ICA: 80% Returns In 1 Year, Excellent Q2 2019 - Still A 'Hold'

The 2Q19 results are in. They are excellent, and the stock has responded in kind.

I take you back and look at ICA Gruppen, Sweden's largest grocery chain having almost 40% market share across our nation.

In my initial article on ICA Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF), "ICA: Dividends From Half Of Sweden's Grocery Market," I showed you, as the title would indicate, how to potentially earn a dividend from roughly half of Sweden's grocery market.

Even back in April, when the article was published, the stock was overvalued. Since then, however, if we look at the local Stockholm ticker, the stock price has appreciated another 33.5%. My position in the company now stands at returns of over 100% in less than 2 years.

Let me show you how such a thing is possible in the grocery market, by looking at the company's 2Q19.

2Q19 - A star-studded quarter for this grocer

The grocery sector in Sweden is under some considerable tailwinds. Growing food prices have driven profit up as costs are increasingly passed on, demographic tendencies show population growth, both organic and inorganic, and geographies that were previously prone to depopulation have been revitalized, thanks in no small part to this population growth. This, in combination with stocks like ICA and Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) being viewed as safe havens in troubled times, and we can see this.

(Source: Börsdata)

Had you invested $10,000 into ICA Gruppen a year back, your investment, given the dividend yield and payout back in March/April, would be valued at $18,452 at this time, representing a growth of over 84% in about a year. That's typical growth we would expect from a high-growth tech stock - not a conservative grocer as of now, yielding less than 2.5% on an annual basis. I bought this stock for many of the portfolios I manage, and while I don't "promise" growth to the individuals for whom I manage, they have unsurprisingly been extremely pleased with this development.

So, how?

Well, 2Q19 came in recently. It gives us hints.

Almost 4.5% sales growth, despite a negative Easter calendar effect and higher prices from drugs.

Underlying sales development driven by both volume and price effects.

Significant margin improvement of almost 1%, which is no small feat given the company's now-4.5% operating margin.

Sales development in line with market expectations.

Significant online sales growth of 36% and market growth of 4.3%.

Sales growth driven by increased per customer spending.

ICA's markets are humming despite increasing competition in certain geographies.

(Source: 2Q19 results presentation)

The company's Baltic operations continue to run well despite increased inflation, with market share growth, sales growth and higher prices. ICA is still struggling to gain similar market share to competitors but operate at a somewhat higher price point.

The Pharmacy sector sales growth was above the pharmacy market in Sweden, yet sales growth was slower than during 1Q19, despite a very strong 45% sales increase for the online portion of Apotek Hjärtat.

Overall, the quarter was market-beating in terms of sales growth in the core areas.

(Source: 2Q19 results presentation)

The company's new massive e-commerce warehouse will be finished in 2022, on schedule, and will be located outside of Stockholm. This warehouse will service most of Sweden's ICA e-commerce needs. However, in opposition to many competitors, the company continues to develop solutions that aren't digital, with a focus on convenience solutions in smaller supermarkets, Rimi Express and others.

Financials

ICA's financials were actually excellent - but the company's quarterly EPS was offset by the sale of Hemtex and tax effects from the Baltics, the former of which was finished during 2Q19.

Hemtex was a part of ICA for a while, but ultimately proved an unprofitable foray into textiles for the company, which probably shouldn't have been done in the first place. It was sold at a loss of 382 million SEK, impacting EPS and leading to a 42.2% EPS drop during 2Q19 compared to 2Q18.

(Source: 2Q19 results presentation)

However, from the top, we have significantly improved net revenue, EBIT, EBIT Margin and strong cash flow, lending credence to the company's continued strong operations. Some of its smaller areas came in at very strong results as well, including ICA real estate and JVs, with a 47% EBIT and 5.3% EBIT margin increase. The real estate now yields the company 6.8% and came in at an identical, 6.8% revenue growth, requiring very little investment for the quarter.

(Source: 2Q19 results presentation)

Similarly, ICA Bank is growing quickly, with increased volumes of 10.2% for the quarter and 17.6% income growth. The company offers mortgages and typical banking services, aiming to become somewhat of a full-service banking alternative to traditional larger Swedish banks - and the customers are saying "yes." The only negative here is a slight increase in the CL (credit loss) ratio, showing that ICA needs to work on its diligence - as do most banks.

Looking at bottom line finances for the company, we can see that ICA maintains long-term goals quite well, virtually hitting margin/profit expectations (a small 0.1 variance), beat on RoCE, on net debt and has paid out beyond its 50% payout goal when looking at 2018/2019.

However, it is to be strongly noted that the above-presented results are heavily affected by the introduction of IFRS16 - especially payout ratio and net debt, with IFRS16 adding 16 billion SEK to the net debt ratio of the company.

Also, ICA aims to pay out at least 50% of profits, meaning that I consider a dividend cut due to an accounting change to once again meet long-term financial targets to be categorically unlikely for this company. I do believe we may see the dividend being maintained during 19/20, however, as perhaps the company sees it as irresponsible to raise the P/O ratio further.

Valuation

All of this positive reporting, however, does not mean that I consider ICA to be a good buy. Quite the opposite, actually.

I've been on the sidelines for almost a year at this point. The company's valuation is now reaching monstrous proportions not seen since the financial crisis. As little as 3-4 years back, you could own a common share of ICA for as little as 12 times forward earnings.

Today, that number is almost 30 times expected earnings. Not much has changed in those few years, beyond the increased focus on online shopping and the divestment of Hemtex, as well as perhaps a somewhat shoring up of company operations. However, it is not as though ICA Gruppen back in 2015 was a company one would expect to go bankrupt - it was still Sweden's largest grocer with an extremely profitable outlook.

The P/B ratio has more than doubled since then, however, and for the first time in almost 20 years, we have a >3 P/B ratio for ICA Gruppen. This just isn't rational, given the fluctuations in earnings over the past 10 years, giving us a small period between 2013 and 2018 where we can see an average earnings growth rate of roughly 11-12% (though prior to this there were some extremely weak years).

This increase in valuation - a perceived value by the market - is simply not backed up by fact or results. As I said, company EPS isn't up to that much of a degree since the troubles in 2015; in fact, the EPS is down slightly from that time (even if back then it was related to one-time effects and variances).

(Source: Börsdata)

Nor is the company suddenly showing twice the revenue/share since 2015. Here we see a bare ~15% increase in 4 years, next to the almost doubling in share price since that time.

I consider this increase in valuation an illogical exuberance that, with time, will fade back to somewhat more of a normal valuation. What it does today, however, is make ICA Gruppen something I consider wholly uninvestable at this time.

While the Swedish grocery market may indeed be a safe haven for volatile times, it does not justify investing in a company at what could be considered a 20-year exuberant peak valuation. I paid closer to 14-16 times current earnings, and I believe you shouldn't pay more than that.

Thesis

The reason I didn't post a specific risk-portion in this article is quite simple. Due to the characteristics of the Swedish grocery market, the abandonment by Netto (which left Sweden this year) and the fact that no new entrants have been announced or declared an interest mean that the oligopoly in Sweden when it comes to food is not in any way threatened long term. It's stronger than ever when you consider that Coop seems about to crash like the Hindenburg in a few years if its horror streak continues.

Lidl, Axfood, Coop, and ICA will, together with smaller/insignificant operators, continue to divide the some-10 million people here between them - and ICA will remain the largest of them, due to (among other things) the reason mentioned in my initial article.

So, of company-specific risks, I believe there are few/none.

Instead, the risk you face if you invest here is one of valuation. Because the company's fundamental value at this stage does not represent a correlating tendency in earnings growth, revenue or anything justifying this expansion, the valuation is something I consider to eventually coming down to earth - and if you buy, so will your position. You will also have bought the company at a very poor yield, which has historically been closer to 4% but now yields a bare 2.4%.

This valuation-specific consideration makes the company a definite "Hold" at this time. If I were more trade-oriented, I would consider when to start selling off shares to purchase something more fairly valued. But as my period of holding is "forever," I don't consider the company overvalued enough to act at this time, nor is my position exceeding 5% of portfolio value (yet).

The bottom line is, this was yet another great quarter for Sweden's largest grocer. If you're interested in qualitative international stocks, this is one you should own - just not today.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of a price of ~483 SEK/share, I consider ICA Gruppen a "Hold." The overvaluation without a corresponding growth in earnings, revenue or other key metrics has made the company categorically unappealing. My advice is to stay away at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICCGF, AXFOF, AXFOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.