearly $60, and appears ready to continue its march toward the heavens after a short period of consolidation.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

While Anaplan may actually break out here to achieve new highs, this stock is not an investment that I can recommend. The company has one of the worst set of financials in the SaaS space except for Domo (DOMO) (See Domo: A High Cash Burn SaaS). In fact, there is an eerie resemblance between the two companies. They both have excessive cash burn, and both collect company-wide real-time data which is processed and shared within the company. Domo can actually be used as input to Anaplan.

(Source: Anaplan)

Investors love Anaplan’s high revenue growth of 45% for the trailing twelve months. But I take issue with the company’s fundamentals. Anaplan fails the Rule of 40 and has SG&A expenses that are 125% of revenues.

I find the very high level of cash burn a little odd for a company that has been in business for more than ten years. I believe the cash burn has to do with it recently becoming a public company. As with all SaaS public companies, Anaplan can now raise cash, dilute shares and give obscene amounts of share-based compensation with the full blessing of investors so long as the company shows great revenue growth.

The problem is that 45% of revenue growth isn’t really all that great when the company is spending 25% more on SG&A expenses than revenue intake. In any case, Anaplan's stock is significantly overvalued, and I am giving this company a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Anaplan is above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Anaplan is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Anaplan's YoY revenue growth was 44.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -28.4%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 44.6% - 28.4% = 16.2%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out significantly less than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance. This company is not financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, the company is, in fact, burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

In the case of Anaplan, the SG&A expense is 125% of the total revenues. This means that Anaplan is spending more on SG&A than revenue intake. Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The operating margin is well below the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is much greater than its peers'.

Competition

Anaplan is listed as a leader on three Gartner Magic Quadrants: Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Sales Performance Management and Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation.

(Source: Gartner)

Anaplan has planning tools that target six areas within the company, including finance, sales, workforce, marketing, IT and the supply chain.

(Source: Anaplan)

Despite offering multiple use cases, 60% of business is in the area of finance where there are many competitors. I stopped counting at twenty!

Gartner Peer Insights gives Adaptive Insights a better review than Anaplan’s offering for cloud financial planning and analysis solutions.

(Source: Gartner Peer Insights)

Note that Adaptive Insights is owned by Workday (WDAY), a company that is no slouch in land-and-expand strategies.

In the Gartner report for cloud financial planning and analysis solutions, it was mentioned that:

Anaplan “may not be an appropriate vendor for small organizations with straightforward planning needs.”

Some Anaplan reference customers “reported performance slowdown when many users are in the same model.”

Anaplan survey respondents “gave slightly below-average scores for ease of implementation, ease of maintenance and meeting needs vs. money spent, although none of these ratings was especially weak.”

Summary

Anaplan's stock is in a short period of consolidation after rising in price from $24 to nearly $60, primarily on the strong revenue growth exhibited by this company. While the stock may be on the verge of breaking out to new highs, I have to caution investors regarding the state of company financials. Anaplan fails the Rule of 40 and has significant cash burn, more than I would expect from a ten-year-old company. 60% of business comes from the financial planning application, an area that has a lot of strong competition, not only from Workday but also legacy players such as SAP (SAP) International Business Machines (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL).

I expect that at some time in the not-too-distant future, there will be a global recession and/or a bear stock market. Anaplan’s product offering is more expensive than the competition and I don’t believe that it is a necessary expense in an economic downturn. The stock is also significantly overvalued. For these reasons, I am giving Anaplan a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.