HACK: Solid Construction But Disappointing Returns

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSE:HACK) tracks a basket of stocks involved in solutions for cyber security including hardware, software and services. The exchange traded fund with an inception date in November of 2014 has $1.4 billion in current assets under management and is up 12.6% in 2019. The fund sponsor notes that this is a relatively young industry, which has seen spending that has grown "35x from 2003 to 2016 with 2017- 2021 spending expected to combine for $1 trillion." These numbers highlight the demand for online security as more devices and aspects of life move online. This article provides an overview of HACK, including performance and valuation metrics for the underlying holdings along with our view on where the fund is headed next.

HACK price chart. source: FinViz.com

HACK Overview

One of the themes the fund manager highlights in its latest Q2 commentary is the rise in financial damages as a result of reported cybercrimes. According to the FBI and Department of Justice statistics, annual damages reached $2.7 trillion in 2018 nearly double the level from 2017. Issues like data breaches and ransomware attacks are only growing which make the case that the market opportunity for companies involved in cyber defense and data security is expanding.

Cyber Crime Monetary Damages: Source: ETFMG

There's a lot to like about the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF which in our view has a quality construction methodology and serves its advertised function of providing investors exposure to themes in the industry. One of the positive aspects of this fund is the relatively low concentration among the top holdings. Oftentimes these types of sub-industry and thematic funds are heavy into mega-cap tech-type names with a relatively small exposure to the emerging companies that make these vehicles unique compared to a simple investment in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) for example.

On the other hand, however, the reality is that returns here have been disappointing with HACK underperforming broad market benchmarks over various time frames. The fund is up on a cumulative total return basis 52.8% since its inception compared to 93.5% in QQQ. A lot of this is based on the fact that HACK doesn't own some of the leaders in the market over the past couple of years that are unrelated to security but that's not to say that HACK won't outperform going forward. Investors may favor HACK as a portfolio diversifier since it includes many stocks that are not widely held.

Data by YCharts

Worth noting is the competitor fund, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) which has a similar focus to HACK with one main difference in the inclusion of a couple of aerospace and defense industry firms. CIBR makes the case that a company like Raytheon Co. (RTN), which holds a 5.8% weighting in CIBR and not included in HACK, is important to the cyber security development. It comes down to what percentage of the business is directly involved in cyber security and often times business segments blur the lines so there isn't a right or wrong answer.

CIBR and HACK each with an expense ratio at 0.6% will come down to investor preference. Overall, the two fund holdings share a lot of overlap while the construction methodology is completely different. We think the composition of HACK is superior with 54 equities currently compared to 44 in CIBR, with HACK's wider diversification as more of a compelling investment product for the long run for investors that believe in the security industry.

Still, HACK has also underperformed CIBR since the inception date of CIBR back in 2015. With comparable data for both, HACK is up 24.7% compared to 44.2% in CIBR. When discussing performance analysis, it's going to take a longer time frame and a full market cycle to make a judgement on which fund methodology is "better." Our view is that it's probably not worth rotating from HACK to CIBR at this point as HACK could still outperform going forward.

Data by YCharts

HACK's Underlying Holdings

HACK top 10 holdings. Source: ETFMG

Among the top holdings in HACK investors are getting the firms that really define the industry. Symantec Corp. (SYMC) with a market cap of $15bn founded in 1982 and public since 1989 is the largest holding with a 3.92% weighting in the ETF. Solutions include protection for endpoints, email, networks, and cloud environments. Symantec's leading Norton and LifeLock brands offer cyber security and identity protection for individual consumers mostly directed at the retail market.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), a smaller company with a market cap of $1.9 billion and a 3.67% weighting in the fund, is a leader in what is now called Identity-as-a-Service, "IaaS" for enterprise clients. The company markets identity software that helps organizations control access to critical systems and data.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) with a 3.44% weighting is one of the few mega-cap stocks in the fund with a market cap of $207bn. The company has many products and services areas but belongs here with a formidable security business including network protection, firewalls, and cloud security.

Going down the list into the small caps, there are many unique products often catered to a certain industry or user segment, and it's important for investors to recognize the scope of such services. Below we present performance data for the holdings including the foreign stocks that have a share class traded on a U.S. exchange along with available valuation metrics.

HACK Performance

HACK underlying holdings metrics. Source: data by YCharts/table author

HACK has been volatile over the past year and this is a function of the large number of small caps that have an overall large exposure in the fund. Companies classified as small and mid-cap, typically with a market cap under $10 billion represent 87% of the fund. In 2016, the fund experienced its max draw-down when it fell 42.68%, although the holdings and relative weightings change over time.

HACK style exposure and Risk Metrics. Source: YCharts.com

The average stock in HACK is down 22% from its 52-week high effectively in a bear market. Nevertheless, there have been some big winners this year in the group with Zscaler Inc. (ZS) and Okta Inc. (OKTA) as the largest gainers each up 97% and 83% each year to date respectively. Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) are the biggest losers each down 43% and 34%.

The theme here is growth, with the average company reporting revenues up 17.3% year over year in the last quarter, 9.8% as a group median. Valuation is all over the place with only 22 companies reporting positive earnings over the past year represented by a positive P/E ratio suggesting the high-risk characteristics of the fund as a group. Considering only sales data as a comparable, the average price to sales multiple for the stocks in the group is 6.1x from the table above.

Takeaway

In contrast to many other "thematic" and sub-industry-focused exchange traded funds, we think HACK has a good construction and is a quality option to gain exposure to the themes and trends in cyber security, as advertised. There's a good combination of mature market leaders and emerging small caps that are pushing the edges of innovation in the field. Returns have been disappointing but there's a strong case to be made that the growth drivers in the industry will continue to represent demand for cyber security services in a growing market going forward.

We note that valuation is pricey for a number of key names and the nature of the market segment with companies directly or indirectly competing with one another imply there will be winners and losers within the fund. The higher exposure to small caps and high-growth companies suggests the fund should experience higher volatility and may underperform to the downside over a significant market downturn. Investors should familiarize themselves with the underlying stocks in the group.

Overall, we take a favorable view on this fund based on its unique characteristics and composition but remain neutral on any directional view. We rate HACK as a "HOLD." Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.