TJX Companies: Soft Comparable Store Sales A Bearish Signal

The company will be challenged to exceed difficult comps in the upcoming quarters which now represent a headwind for more upside in the stock.

The company has been resilient to the broader trends in the retail industry but latest results shows it remains vulnerable especially considering very high expectations implied in the stock price.

TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a leader in the discount apparel and accessories retail segment with over 4,300 stores including more than 3,000 in the United States and a growing business in Europe across its various brands. The company has been an exception within broader trends in the challenging environment for retail in recent years, gaining market share as a number of legacy department stores close while shoppers remain attracted to the discount model.

TJX has been a big winner in the market up 51% in the past two years with resilient growth and steady earnings. On the other hand, the latest earnings results showed comparable store sales up 2%, the weakest for a second quarter going back at least 10 years raising questions on whether the growth story is slowing. This article recaps the latest results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

The company reported Q2 earnings on August 19th after the close with Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.62 in-line with consensus expectations and a 7% increase compared to Q2 last year. Revenues this quarter of $9.78 billion, an increase of 4.8% year over year, was $110 million below expectations but all in all pretty close. Management took an optimistic tone in the press release highlighting that the figures matched previous guidance.

We were very pleased that customer traffic drove our consolidated comp and was up at each of our four major divisions. This quarter marks the 20th straight quarter of customer traffic increases at TJX and Marmaxx. This speaks to the consistency and fundamental strength of our treasure-hunt shopping experience through many types of retail and economic environments.

Indeed, same store sales grew 2% year over year, but this represented a noticeable slowdown compared to the 6% rate observed for the period last year. This rate is also lower than the 3% comparable sales growth from Q2 fiscal 2018, 4% from Q2 fiscal 2017, 6% Q2 2016, and 3% 2015. We view the number here below trend as a bearish signal. Notably, the HomeGoods segment had flat comparable sales, while TJX International showed better momentum at 6% growth from 4% last year. Keep in mind this Q2 is based on TJX's 'fiscal 2020'.

TJX sales figures. Source: Company IR

Margins received some attention with the gross margin at 28.2%, down from 28.9% last year with management highlighting a decrease in merchandise margin and higher supply chain costs. Pretax margin at 10.4% also fell from 10.6% last year. Without reaching for straws here, we can at least say that the trend is not going in the right direction. The graph below which hasn't been updated to include the latest figures show the gross margin steadily declining since a peak at 29.8% in 2017.

The company also disclosed that it repurchased 5.6 million of TJX shares representing $300 million in the quarter. The company has repurchased $650 million in the first half of fiscal 2020 and expects to repurchase a total of $1.75 billion during this fiscal year, adding that this amount may be adjusted depending on a variety of factors. By our estimate, the remaining $1.1 billion to be repurchased this year would lower the outstanding share count by 1.7%, although it's common for companies to set large buyback targets and end up repurchasing less over any certain period.

In terms of full year guidance, management expects diluted EPS in a range of $2.56 to $2.61, a 5% to 7% increase compared to last year. The guidance here is in line with consensus expectations for the current year currently at 2.628 which may be based on the high end of the guidance in percentage terms of 7% excluding last year's pension settlement impact of $0.02.

For the 52-week fiscal year ending February 1, 2020, the Company continues to expect diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.56 to $2.61. This would represent a 5% to 7% increase over the prior year’s $2.43, which included a $.02 negative impact from a pension settlement charge. The Company expects diluted earnings per share to increase 4% to 7% over the prior year’s adjusted $2.45, which excluded the pension settlement charge. This EPS outlook is based upon estimated comparable store sales growth of 2% to 3% on a consolidated basis and at Marmaxx.

Looking ahead, the market sees an EPS gain of 9.4% in fiscal 2021 and a larger 14.7% gain for fiscal 2022 with some of that gain based on an expectation of further share buybacks and slight margin expansion. Overall, we're skeptical of these numbers and our own estimates are lower. Below we highlight some concerns to TJX Companies' outlook.

TJX Forward-Looking Commentary

TJX with its big-box discount concept has largely been the exception to broader trends in the apparel and retail industry among a challenging environment for brick and mortar stores. The thought has been that the company will continue to grow and consolidate market share as department stores alternatives like J.C. Penney (JCP), Sears Holding Corp. (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and Macy's Inc. (M), to name a few, have been forced to shut stores and retrench as consumer dynamics change in a move towards e-commerce. TJX has posted resilient if even strong growth in recent years while other retailers witnessed recurring declining sales and less store traffic in what has been called the "Retail Apocalypse."

The results this quarter with comparable store sales growth of 2% year over year, below expectations at 3%, and also the weakest going back at least 10 years for a fiscal Q2 highlight some vulnerability to the bullish case for the stock. TJX is seen as a company that is immune to any negative consumer or retail trends and this emerging sign of weakness could suggest the growth story is beginning to run its course particularly in the U.S. market. The company already has over 3,000 stores across the TJMaxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods brands in the United States and it becomes challenging to significantly grow sales and expand into new prime retail markets with a risk of saturation.

TJX comparable store sales Q2 by fiscal year. Source: historical 10-Q filings

In our view, expectations for the company that are implied in the share price and current valuation have just been excessively bullish. Simply put, the weakness particularly in the Home Goods segment and tepid growth from the company overall in a period of otherwise exceptional strength in the U.S. economy considering still strong consumer spending shows that TJX's best days may be behind it. We see a scenario going forward where margins pull back and even comparable store sales will be pressured from difficult comps going forward.

What's curious is that TJX has already been trading at a larger discount to peer Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) and we think this spread is now justified. TJX's forward P/E at 19.66x represents a 15% discount to ROST at 23.23x. The market appears to recognize the relative weakness of TJX assigning it a lower multiple as shares are now about 10% off its all-time high.

One explanation for ROST's premium are the consistently higher EBITDA margin which over the trailing twelve months is at 15.79% compared to a weaker 12.78% for TJX. The numbers here don't include the latest results or Ross's Q2 earnings that are set to be released on August 22nd.

Takeaway

This quarter in many ways was a continuation on many of the trends that have attracted investors to TJX's steady earnings and dividend growth profile. We highlighted the disappointing comparable store sales figure which could be an emerging sign of weakness although a few more quarters will need to be observed to confirm a trend lower. We don't like the trends in margins and think the stock has downside from current levels as forward estimates have higher risks in the current economic environment. We rate TJX as a "Sell" while potential investors could wait for a better opportunity at a lower price over the next year.

