Saudi Aramco IPO Round 2 May Depend On $70 Oil

The world’s most profitable and valuable company is making waves again with rumors of a renewed push for an initial public offering. Saudi’s state-owned oil company Aramco (ARMCO) had previously delayed its IPO originally scheduled for 2018, but recent earnings releases showing a 2018 profit of $111 billion are spurring speculation that the long-awaited IPO could go forward as early as next year.

The question is, why the earlier delay, and what has changed since? There are no definitive answers to anyone but Aramco insiders, but the most likely reason was, and remains, low oil prices. Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is known to be aiming for a $2 trillion IPO, and he may have believed that 2018 prices were not sufficient for such a gargantuan valuation. To spare himself the embarrassment, he may have cancelled the IPO.

The obvious problem with this interpretation, of course, is that current oil prices are even lower than the average oil price of 2018, which was in the mid-$60s throughout last year.

It reached a high of just under $77 in October, but the IPO cancellation was announced back in August before that climb occurred. Average prices for 2019 have been in the mid-$50s, and the 50-day moving average has been in decline since last November. That being the case, why would Aramco suddenly decide to aim for an IPO now when it presumably has even less chances of reaching a $2 trillion valuation threshold? It could be that the Saudis see something in the 2020 oil markets that the US market has yet to pick up.

One distinct possibility is that the Saudis are staking bullish bets on IMO 2020, the new international fuel regulations set to take effect on January 1. These are the long-anticipated International Maritime Organization regulations that mandate low emissions for all international maritime shipping operations globally that I have previously covered here. These would require either a switchover from cheap, high-sulfur fuel to more expensive, low-sulfur gasoil, or the installation of fuel scrubbers on ships in order to clean emissions. The move will increase demand for low-sulfur fuel oil more than otherwise, though estimations on exactly how acutely this will affect the market vary widely. Estimates range all the way from no significant changes to $200 a barrel in short order.

Are the Saudis playing the bullish side of this new regulation? It could very well be.

Adding to the chances of an upside move in oil by the new loose Aramco IPO target is that for all of Saudi Arabia’s talk about cutting oil production, output is still up 20% over the past 10 years, though we are at a four-year low below 9.6 million barrels per day presently. The Saudis still have quite a lot of room to cut production if they so choose. As one of the cheapest producers of oil in the world, serious production cuts would have a big effect on the price. The Saudis really have not cut production all that substantially since the early 1980s, and the most recent production numbers are less than 14% off all-time highs.

In the context of the continuing collapse of Venezuelan oil production and China’s recent decision to suspend all oil imports from that country, significant cuts out of one of the world’s lowest-cost producers could really jump-start oil prices quickly. This is especially true if those cuts are timed to coincide with the implementation of IMO 2020 regulations. This could be the Saudis’ plan, which means a significant oil spike could occur by the end of this year or the beginning of next if the Saudis are truly intent on pursuing an IPO even at current suppressed oil prices.

Add in Iranian attempts to deliver oil to Greece from a recently freed tanker impounded by British authorities in Gibraltar and American legal attempts to seize the ship, and a direct confrontation between the two countries could erupt in the near future. Iranian crude production has fallen over 40% in a year as it is.

Another reason could be a lot simpler. In 2017, Aramco earnings were “only” $76 billion. Estimating a market cap based on competitor Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) then price-to-earnings ratio of about 15 would have yielded a valuation of about $1.1 trillion, just over half of bin Salman’s goal. That would have been unacceptable. Now that Aramco has upped its 2018 earnings to $111 billion, it ups market cap based on a loose estimate of a P/E ratio of 15 to $1.66 trillion. So, it's getting close. How much higher does oil have to go to get there? About 20% higher. This is not a huge move for oil and is within reason.

If we broaden out the math a bit and average out the price-to-earnings ratios of the three biggest oil companies by market cap - Exxon Mobil, Chevron (CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) - we get 14.38. Aramco’s 2018 earnings of $111.1 billion multiplied by 14.38 and we get about $1.6 trillion. Assuming Aramco reaches the average P/E ratio of its peers after its IPO, oil would need a 25% move to upside by 2020 in order for Aramco to reach the $2 trillion threshold. This could be what the Saudis are gunning for.

Besides IMO 2020, the IPO is now tentatively happening around the time of the next US elections. This could also be crucial to the long-term oil price, because if President Trump is not reelected, sanctions are more likely to be removed from Iran, which would cause oil prices to tumble. In the end, after having suspended its IPO once, Saudi Arabia now looks like it is banking on an oil spike from IMO 2020, as well as hoping for a Trump victory in 2020 again and keeping 2019 earnings up above $100 billion. If these things do not happen, we can expect the IPO to be postponed yet again. But then, if cancelled twice, markets may no longer take the Saudis seriously and Aramco stock could be turned into a laughing stock.

So, it looks to me like the Saudis are risking their reputations on a 2020 oil price that is about 25% higher than current levels, with a target level of about $70 to reach their $2 trillion market cap threshold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.