David Levine: More Volatility And More Uncertainty Is The New Normal

The markets have normalized and are finally reflecting the volatility the real world has been experiencing since last January, Odin River founder David Levine told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

“What we were seeing the first half of the year wasn’t very normal,” Levine said. “[Now], what I expect is more volatility, more uncertainty, and markets beginning to reflect the fundamentals that know are very volatile in the real world.”

The Fundamentals That Will Matter Most

Levine shared a long list of market-moving fundamentals, including the trade war, global slowing, China slowing, $16 trillion of negatively yielding sovereign credit, and recession watch in the US.

He also warned that investors are falling for the myth of the infallible central banks. The “don’t fight the Fed” myth is embedded in a variety of assumptions people are making about the markets, leading to a large amount of systemic risk.

How To Trade This Environment

Levine says that with so much fundamental risk to the downside, it makes sense for professional investors to be net short.

For non-professional investors, “de-risking is probably the most prudent thing to do,” he said. “[With] FDIC insured savings accounts, you have 2% interest, and you have a guarantee at least from the government. 2% is pretty attractive, in my opinion.”

Source: Bloomberg

