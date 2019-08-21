Another Look At Truck Tonnage

A closer look at the Freight Index shows that it is not as bullish as the Truck Tonnage chart, since it's been relatively flat for the 8 months ending in June '19.

Retail sales experienced a slump in late 2018 and early 2019, but now appear to have resumed a decent rate of growth.

Using a four-month moving average to smooth out the recent volatility, the Truck Tonnage Index is up almost 5% in the past year.

Long-time readers will recall numerous posts on Truck Tonnage over the years. It's a good proxy for the physical size of the US economy, since it represents "70.2% of the tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods," according to the American Trucking Association. It's been unusually volatile this year, but that could be explained at least in part by the disruptions caused by Trump's tariffs. In any event, the latest reading (July '19) shows tonnage to be still in a rising trend.

Chart #1

Chart #1 shows the Truck Tonnage Index, which is up 7.3% in the 12 months ending July '19, and up 23% since the Nov. '16 election. Using a four-month moving average to smooth out the recent volatility, the index is up almost 5% in the past year, which is a bit more than nominal GDP growth (4%) for the 12 months ending June '19. Nice.

Chart #2

Chart #2 shows the path of Retail Sales through July '19. Sales experienced a slump in late 2018 and early 2019, but now appear to have resumed a decent rate of growth (~5% over the past year). This has all the hallmarks of tariff- and uncertainty-induced disruptions which have since been absorbed.

Chart #3

Chart #3 compares Truck Tonnage to equity prices over the past 16 years. It's a pretty nice fit, and paints a bullish picture for equity prices today.

Chart #4

Chart #4 compares Truck Tonnage to the inflation-adjusted level of equity prices over the past 46 years. That they track so closely adds weight to the view that Truck Tonnage is a good proxy for the size and health of the economy. This fit supports the current level of equity prices.

Chart #5

So as not to be accused of cherry-picking the data, Chart #5 compares the much broader Dept. of Transportation's Freight Index to the nominal level of equity prices over the past 27 years (which is as far back as the Freight Index goes). Here again we see a remarkable correlation between the two over the years.

Chart #6

A closer look at the Freight Index (see Chart #6) shows that it is not as bullish as the Truck Tonnage chart (Chart #1), since it's been relatively flat for the 8 months ending in June '19. Still, it does show a rebound from the late-2018, early-2019 slump, just as truck tonnage does. I suspect the July reading will be up, considering the strong July reading for truck tonnage. Stay tuned.

