Market Volatility Bulletin: A Little Give-Back In The SPX Is Not Necessarily Bad

Broad shape of the VX term structure more or less moved in parallel on Tuesday; raw long SVXY rather than options may be a better way to play shorting VIX.

Over this bull run, macro concerns/hopes have often led to the bigger swings in the market.

Market Intro

Tuesday witnessed a curbing of risk appetite, both in US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) as well as foreign equities (ACWX). The retreat worsened as the session wore on, but the impact to spot VIX was reasonably limited – up about 3.75% for the day.

Thoughts on Volatility

True true. I think that it’s fair to say that stocks are forward looking, and as such coincident analysis between real GDP growth and the stock market is not going to have all that great of a connection. Furthermore (see below), stocks can and do move on a lot of news bursts that perhaps relate only tangentially to current GDP, further weakening the relationship.

I do believe, however, that stocks need signs of confirmation from the broader economy, and in particular corporate cash flows, in order to continue an existing trend – be it bull or bear.

Through pretty much this entire bull market stretch, volatility has tended to kick up when traders turned their attention away from earnings and toward macro signals such as trade talks, fiscal cliffs, commodities prices, shifting monetary direction, tax reform… you get the idea.

In fact, while there have most certainly been swings in earnings patterns over the last ten years, the good news (if you’re long stocks) is that corporate earnings have for the most part not been the source of much in the way of drama.

So the question for those who follow volatility and markets that incorporate volatility is which of these two opposing forces tends to be in control at the moment. Presently my vote would still side with the macro. If and when markets become less responsive to news events, or even other markets such as oil (USO) or treasuries (IEF, TLT), then I’d be inclined to switch my vote.

HV10 and 20 on the VX are still hovering in the 21+ region at present. Three days of reprieve followed by a modest setback in SPX is a good step towards repairing a flare up in market volatility, but we’re not out of the woods quite yet.

When the presence of volatility is present in markets, I don’t think it’s wise to make quick reactionary decisions. But it is a good idea to check your holdings and see if any positions are not behaving the way you would expect them to based on news flows or your understanding of the index.

Knowledge about the instruments that you trade or invest in can assure that you are trading the factors and sources of both risk and return where you feel you have an edge, or at least where you hope to be.

Term Structure

Tuesday was the last full trading day for the August VX contract; September becomes the front month as of tomorrow.

The curve moved up relatively in parallel today. Such moves are pretty rare, especially for this being the last full day on August, where we might expect to see the M1 move closely alongside the VIX.

What I find just as interesting in this move is that the movement in spot was not exaggerated, nor was there any big news event today. With that being the case, I might have expected to see spot move about how it did, with perhaps some sympathetic responses from the M2 and especially the M1, but none of the other contracts generating any direction. I must say I’m puzzled by this, and any interpretation from readers would be appreciated.

I’m showing where VVIX is at the moment: at the high side of its one-year range. The SPX looks to be making a bid at calming down, and spot VIX didn’t over-react to today’s losses, which a pretty bad sign for those looking for a big reboot in volatility (VXX, UVXY) such as we’ve experienced in each of the last two weeks.

A high VVIX suggests that we could see either a large ramping up or down in volatility in the fairly near future.

MarketChameleon: SVXY implied vol term structure

For those looking to take the short-side of the volatility wager (SVXY, ZIV), I’d be careful about using options here to bet against volatility.

Look at today’s SVXY option term structure (teal) as opposed to yesterday’s (red) – let alone last month’s (yellow). If the market does calm down, there’s a decent chance that SVXY takes off, which would be good for those who are long the calls. But there may also be a pretty decent sting from a corresponding vol dump due to the long-vega exposure. Selling puts seems more reasonable, but you’ll certainly pay for it if you’re wrong, depending on how you structure your trade.

Wrap Up

Good point DavyJ – it's been a long time since the days the US was running a fiscal surplus.

JK. In retrospect, letting the average maturity drift down has been a good thing. But I wouldn’t mind locking down these rates for the long term just in case; we have so much debt to contend with, and paying one or two percent too high in borrowing costs seems the lesser risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.