For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insights in customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries, as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of July. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we will also put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested in reading Airbus's monthly overview for June, you can check it out here.

Orders in July

Figure 1: Orders Airbus July 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year very weak. After booking 67 orders in the first four months, of which 58 were in March, May saw an order inflow of just one aircraft. June looked a lot better, helped by the launch of the Airbus A321XLR.

In July, Airbus saw strong order inflow for its wide-body jets, booking 30 wide-body orders and 3 single-aisle orders:

Paris Air Show 2019 order: Virgin Atlantic ordered 8 Airbus A330-900neos.

Air China ordered 20 Airbus A350-900s.

DAE Capital ordered 2 Airbus A350-900s.

Iberia ordered 2 Airbus A320neos.

A private customer ordered 1 Airbus A319neo.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

An order for 40 Airbus A220-300s that that was already removed from the production plan was formally cancelled.

Lion Air was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A320ceo.

Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Southern Airlines (ZNH) and Loong Air were revealed as customers for 1 Airbus A320neo each.

BOC Aviation (OTC:BCCVY) took over 4 Airbus A320neo delivery slots from flynas, likely part of a sale-and-lease-back transaction.

CDB Leasing and GECAS each converted orders for 1 Airbus A321neo to orders for the Airbus A320neo.

Frontier Airlines (FRNT) converted orders for 15 Airbus A320neo to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

BOC Aviation was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A330-900. This aircraft has been delivered and leased to Lion Air.

DAE Capital ordered two Airbus A350-900s for lease to Fiji Airways. These aircraft were initially ordered by Hong Kong Airlines, which cancelled orders for 2 A350s.

Last year, Airbus booked 8 orders in July, indicating a 35-unit decrease in gross sales compared to last year. In the previous three years, it received 158 orders combined in July or 53 orders on average. So, Airbus had a below-average month, but this is partially caused by high order inflow in 2016 from Synergy Aerospace Corporation and Germania, which ceased operations.

During the month, cancellations increased by 42 units, driven by an anticipated cancellation for 40 A220s by Republic Airways (OTCPK:RJETQ) and 2 Airbus A350s cancelled by Hong Kong Airlines.

Looking at the seven-month figures, gross orders decreased by 23 units and net orders decreased by 135 units. During the first five months, Airbus has suffered a decline in the order book, driven by the termination of the A380 program, Germania and Jet Airways ceasing operations, and Avianca’s (AVH) and Etihad’s fleet plan restructuring. However, after the Paris Air Show and the order inflow that came with it, Airbus now has a positive net order tally, indicating that Airbus booked more orders than it had to cancel.

Deliveries in July

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus July 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus has set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10%.

In July, the company delivered 69 aircraft:

Two Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 52 Airbus A320 aircraft, 7 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 45 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The number of deliveries fell short of the production rate by a couple of units.

Airbus delivered 7 Airbus A330 aircraft, slightly higher than the production rate of 50 aircraft per year. The deliveries included 1 intra-company delivery.

4 Airbus A350-900s and 3 Airbus A350-1000s were delivered, lower than the production rate of 10 aircraft per month.

One A380 delivery occurred.

Year-over-year deliveries decreased by 8, primarily driven by lower A320 deliveries (-11) but higher Airbus A350 (+1) and Airbus A330 (+2) deliveries, while A380 and Airbus A220 deliveries remained flat.

Overall, we are seeing the delivery profile for the first seven months improve, as it now accounts for 52% of the full-year delivery target, whereas it was around 51% (46% in terms of the initial production target) last year. However, after a relatively strong first half of the year, the second half of the year will be challenging - but there is no year in which the second half hasn’t been challenging for the European jet maker.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This is also the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For July, the gross ratio is 0.48 in terms of gross units and 0.92 in terms of value. For the first 7 months, these numbers are 0.55 and 0.66, indicating that booked orders and value are lower than delivered units and delivery value.

If you go to a net basis for the orders year to date, it would be 0.2 on unit basis, indicating that there were less net orders than there were deliveries and 0.89 on a value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture), indicating that the net order value is very slightly smaller compared to the delivery value.

Conclusion

In July, we saw deliveries decline year over year; single-aisle deliveries were slightly lower, partially offset by higher wide-body deliveries. Order inflow increased, aided by wide-body orders for the Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350.

In the first 7 months, we saw a sharp increase in deliveries, reflecting a recovered delivery profile on the A320 program and the addition of the A220 to Airbus deliveries. Gross order inflow was somewhat lower during the first 7 months, with 269 orders compared to 248 orders last year. Additional pressures were caused by cancellations from Etihad Airways, Germania, Avianca, Republic Airways and the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program.

For Airbus investors, the first 7 months are satisfactory. Many of the cancellations were already anticipated, and we saw the Airbus net order tally getting back into the positive. Possibly the only points in the order profile where we’d like to see improvement is consistency in wide-body sales and reduction in delivery delays for the A320neo program. The single-aisle program is in much better shape than it was last year, but there still are delays that are impacting customers.

