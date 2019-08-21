Kohl's Is Not A Dividend Trap

The company's Amazon partnership has yet to see any real impact on sales, but it may be too early to tell.

Kohl's (KSS) is a household name with a simple business model that's well-understood by the financial community. It's also one of the higher yielding retail stocks of a liquid nature and investors should absolutely take the time to familiarize themselves with the company. The value proposition is clear: the stock yields 5%, has a near 8% free cash flow yield after dividends, and has made strategic initiatives in the last 18 months that may soon translate to increased comparable sales. While the Q2 results Tuesday morning were less than impressive, investors need to be patient with this name and be opportunistic while the stock still trades below 10x earnings.

Source: Kohl's

Latest Earnings Show Concerning Trends

Kohl's released earnings on Tuesday, with a disappointing comp figure against a strong 2018. Comparable sales fell -2.9% in the second quarter, relative to a gain of +3.1% in the prior-year period. On a six-month basis, comparable sales are down -3.2% versus a gain of +1.8% in the prior-year period. Additionally, the business is seeing minor margin contraction. The gross margin fell 72 bps YOY to 38.8%. The bottom line is perhaps experiencing the worst of the negative comp sales in that net income fell -15% YOY in Q2, putting the six-month profit run at -14%. That's rather discouraging and echoes the concerns that investors saw in Macy's (M) last week. Interestingly enough, the expectation was set at $1.53, which allowed for a technical earnings beat. Still, I'm not encouraged considering that a 15% drop in profit isn't normally an earnings beat.

Source: Company Filings

Net sales have missed expectations at $4.17 billion versus an expected $4.2 billion. That's a rather minor gap and really not something investors need to over-analyze. Rather, I'd spend more time focusing on the comparable sales figures on a YTD basis and the outlook. I believe where investors are going to find a silver lining in this report is in CEO Michelle Gass' comment on the 8-K:

Comparable sales were better than the first quarter and improved during the period, turning positive during the last six weeks of the second quarter with 1% growth."

Yet, part of this positivity has to be attributed to seasonality, which is the back-to-school season. Thus, it'll be interesting to view the company's full-year 2019 comparable sales figures in a few months' time, as to remove the noise of a positive driver like this. It would be far more meaningful for comparable sales to turn positive in a six-week period to close out the quarter, if that was driven by higher consumer engagement, better product offering, effective pricing, or a capitalization of long-term advertising spend.

The story for Kohl's is a bit different from the other big-box retailers, in part due to the initiatives management has undertaken recently. In April 2019, the company capitalized on its in-store space by allowing Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers to return their items to the store. This has a dual-benefit of remaining in close partnership with Amazon but also driving incremental traffic. It's plausible that an individual who goes to return their item at a Kohl's store that they bought on Amazon will look to find a replacement while in the store or purchase something else. Perhaps we need to allow more time for this to bear fruit, as the comparable sales figure has yet to support this thesis.

Evaluating The Dividend's Stability

Kohl's currently yields 5.5%, which is quite high and a clear point of attraction for many investors running daily equity screens. In order to be able to rely on this dividend, investors need to be highly critical of the company's ability to generate free cash flow, such that the dividend can be maintained. Additionally, investors should have the expectation that this dividend will grow and that the company can handle the incremental expense.

In evaluating the company's financial standing, it currently has $625 million in cash on the balance sheet, relative to long-term debt of $1.86 billion. The company is free-cash-flow-positive on a YTD basis, with $237 million. Dividend expense on an annual basis is estimated to be $428 million, which means that the company is paying out more than its free cash flow balance in dividends and subsequently burning cash. Yet, broadening the perspective to the last twelve months sheds a far different light on the company. Free cash flow is over $1 billion on an LTM basis and, more importantly, FCF after dividends is $619 million.

To put that in a more comparable context, the company has a 13.2% free cash flow yield and a 7.9% free cash flow yield after dividends are paid out. That's quite impressive and provides a cushion for equity investors. The negativity that surrounds the retail space is plentiful, but clearly this company is being managed well, in the face of a challenging sales environment.

Source: Author Derived From Filings

With that being said, it's not a mystery as to how KSS has traded down to these low levels, as it's grappled with everything from higher input costs to weak comparable sales figures to negative sentiment in the retail space creating a short bias. Yet, with a free cash flow yield in excess of 13% and a 5.5% dividend yield that can provide serious portfolio enhancement, it's hard not to give this stock a real consideration at these low levels.

Source: StockCharts

Investors looking at the valuation must be stunned. Trading at just under 10x earnings, this is quite the cheap stock. Guidance for the full year has been affirmed at $5.15-5.45, which puts the forward P/E at a meager 9.09x, should the midpoint be hit. That P/E jumps out of you and in other cases, it may be a red flag as there may be serious underlying cash flow issues, but that isn't the case with Kohl's. Investors should be looking to buy at these low levels, especially those with a long-term time horizon.

Conclusion

I found it interesting that shares were up in pre-market trading considering the weakness of comparable sales, but in giving it more thought, the optimism that surrounds a forward-thinking management team, as well as high-quality cash flow metrics, is tough to beat. While there are real concerns about the operating environment and the ability of Kohl's to post positive comparable sales, cash flow has yet to see material pressure. This is a clear buy to me in the present standing, especially given a supportive valuation and a high yield to provide insulation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.