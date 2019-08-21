Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2019 Update

The largest three positions are Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase, and they add up to ~44% of the portfolio.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~6%, from $1.99B to $1.88B. The top three holdings represent ~44% of the portfolio, while the top five are at 63%. The largest position is Alphabet (GOOG), which is at ~17% of the portfolio.

New Stakes

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): BRK.B is a large (top-three) 14.28% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $197 and $219, and the stock currently trades near the low end of that range at ~$198. For investors attempting to follow, BRK.B is a good option to consider for further research.

Stake Disposals

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): ADS was a top-five stake at 9.91% of the 13F portfolio as of last quarter. It was first purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $235 and $263, and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $210 and $265. There was another ~20% stake increase in Q4 2017 at prices between $220 and $254. There was a one-third selling last quarter at prices between $150 and $182. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $134 and $181. The stock currently trades at ~$131. Brave Warrior realized losses.

Stake Decreases

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is the largest position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $952 and $1077, and increased by ~12% next quarter at prices between $1001 and $1176. Q2 2018 also saw a ~14% increase at prices between $1005 and $1175. The stock currently trades at ~$1183. The last three quarters had seen only minor adjustments. This quarter saw a ~6% trimming.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large (top-three) ~12% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. The position has wavered. In recent activity, Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119, while the last four quarters had seen a ~40% increase at prices between $94 and $119. The stock currently trades at ~$107. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Raymond James Financial (RJF): RJF is a large (top-five) ~11% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $88 and $97 and increased by ~20% over the next two quarters at prices between $69 and $94. The stock currently trades at $76.63. For investors attempting to follow, RJF is a good option to consider for further research. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar Corp. (LEN): These two positions purchased in Q3 2018 were increased next quarter. LEN is a large ~9% portfolio stake established at prices between $46.50 and $55.50, and increased by ~55% in Q4 2018 at prices between $38 and $47. It is now at $50.95. The medium-sized 2.91% DHI position was purchased at prices between $39.50 and $46.50, and increased by ~43% in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $43. The stock currently trades at $48.91. Both positions saw minor increases last quarter and trimming this quarter.

Note: For investors attempting to follow, LEN is a good option to consider for further research - the Class B shares of Lennar (LEN.B) trade at a ~20% discount to the Class A shares.

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Through 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. The nine quarters through Q1 2018 saw a combined ~38% selling at prices between $23 and $58. Last quarter saw another ~42% reduction at prices between $40.50 and $48. The stock is now at $37.32. There was marginal trimming this quarter. It is still a large stake at 7.28% of the portfolio.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): LBTYK is a fairly large 6.58% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $30 and $41, and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. The stock is now at $25.86. Q2 2017 saw an ~11% trimming at prices between $27.50 and $35. There was a one-third increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $26.50 and $32. The last three quarters had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $19.50 and $29. That was followed with a ~15% selling this quarter at prices between $24 and $27.50.

Facebook Inc. (FB): FB is a ~6% portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $124 and $162. This quarter saw a roughly one-third selling at prices between $164 and $196. The stock is now at $184.

Citigroup (C): The ~5% C stake was established in Q3 2018 at prices between $66 and $75. Q4 2018 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $49 and $73, while last quarter, there was a ~20% stake increase at prices between $52.50 and $66. The stock currently trades at $63.42. There was a ~2% trimming this quarter.

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is a 4.84% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost basis in the low $20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The position has wavered since. In recent activity, the last three quarters saw a combined ~20% selling at prices between $91 and $128. That was followed with a ~40% selling this quarter at prices between $115 and $132. The stock currently trades at $118.

Antero Resources (AR): AR is a 3.46% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50, and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $3.60. The last three years have seen only minor adjustments.

Stake Increases

Antero Midstream (AM): The minutely small 0.41% portfolio position in AM saw a ~600% stake increase last quarter at prices between $11 and $14.50. The stock is now well below that range at $7.75. This quarter saw a minor ~7% further increase.

Kept Steady

Moody’s Corp. (MCO): MCO is a minutely small 0.07% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 and increased by roughly one-third next quarter. There was a marginal further increase last quarter.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Bank of America (BAC), and Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR): These three minutely small (less than ~0.10% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

