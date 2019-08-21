Jumia's Future Is Still Highly Uncertain

Investors should wait for resolution of the fraud allegations and more progress in the underlying business before considering investing.

Although Jumia has a large potential market, I believe growth will be slower than many expect due to the difficulties of e-commerce in Africa.

Jumia’s (JMIA) e-commerce business in Africa represents a huge growth opportunity driven by macro tailwinds. Given concerns over the credibility of the company and its relatively poor operating results so far, I believe Jumia is too risky as an investment until the fraud allegations are resolved and more progress is made in the underlying business.

Jumia Technologies is an online retailer operating in 14 African countries which has been optimistically referred to as the “Amazon of Africa.” Jumia was founded in 2012 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019, with strong initial returns due to excitement about their potential. Their share price has been under pressure since May though, after Citron Research published a report accusing Jumia of fraud. This issue is yet to be resolved and the share price has the potential to move up or down sharply depending on if the allegations turn out to be unfounded or if further action is taken by regulators.

Market Opportunity

E-commerce in Africa represents a huge opportunity driven by a number of macro factors:

Large population which is young and growing rapidly

Low internet access which will increase due to improved infrastructure

Relatively urban population percentage which is expected to increase rapidly

Expected GDP growth in excess of the global average

The markets in which Jumia operates accounted for 72% of Africa’s GDP ($2.2 trillion) and 74% of African consumer expenditure ($1.5 trillion) in 2018. E-commerce currently has low penetration in these markets with less than 1% of retail sales conducted online, compared to nearly 24% in China.

E-commerce in Africa is a difficult business as the markets are highly fragmented and have underdeveloped logistics and digital payments capabilities. Many regions do not have an organized address system, making deliveries inefficient and reliant on local expertise. The growth and profitability of e-commerce in Africa will likely be largely limited by development of infrastructure, logistics and digital payments capabilities. In addition, many countries have political instability and the potential for changes in regulatory and/or other government policies. Many countries have high import tariffs and there is limited ability to source products locally, increasing the cost of e-commerce. African countries also generally have relatively low literacy rates, not to mention computer literacy, limiting the potential for the adoption of e-commerce.

It is interesting that Jumia has decided to enter so many markets, so early in the life of the company. Africa is not one country, but an extremely large continent made up of culturally and geographically diverse countries. Trying to launch and manage operations in countries ranging from South Africa to Egypt and Ivory Coast is an extremely difficult task. It likely would have been easier and financially more profitable to pick the most promising market and focus operations there before expanding incrementally. Jumia is potentially at risk of being disrupted by well-financed competitors who choose to enter an individual market and can offer consumers a better value proposition through a focused approach.

Jumia

Jumia’s platform consists of a marketplace, logistics services and payments services. Revenue is primarily driven by commissions on third-party sales on its marketplace and direct sales of goods, as well as a small amount of revenue from fulfillment and marketing. 90% of the items sold on Jumia’s marketplace in 2018 were offered by third-party sellers, although commission revenue only accounted for 12.1% of total revenue. Jumia had 81,000 active sellers and 4 million active consumers on the platform as of December 2018. Of concern for investors is the fact that growth in consumers has been relatively modest given the low market penetration (average 52% annual growth between 2017 and 2018).

Figure 1: Jumia Users

(Source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Retention rates on Jumia's platform are low, which is a large cause for concern. During 2018 retention averaged 25-33%, with an average consumer spend of approximately $230. It is not clear why retention is so low and if it is due to customer dissatisfaction it does not bode well for the future of the company. Encouragingly, consumers who are retained on the platform tend to increase their number of transactions and spending on the platform over time.

Jumia's logistics services enable the delivery of packages from sellers to consumers and consists of a network of leased warehouses, pick-up stations, drop-off locations, a last-mile fleet as well as third-party logistics which are integrated into Jumia’s systems. Jumia is taking an asset-light approach to logistics which will help them to manage costs and scale the business quickly, but it is concerning they are not investing in assets and developing capabilities which will make it easier to defend their business against competitors. Jumia only has $15.5 million in property, plant and equipment and for a company that has cumulative losses of almost $1 billion it has achieved very little. Amazon (AMZN) also lost a lot of money in its early days, but in doing so it built logistics and warehousing infrastructure which allowed it to be successful in the long run and made it difficult for other companies to compete.

Jumia's payments services facilitate transactions on the platform and are currently not being monetized. Jumia offers Jumia Pay which was used for 54% of orders placed on the platform in Nigeria and Egypt in 2018. Jumia also appears to have intentions of integrating other financial services in the future and will likely attempt to monetize payment services at a later stage. Other online payments, such as airtime recharge and utility bills are enabled through Jumia One, which also provides sellers with access to financing through Jumia’s financial partners.

Jumia has yet to achieve profitability and although its margins have improved slightly with scale, they are still a long way from achieving operating profits. At current growth rates it will take many years for Jumia to expand revenue to the point where the company is no longer losing money. Jumia’s revenue as a percentage of gross merchandise value has been steadily declining, which is a potentially concerning trend that should be monitored going forward. This could be caused by a number of factors, such as higher cancellations, increased third-party sales or lower commissions on sales.

Figure 2: Jumia Gross Profit Margin and Revenue/GMV

(source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Jumia’s fulfillment costs as a percentage of revenue are extremely high and appear to be increasing over time. This is not surprising given the logistical issues faced in Africa, but these costs must be contained if the business is to be successful. These costs are partly explained by Jumia offering a cash on delivery option, which results in a relatively high number of returns as consumers are often not present at the delivery time. Although cash on delivery is likely an attractive option for customers without access to digital payments or who are still building faith in the platform, it results in lower commissions and higher fulfillment costs. Building trust is a key component for success in e-commerce in Africa and this can be achieved in a number of manners including; offering rapid delivery, offering cash on delivery or through a liberal return policy. All of these initiatives are expensive and make achieving profitability that much more difficult.

Figure 3: Jumia Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Fraud Allegations

On May 9, 2019, Citron Research published a report accusing Jumia of fraud. Much of this information comes from materials distributed prior to the IPO which have not been publicly disclosed, as well as anecdotal evidence from prominent figures in the African tech sector. The accusations against Jumia include:

Fraudulently inflating active consumer and active merchant numbers.

High level of returns and cancellations indicating fraudulent activities.

A pattern of corporate fraud in the past.

Evidence of fraud involving top management.

No auditor sign-off on financial controls.

Citibank released a research report claiming there was no clear evidence of fraud in the publicly released information and Jumia’s management responded claiming there was no substance to the accusations. It is difficult to assess the veracity of these claims without access to the information they are based on, but Andrew Left’s track record certainly gives the claims weight.

Figure 4: Jumia Share Price

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Andrew Left manages Citron Research and is focused on identifying and short selling companies he believes are overvalued or engaged in fraudulent activity. A Wall Street Journal analysis of 111 Citron short-sale reports showed an average share-price decline of 42% in the year after the report was released. Of those shares, 81% were lower one year later while 19% gained. This is an extremely impressive track record and given Left’s conviction regarding Jumia it should give investors pause. Like any investor, he is not infallible though and has made a number of incorrect calls, such as believing Tesla (TSLA) was overvalued at approximately $150 per share in 2013.

Figure 5: Citron Research Short Examples

(Source: The Wall Street Journal)

Jumia co-CEO Sacha Poignonnec responded that he completely stood by the numbers and that discrepancies in figures were a result of comparing different time periods or different parts of the business.

We will not be distracted . . . by those who seek to create doubt to profit at our expense and that of our long-term stakeholders

It should be noted that Andrew Left stands to benefit significantly from a decline in Jumia’s share price, although this does not necessarily invalidate his claims. There also appears to be a considerable amount of ill will towards Jumia and many people who would like to see them fail as they are seen as a European company taking advantage of the opportunity in Africa. While the claim Jumia is not really African certainly holds weight given it is incorporated in Germany, with corporate headquarters in the U.A.E. and French founders and co-CEOs, it is immaterial to Jumia as an investment opportunity.

EY’s auditing of Jumia’s financial statements should give investors little comfort. Audits rarely uncover fraud, as audits are focused on determining whether the financial statements are fairly stated without any material discrepancies and whether appropriate internal controls are in place, not on detecting fraud. In addition, audit firms often have a conflict of interest as auditing tends to be relatively low value work and there is a desire to maintain a good relationship with clients to win more lucrative consulting work.

Competition

The e-commerce market potential in Africa may not have attracted much attention from large international players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) but competition is still fierce. There were at least 264 e-commerce start-ups operating across 23 African markets between 2015 and 2017 with only 30% of those being profitable. Jumia appears to be the dominant player in e-commerce across most markets but faces competition from Souq.com in Egypt (a company affiliated with Amazon), Takealot and Superbalist (all part of the Naspers group (OTCPK:NPSND)) in South Africa, and Konga in Nigeria. Other significant players include Zando, Mall for Africa and Kilimall. Several global websites, such as Amazon, Asos, or AliExpress (part of Alibaba group), also offer shipping services to certain African countries for a selection of products. JumiaPay faces competition from Safaricom’s MPesa, MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money amongst others.

Valuation

Jumia’s P/B and P/S ratios and sales growth are broadly in line with major global e-commerce companies. Jumia’s operating profit margin is far below other e-commerce companies though, which is not surprising given the company is still small and trying to expand, as well as incurring higher costs associated with operating in Africa.

Company Operating Profit Margin 5 yr Growth Market Capitalisation P/E P/B P/S Shopify (SHOP) -9.0 84.5 35.6 - 16.7 30.2 Amazon 6.0 25.6 475.3 80.3 17.8 3.7 MercadoLibre (MELI) -1.9 25.0 11.9 - 14.5 20.2 Alibaba 3.1 51.2 459 60.5 10.1 17.3 JD (JD) -0.16 65.2 45.6 - 7.4 1.2 eBay (EBAY) 24.1 -5.0 34.9 5.8 3.6 4.5 Jumia -144.0 35.8 1.0 - 20.4 7.8 Median -0.16 35.8 35.6 60.5 14.5 7.8

Table 3: E-commerce Company Statistics

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Figure 6: E-commerce Company P/S Ratios

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Assuming that Jumia’s financial statements are accurate and there is no fraudulent activity, I have estimated an intrinsic value for Jumia of $20 per share using a discounted cash flow model. There are a number of macro tailwinds which make Jumia a potentially attractive investment vehicle, like strong economic growth and rising internet access in their target markets. Jumia’s financial performance has been rather underwhelming so far though, which does not give me confidence in their prospects. Given the higher risks involved in investing in developing economies and the accusations of fraud against Jumia I do not believe this is an attractive investment opportunity. I believe Jumia’s growth is likely to be slower than many expect due to the difficulties inherent in operating in Africa. Believers in Jumia’s market opportunity should look for resolution of the fraud concerns and acceleration of growth before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.