Kraft Heinz: Learn From My Mistakes

In this article, I will describe one of my worst investments of the recent past and what might be learned from the experience. Was it a high-flying, micro-cap, biotech company with no revenue? A REIT buried under the avalanche of the retail apocalypse? A Ponzi scheme run by a sociopathic CEO? No, it was a dull, boring, large-cap, packaged food company with its products on everyone’s shelves and the most famous investor in the world as a big shareholder: Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC).

KHC: It Seemed So Reasonable at the Time

In early 2018, I was looking for some portfolio diversification via a reliable income-oriented food stock with some capital appreciation potential. I bought 115 shares of KHC on March 15, 2018 at $65.57 per share. Why?

Dividends were being paid at a $2.50 annual rate - a 3.82% yield.

Dividends were growing: $2.25 per share in 2015, $2.35 per share in 2016, $2.45 in 2017.

The stock price was down about 28% from the $90.00 per share range in 2017.

The company had just reported what looked like a decent year.

Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results February 16, 2018 at 7:05 AM EST

Q4 net sales increased 0.3%; Organic Net Sales (1) decreased 0.6%

decreased 0.6% Q4 net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $8.0 billion; Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 3.2% on a constant currency basis

increased 3.2% on a constant currency basis Q4 diluted EPS increased to $6.52; Adjusted EPS(1) decreased to $0.90 from $0.91 the prior year

Valuation measures seemed reasonable.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) had a big ownership position, currently reported to be 26.71% on December 31, 2018.

What Could Go Wrong?

The stock promptly dropped to $61.04 per share, where I bought 100 more shares. Hey, a 4.00% yield!

The March 31, 2018 10-Q was acceptable with higher gross profit, net income and EPS, but sales were down a little and organic net sales dropped 1.5%.

On June 11, 2018, I bought another 50 shares at $58.99, a 4.24% yield.

The June 30, 2018 10-Q was not very good. Gross profit, net income and EPS were all down, and they were all down for the six-month period as well. Sales were up slightly but organic net sales were down for the three- and six-month periods. News reports from the period were beginning to question management’s strategy. Worse, on August 8, 2018, CNBC reported that 3G Capital, whose hand-picked management team was running KHC, reduced its ownership stake to 22% from 29%:

Key Points 3G Capital sold 20.6 million shares in Kraft Heinz Tuesday at a price of $59.85 per share, bringing its stake down 7 percent to 270.1 million shares, according to a securities filing.

The private equity firm is the company’s second largest shareholder after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. After the sale, 3G Capital still has a 22 percent ownership of Kraft Heinz. (Source: CNBC)

The stock reacted, but battleships can take a lot of damage before they sink. On October 16, 2018, I bought 25 more shares at $55.41, a 4.51% yield.

The September 30, 2018 10-Q was mixed, but in a bad way. Sales were up - and for the nine-month period as well – but costs rose faster and gross profit was down. SG&A was up as management possibly realized they were having a serious problem moving enough mac 'n' cheese to meet their targets. Net income was down, and EPS was down as well for both three- and nine-month periods. Diluted EPS was down over 20% for the nine-month period.

A few days before KHC reported its 2018 year-end numbers, on February 15, 2019, I bought another 30 shares at $47.73 per share, about a 5.24% yield. The end, however, was near. As Bloomberg reported regarding KHC’s Q4 bombshell:

After the close of trading Thursday, the packaged-food company delivered a triple whammy to investors: It said it took a $15.4 billion write down in the fourth quarter. It also said it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission associated with an investigation into its “accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls” regarding procurement agreements. And the company cut its quarterly dividend by 36 percent.



And the 10-K was delayed, not to be filed until June. What did I do? I bought another 100 shares at $34.57 per share on February 22, 2019, now, with the new, reduced dividend, a roughly 3.30% yield. And there this little disaster ended while I considered what an idiot I had been.

As of August 19, 2019, I was down 52.71% on my KHC adventure.

What Can We Learn?

So, we’ve reviewed the veritable slow-motion train wreck of this investment, and while I am certain you, as a savvy investor, would never be caught in a trap like this cheesy one, let’s see where I went wrong.

Missed Signs: Reported Numbers and Insider Sales

There was observable developing weakness in the 10-Q’s culminating in the September 30, 2018 10-Q, and 3G sold off a very meaningful amount of its stake at $59.85 per share. That was the point to sell... fast! I am at a loss to recall what I was thinking at this critical juncture.

While each investment is different, the lesson is a simple one; pay attention to 10-Qs and note weakness. Falling organic sales? Lower gross profit? Declining EPS? All of this in what is supposed to be a stable, blue-chip company? Run away.

If a major insider such as 3G sells a meaningful percentage of their holdings, that is generally not a good sign. If the stock was going up, the company was doing well, why would they sell? They know more than you. At least spend time investigating the reasons for the sale. If you’re not going to do that, maybe it’s better to just sell.

Blinded By the Past and Seduced By Yield

Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Oscar Mayer, Jell-O - names on the passenger list for the ship to the Island of Brands of Yesteryear. I knew salsa sold more than ketchup in the U.S. I knew that healthy eating was a mega-trend. I knew that KHC did not have many brands on-trend. Companies selling heavily processed packaged foods will continue to struggle to grow; the best will manage 1-2% a year - there’s no margin of safety in their operations. Today is not yesterday, and neither is it tomorrow. I had invested in one of the marginally better houses in a very bad neighborhood. Macro trends that impact whole industries matter.

Looking backward, KHC was a reliable dividend machine. But how did I expect a company fighting enormous headwinds of organic, fresh and local this and that, barely increasing sales year-to-year to be able to continue to pay and grow dividends? Only financial engineering - increasing leverage or declining ingredient costs - would let a company like KHC pay out dividends growing at a faster rate than its sales and free cash flow. A business model that depends on either is doomed to fail at some point. Further, as management tries to adjust, it will need free cash flow to diversify, update and modernize the company's product line, not pay dividends.

I found dividends; not sustainable dividends.

Oh Warren, Where Art Thou?

Never a big fan of Buffett, I nevertheless took comfort in his huge ownership position in KHC. I am certain that I was less rigorous in my KHC analysis at every point because I was a co-investor with Buffett. To a large degree, I was really just dumb money following Buffett. Oddly, the very size of Buffett’s position virtually ensured he was going down with the ship. I didn’t have to listen to the band on deck as the water crept higher, but there I stood. After all, 3G hid in a lifeboat with the women and children.

The Mechanics of Investing: What was the Plan?

The original plan was to buy KHC at around a 4% dividend yield for long-term safe growth and dividends. As the price fell, I bought more, but did so haphazardly. Averaging down arguably made sense until the September 30, 2018 10-Q, and if I were a dedicated turnaround investor now, but it would have made more sense if - using one method as an example - I had bought a fixed amount of shares each time the stock declined a certain percentage from my initial purchase, e.g., a 5% drop would have triggered a purchase of another 50 shares, a 10% drop another 50 shares, etc. Since I did not have a set plan to average down, my average cost is considerably higher than KHC’s current roughly $25 per share. Further, where was my exit plan? If I had planned to sell out the position and limit my losses if it went down 10% or even 20% from my purchase price, I would be much better off. If I had shorted the shares I owned or gotten creative with options, I might possibly have limited my losses. But no, I was the proverbial deer in the headlights.

After the September 30, 2018 10-Q, a thorough analysis would have indicated I needed to do something other than blindly and haphazardly averaging down. I wanted dividends - and they had been cut! What was I doing? The very reason I had invested - steady dividend growth and some capital appreciation - was gone!

Conclusion

So there you have it, one of my dumbest investments and the lessons that were once again pounded into my thick head. Let this article help you avoid taking a beating. Please don’t:

Ignore the story told by the numbers

Fail to note big insider sales

Invest against a mega-trend

Be seduced by the siren song of yield

Blindly follow the “big money”

Lack a plan for each investment, including an exit strategy

I realize that not all investments can be winners, but my KHC disaster forced me to recognize and analyze a series of avoidable mistakes I made through inattention, laziness and a lack of applied common sense. Please benefit from my mistakes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.