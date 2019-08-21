Indexing Israel: Do Investors Have Enough Of The Start-Up Nation In Their Portfolios?

We go deep into Israeli markets, leaving no stone unturned, as we stress test the long case for Israel just a month before the country goes to elections.

That's the thesis of BlueStar Indexes founder and long-time industry veteran Steven Schoenfeld, who joins this week's episode of Let's Talk ETFs.

Yet, the majority of investors remain significantly underweight exposure to the Start-Up Nation in their portfolios.

Israeli capital markets - underpinned by a fundamentally sound economy - have been remarkably resilient for the better part of two decades now.

By Jonathan Liss

August 1, 2019 marked a leap forward for Israeli capital markets with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's long-awaited IPO. The TASE finishing its first trading day up 30% implies a long-term belief by investors that Israeli capital markets still have a lot of growth ahead of them. When Israel first made the cross-over from emerging to developed market status back in 2009-2010, following re-classifications by MSCI and FTSE, the country lost some weight in investor portfolios, as it went from being a reasonably large weighting in emerging market indexes and the funds that track them, to a minuscule portion of the developed market indexes it was now being included in.

Enter Steven Schoenfeld and the firm he founded in 2011 as Israel was transitioning from emerging to developed status, BlueStar Indexes. Previously in management roles at major asset managers like Northern Trust and Barclays Global Investors where he ran iShares index ETFs with $70B in AUM, Steven set off on his own in 2011 with the idea of melding his two great passions - investing and Israel - into a single enterprise.

Since BlueStar's early focus on Israeli indexes, the firm has branched out quite a bit, expanding into single country and thematic tech indexes. The result is five different U.S.-listed ETFs tracking BlueStar indexes - only two of them Israel-focused at this point - as well as several foreign-listed ETFs that use BlueStar indexes as their benchmarks. We touch on all of these funds during our conversation.

I may be biased, having resided in Israel myself since 2005, but I believe Steven makes a very compelling case for why most investors simply don't have enough of the Start-Up Nation in their portfolios.

Click play above to listen to the full episode and see if you agree.

Topics covered

5:00 - Steven explains the depth of his connection to Israel and his rationale for founding BlueStar Indexes

12:40 - Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Other indexers have begun to apply BlueStar’s unique indexing methodology to their own single country indexes

19:30 - Looking under the hood: Understanding the key differences between the flagship BlueStar Israel Global Index that underlies the VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (ISRA) and the MSCI Israeli Capped Index that underlies the iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

26:05 - Looking under the hood, part 2: Understanding the key differences between the BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index that underlies the BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) and the ARK Israeli Innovation Index that underlies the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL)?

31:35 - Making the bullish case for Israel: The Start-Up Nation is becoming the "scale-up" nation

38:15 - Highlighting the strength of Israel’s underlying economy

44:05 - Stress-testing the bullish case for Israel: 45:10 - Understanding the geopolitical risks of being located in such a dangerous and volatile region, the Middle East: Does this paradoxically mean Israeli equities are actually undervalued? 52:20 - Placing current demographic risks into perspective: Are fears around the ultra-orthodox growth rate hampering Israel’s future economic growth overblown? 1:00:00 - Political risks heading into elections: At what point does Israel’s ongoing political gridlock become a risk to its economic growth?



1:07:30 - Beyond Israel: BlueStar’s expansion into global and thematic high tech indexes and related ETFs that track these indexes (FIVG) (QTUM) (VIDG)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRA, ITEQ, FIVG, QTUM, CIBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Steven Schoenfeld or members of his family are long ISRA, ITEQ, FIVG, and QTUM



Jonathan Liss is long CIBR