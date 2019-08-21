EWH: Value Trap Following Recent Sell-Off

Food inflation rose from 3% to 6% last month, which signals that consumers are becoming very concerned.

(Source: Pexels)

At the beginning of July, I wrote an article titled "Hong Kong Best To be Avoided for Now," covering the ongoing political unrest in Hong Kong and how the city's equity market had yet to adjust for the risks created by the protests. I have been short the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) and had the added luck of increased trade war tensions which resulted in a 16% selloff in the ETF.

Following the sell-off, dip buying has been very high, as the fund is currently up 5% from its low on August 14th and saw a very strong 2.6% rise on Monday.

So, now that risk has been priced into Hong Kong equities, are they cheap given their fundamentals? Or, should more turmoil be expected? This time, let's dig deeper into equity fundamentals for the Hong Kong ETF.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

I have found that it is as important to know your product as it is to have a directional opinion on it. Expense ratios and poor liquidity can make a great investment into a difficult one very quickly.

EWH is extremely old and had been trading since 1996, when ETFs were in their infancy, and has high net assets of $1.3 billion. This is a good sign because it implies the ETF has ample liquidity and may even make for a good option trade.

The fund is also cheap, with a current weighted average "P/E" ratio of 12.5X and a "P/B" ratio of 1.2X, according to iShares. This high earnings yield gives the fund a comparatively high post expense dividend yield of 3.1%. To make it look even better, the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S dollar, so the ETF has no direct currency risk. On the surface, the ETF looks like a good investment due to its low risk and very low valuations in its holdings.

That said, when you dive deeper, more risks seem to bubble to the surface. Let's begin with the sector breakdown of its 46 holdings:

(Source: iShares)

Essentially, half of the fund is invested in the two most risky sectors I see in the Asian economic region: Real Estate and Insurance.

My thoughts on the real estate market of Asia is detailed in the two articles below:

2019 - "China: Law Of Supply And Demand Cannot Be Changed"

2018 - "The $42 Trillion Bubble"

My thoughts on Hong Kong real estate in one table:

(Source: Numbeo)

Those statistics may be slightly skewed, but Hong Kong property is at least 2X-3X more expensive on a valuation basis than the "expensive" New York City.

Remember what two sectors of the U.S economy fell the most in 2008? Real estate and insurance, as in American International Group (AIG). Why? Because insurance companies tend to make risky investments in booming economic times. Particularly in this low interest rate world, companies in yielding investments like the real estate and insurance sectors must make excessively risky investments.

As a quick case study, the largest Insurer in the ETF is the Asia insurance giant AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY), which makes up a very high 23.3% of the ETF's holdings. The company has $196 billion in financial investments and $35 billion in BBB or below corporate bonds. Further, $44 billion of its $47 billion in sovereign bonds are issued in local currency. Put simply, a rise in the dollar (HKD is pegged), credit risk, interest rates, or inflation could easily put the company's $39 billion of shareholders' equity in jeopardy.

Let's take a quick look at its global asset exposure:

(Data source: Google Finance)

The fund has normal exposure to the S&P 500. Interestingly, it has negative exposure to the U.S dollar. This is likely for reasons similar to those mentioned above. The Hong Kong dollar is currency-pegged, so the stronger dollar likely harms the city. Further, a stronger dollar hurts investment returns for companies that invest in the rest of Asia without currency hedges.

Overall, it seems that EWH may be becoming a bit of a value trap. While it may be cheap on the surface, the sectors held in the ETF are highly exposed to macroeconomic conditions. I would not focus on the fund's future earnings but its balance sheet risks in the case of a recession in Asia. Let's dive into the macroeconomic trends in the city and see if they can bring fire to this powder.

Macro Confidence Rapidly Deteriorating

There is a positive feedback loop between fear and realized financial distress. High fear of an economic downturn causes investors, businesses, and even workers to play defense and often cause the downturn they feared. It seems that this is occurring in Hong Kong.

The powder keg has been building for years, if not decades. Massive credit expansions and ever-risky investments have looked worrisome in Asia since at least 2012, but a catalyst was needed to light the fire. It is unclear if Hong Kong's political tensions will be that catalyst, but the data illustrate the negative effect those tensions have already had.

Take a look at Hong Kong's manufacturing PMI:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Talk about a bam! That four-point drop was one of the most rapid PMI declines in the measure's recent history. Manufacturing PMI measures real business decisions and is one of the best leading indicators of GDP. Any measure below 50 is a sign of possible negative real GDP growth to come. To put that in perspective, the United States PMI bottomed at 39 in 2008 and hit 44 in January 2008.

This growing fear is also seen in rapidly declining business confidence:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Clearly, business operators are becoming concerned. Purchasing managers are seeing less new orders, are trying to sell all the inventory they can, and may be trimming employment. When businesses get worried, investment declines, and in a finance-oriented economy like Hong Kong's, that can be dangerous.

Possible Monetary Instability

As I mentioned, Hong Kong is pegged to the U.S dollar. When the U.S dollar strengthens against the Hong Kong dollar, the city must sell its U.S dollar foreign exchange reserves to defend its currency. So far, this has been fine, as Hong Kong has nearly half a trillion worth of U.S foreign exchange reserves, which is greater than its annual GDP.

That said, there are signs of growing inflationary pressures that could cause monetary issues. Inflation in the country has been rising far above that of the United States, particularly in food:

(Source: Trading Economics)

As the PMI fell four points, food inflation rose three points over the last month. What I find concerning is that Hong Kong is stuck with interest rates close to those of the U.S that are far below these inflation rates. Thus, the real interest rate in Hong Kong is negative, which should only cause inflation to rise further and could cause a spiral.

I wouldn't bet against the Hong Kong dollar, as this still looks like a low-probability risk that will likely not occur for some time. That said, if consumers continue to feel the need to buy as much as possible due to political tension or economic concerns, then inflation can rise very quickly in this environment.

The Bottom Line

I'll be keeping my short position on EWH so long as the ETF stays below $25. The fund is a bit of a value trap; it has low earnings multiples but high balance sheet and economic risks. Real estate is in a bubble, and home prices are finally falling. As home prices fall and the U.S dollar continues to strengthen, the financial institutions held in the ETF could be hit significantly.

Although recent protests were less violent than in the past, having 1.7 million people in the streets every weekend who face the very real threat of Chinese military intervention only adds fire to the powder keg.

The Asian economy and Hong Kong looked like they were on the decline as far back as late 2017. The trade war, the increase in South China Sea military tensions, and the protests in Hong Kong only added pressure.

Long-run opportunities in Hong Kong and Asia are high, but I expect some serious necessary financial tightening beforehand. The downside depends on the world government's ability to intervene. In my opinion, that ability has been fading by the month. I am expecting EWH to fall to at least $20 by year-end, and possibly all the way to $17 if balance sheets risks become a reality. If the Chinese government or other provides stimulus, all may return to normal and EWH will return to a bull market. But I see that as unlikely, because it is difficult to provide stimulus in such an inflationary environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.